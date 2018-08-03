Daiwa Securities : Report Regarding Consolidated Liquidity Coverage RatioSituation of Soundness in Liquidity Management as of First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018
08/03/2018 | 09:06am CEST
August 3, 2018
Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Report Regarding Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Situation of Soundness in Liquidity Management as of First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018
In accordance with the Financial Instruments and the Exchange Act Article 57-17, "Notification, etc. of
Documents Describing Status of Soundness in Management", Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reports situation of soundness in liquidity management as of first quarter in fiscal year 2018.
Quantitative disclosure of consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio
（ Unit :1 Million Yen,% ）
Items
First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018
Fourth Quarter in Fiscal Year 2017
High Quality Liquid Assets (1)
1
Total high quality liquid assets
2,688,055
2,687,674
Cash Outflows (2)
Unweighted Value
Weighted Value
Unweighted Value
Weighted Value
2
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers
Stable deposits
Less stable deposits
1,771,214
177,121
1,808,090
180,809
3
‐
‐
‐
‐
4
1,771,214
177,121
1,808,090
180,809
5
Unsecured wholesale funding
Operational deposits
Unsecured wholesale funding other than operational deposits and
unsecured debt
Unsecured debt
2,521,352
1,499,742
2,455,439
1,437,045
6
‐
‐
‐
‐
7
2,449,871
1,428,261
2,380,519
1,362,125
8
71,481
71,481
74,919
74,919
9
Secured funding
5,970,161
414,006
6,438,264
419,051
10
Outflows related to derivative exposures, loss of funding on debt products, committed credit and liquidity facilities
Outflows related to derivative exposures
Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products
Outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities
269,545
269,545
228,464
228,464
11
259,047
259,047
217,954
217,954
12
‐
‐
‐
‐
13
10,498
10,498
10,510
10,510
14
Other contractual funding obligations
4,124,606
1,245,671
3,848,840
1,328,920
15
Other contingent funding obligations
156,465
156,056
150,725
150,307
16
Total cash outflows
3,762,144
3,744,602
Cash Inflows (3)
Unweighted Value
Weighted Value
Unweighted Value
Weighted Value
17
Secured lending
5,105,562
170,922
6,037,256
170,172
18
Inflows from fully performing exposures
486,024
451,375
408,081
406,668
19
Other cash inflows
3,836,059
1,243,618
3,587,632
1,334,882
20
Total cash inflows
1,865,916
1,911,723
Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)
21
Total high quality liquid assets
2,688,055
2,687,674
22
Total net cash outflows
1,896,228
1,832,879
23
Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio
141.7％
146.6％
24
Number of data used for calculation of average value
62
59
（ Unit :1 Million Yen,% ）
First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018
Fourth Quarter in Fis cal Year 2017
Third Quarter in Fis cal Year 2017
Second Quarter in Fiscal Year 2017
First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2017
Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio
15
Total high quality liquid assets
2,688,055
2,687,674
2,532,823
2,627,529
2,499,543
16
Total net cash outflows
1,896,228
1,832,879
1,700,070
1,808,991
1,714,293
17
Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio
141.7 ％
146.6 ％
148.9 ％
145.2 ％
145.8 ％
End
Disclaimer
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:05:02 UTC
