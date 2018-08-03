Daiwa Securities : Report Regarding Consolidated Liquidity Coverage RatioSituation of Soundness in Liquidity Management as of First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018

August 3, 2018

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Report Regarding Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Situation of Soundness in Liquidity Management as of First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018

In accordance with the Financial Instruments and the Exchange Act Article 57-17, "Notification, etc. of

Documents Describing Status of Soundness in Management", Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reports situation of soundness in liquidity management as of first quarter in fiscal year 2018.

Quantitative disclosure of consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio

（Unit :1 Million Yen,%） Items First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018 Fourth Quarter in Fiscal Year 2017 High Quality Liquid Assets (1) 1 Total high quality liquid assets 2,688,055 2,687,674 Cash Outflows (2) Unweighted Value Weighted Value Unweighted Value Weighted Value 2 Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers Stable deposits Less stable deposits 1,771,214 177,121 1,808,090 180,809 3 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 4 1,771,214 177,121 1,808,090 180,809 5 Unsecured wholesale funding Operational deposits Unsecured wholesale funding other than operational deposits and unsecured debt Unsecured debt 2,521,352 1,499,742 2,455,439 1,437,045 6 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 7 2,449,871 1,428,261 2,380,519 1,362,125 8 71,481 71,481 74,919 74,919 9 Secured funding 5,970,161 414,006 6,438,264 419,051 10 Outflows related to derivative exposures, loss of funding on debt products, committed credit and liquidity facilities Outflows related to derivative exposures Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products Outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities 269,545 269,545 228,464 228,464 11 259,047 259,047 217,954 217,954 12 ‐ ‐ ‐ ‐ 13 10,498 10,498 10,510 10,510 14 Other contractual funding obligations 4,124,606 1,245,671 3,848,840 1,328,920 15 Other contingent funding obligations 156,465 156,056 150,725 150,307 16 Total cash outflows 3,762,144 3,744,602 Cash Inflows (3) Unweighted Value Weighted Value Unweighted Value Weighted Value 17 Secured lending 5,105,562 170,922 6,037,256 170,172 18 Inflows from fully performing exposures 486,024 451,375 408,081 406,668 19 Other cash inflows 3,836,059 1,243,618 3,587,632 1,334,882 20 Total cash inflows 1,865,916 1,911,723 Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4) 21 Total high quality liquid assets 2,688,055 2,687,674 22 Total net cash outflows 1,896,228 1,832,879 23 Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio 141.7％ 146.6％ 24 Number of data used for calculation of average value 62 59 （Unit :1 Million Yen,%）

First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018 Fourth Quarter in Fis cal Year 2017 Third Quarter in Fis cal Year 2017 Second Quarter in Fiscal Year 2017 First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2017 Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio 15 Total high quality liquid assets 2,688,055 2,687,674 2,532,823 2,627,529 2,499,543 16 Total net cash outflows 1,896,228 1,832,879 1,700,070 1,808,991 1,714,293 17 Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio 141.7％ 146.6％ 148.9％ 145.2％ 145.8％

