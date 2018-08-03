Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daiwa Securities : Report Regarding Consolidated Liquidity Coverage RatioSituation of Soundness in Liquidity Management as of First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018

08/03/2018 | 09:06am CEST

August 3, 2018

Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Report Regarding Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Situation of Soundness in Liquidity Management as of First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018

In accordance with the Financial Instruments and the Exchange Act Article 57-17, "Notification, etc. of

Documents Describing Status of Soundness in Management", Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reports situation of soundness in liquidity management as of first quarter in fiscal year 2018.

Quantitative disclosure of consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Unit :1 Million Yen,%

Items

First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018

Fourth Quarter in Fiscal Year 2017

High Quality Liquid Assets (1)

1

Total high quality liquid assets

2,688,055

2,687,674

Cash Outflows (2)

Unweighted Value

Weighted Value

Unweighted Value

Weighted Value

2

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers

Stable deposits

Less stable deposits

1,771,214

177,121

1,808,090

180,809

3

4

1,771,214

177,121

1,808,090

180,809

5

Unsecured wholesale funding

Operational deposits

Unsecured wholesale funding other than operational deposits and

unsecured debt

Unsecured debt

2,521,352

1,499,742

2,455,439

1,437,045

6

7

2,449,871

1,428,261

2,380,519

1,362,125

8

71,481

71,481

74,919

74,919

9

Secured funding

5,970,161

414,006

6,438,264

419,051

10

Outflows related to derivative exposures, loss of funding on debt products, committed credit and liquidity facilities

Outflows related to derivative exposures

Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products

Outflows related to credit and liquidity facilities

269,545

269,545

228,464

228,464

11

259,047

259,047

217,954

217,954

12

13

10,498

10,498

10,510

10,510

14

Other contractual funding obligations

4,124,606

1,245,671

3,848,840

1,328,920

15

Other contingent funding obligations

156,465

156,056

150,725

150,307

16

Total cash outflows

3,762,144

3,744,602

Cash Inflows (3)

Unweighted Value

Weighted Value

Unweighted Value

Weighted Value

17

Secured lending

5,105,562

170,922

6,037,256

170,172

18

Inflows from fully performing exposures

486,024

451,375

408,081

406,668

19

Other cash inflows

3,836,059

1,243,618

3,587,632

1,334,882

20

Total cash inflows

1,865,916

1,911,723

Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratio (4)

21

Total high quality liquid assets

2,688,055

2,687,674

22

Total net cash outflows

1,896,228

1,832,879

23

Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio

141.7％

146.6％

24

Number of data used for calculation of average value

62

59

Unit :1 Million Yen,%

First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2018

Fourth Quarter in Fis cal Year 2017

Third Quarter in Fis cal Year 2017

Second Quarter in Fiscal Year 2017

First Quarter in Fiscal Year 2017

Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio

15

Total high quality liquid assets

2,688,055

2,687,674

2,532,823

2,627,529

2,499,543

16

Total net cash outflows

1,896,228

1,832,879

1,700,070

1,808,991

1,714,293

17

Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio

141.7

146.6

148.9

145.2

145.8

End

Disclaimer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:05:02 UTC
