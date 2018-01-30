Log in
DAKTRONICS, INC. (DAKT)
Daktronics Expands Digital Billboard Product Options

01/30/2018

BROOKINGS, S.D., Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providing crisp, vibrant images, Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) brings a fresh look to the digital billboard market with its DB-5100 series. Designed and manufactured in Brookings, South Dakota, the DB-5100 uses targeted light output and a proprietary LED layout to achieve sharp contrast, reliable performance and a quick return on investment for owners.

Daktronics introduces new digital billboard product line
DB-5100


“Customers love this proven product. We took a fresh look at it searching for innovative improvements to increase reliability and reduce price,” says Lori Sieler, Daktronics product manager for commercial engineering. “This product is designed to give our out-of-home customers more options. Not every digital billboard location, surroundings and audience are the same. Sites with high visibility and long viewing distances will benefit from this design. The DB-5100 design incorporates our optimized technology with a specific louver design to enhance vibrancy, resulting in brilliant images.”

Daktronics innovative 13OT pixel pitch provides sharper contrast and superior brightness, even in direct sunlight. The LED louver design and innovative pixel layout deliver superior color integrity and images that pop. Major venues, like the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, utilize the same technology, offering powerful performance across the marketplace.

Daktronics displays prove to have long lifetimes with consistent, industry-leading performance and low power consumption. Daktronics is proud to offer LED display technology and services to the OOH industry that add value and generate revenue for years to come.

Digital technology provides a flexible solution for scheduling messages for multiple advertisers and allows for quick and easy changes in content. Visit the Daktronics website (www.daktronics.com) for more information on digital Out of Home billboard technology.

About Daktronics
Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act.  These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events.  The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions and other risks noted in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2017 fiscal year.  Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

MEDIA RELATIONS
Joni Schmeichel
Out of Home Marketing Manager
Tel 605-692-0200
Email [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d7807f1-7101-49f6-9569-eff21c43652e

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 616 M
EBIT 2018 22,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 416 M
Chart DAKTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Daktronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | DAKT | US2342641097 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DAKTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,0 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
Managers
NameTitle
Reece A. Kurtenbach Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judd Guthmiller Vice President-International Operations
Sheila M. Anderson CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Rich E. Hinz Vice President-Information Technology
Brett D. Wendler Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAKTRONICS, INC.3.18%416
CORNING7.47%29 765
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 635
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%11 033
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%5 195
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%4 691
