Daktronics Expands Digital Billboard Product Options

BROOKINGS, S.D., Jan. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providing crisp, vibrant images, Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) brings a fresh look to the digital billboard market with its DB-5100 series. Designed and manufactured in Brookings, South Dakota, the DB-5100 uses targeted light output and a proprietary LED layout to achieve sharp contrast, reliable performance and a quick return on investment for owners.



“Customers love this proven product. We took a fresh look at it searching for innovative improvements to increase reliability and reduce price,” says Lori Sieler, Daktronics product manager for commercial engineering. “This product is designed to give our out-of-home customers more options. Not every digital billboard location, surroundings and audience are the same. Sites with high visibility and long viewing distances will benefit from this design. The DB-5100 design incorporates our optimized technology with a specific louver design to enhance vibrancy, resulting in brilliant images.”

Daktronics innovative 13OT pixel pitch provides sharper contrast and superior brightness, even in direct sunlight. The LED louver design and innovative pixel layout deliver superior color integrity and images that pop. Major venues, like the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, utilize the same technology, offering powerful performance across the marketplace.

Daktronics displays prove to have long lifetimes with consistent, industry-leading performance and low power consumption. Daktronics is proud to offer LED display technology and services to the OOH industry that add value and generate revenue for years to come.

Digital technology provides a flexible solution for scheduling messages for multiple advertisers and allows for quick and easy changes in content. Visit the Daktronics website (www.daktronics.com) for more information on digital Out of Home billboard technology.

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions and other risks noted in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2017 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

