Daktronics, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), announced today it will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast for all interested parties at 10:00 AM CDT that day.



Reece A. Kurtenbach, Chief Executive Officer and Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call, which will contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

The conference call may be accessed by a dial-in number or via the Internet as follows:

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 10:00 AM CT

Dial-in number: 877-303-4382

Webcast: http://www.daktronics.com

ABOUT DAKTRONICS

Daktronics helps its customers impact audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audio-visual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions and other risks noted in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2017 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

