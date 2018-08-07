Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Daktronics, Inc.    DAKT

DAKTRONICS, INC. (DAKT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Daktronics, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

BROOKINGS, S.D., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), announced today it will release its first quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 before the market opens.  The Company will host a conference call and webcast for all interested parties at 10:00 AM CDT that day.

Reece A. Kurtenbach, Chief Executive Officer and Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call, which will contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

The conference call may be accessed by a dial-in number or via the Internet as follows:
      Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 10:00 AM CT
      Dial-in number: 877-303-4382
      Webcast: http://www.daktronics.com

ABOUT DAKTRONICS

Daktronics helps its customers impact audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audio-visual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act.  These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events.  The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions and other risks noted in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2017 fiscal year.  Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Sheila Anderson, Chief Financial Officer
Investor Relations
Tel 605-692-0200
Email [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAKTRONICS, INC.
05:01pDaktronics, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
08/03DAKTRONICS : Sames Auto Arena Receives New Daktronics Centerhung System
PU
08/01DAKTRONICS : partners with Vitec for digital signage at entertainment venues
AQ
07/30DAKTRONICS : Installs New LED Displays at Letzigrund Stadium
PU
07/30DAKTRONICS, INC. : Daktronics, CUE Audio Partner to Create Opportunities to Enha..
AC
07/24DAKTRONICS : Chatham to See New Daktronics Video Display at Glenwood High School
PU
07/16DAKTRONICS : Provides New LED Displays For Samford University’s Pete Hanna..
PU
07/11DAKTRONICS : Bringing New Light To Liberty Flames Football Experience
PU
07/10DAKTRONICS : Provides New Display And Show Control System For University of Geor..
PU
06/26DAKTRONICS : Acquires New Technology for Interactive Control
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/0350 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For August 
06/25Daktronics acquires new technology for interactive control 
06/01Daktronics declares $0.07 dividend 
05/30Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (05/30/2018) 
05/30Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) CEO Reece Kurtenbach on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 618 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,20
P/E ratio 2020 20,63
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 377 M
Chart DAKTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Daktronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAKTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 10,5 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reece A. Kurtenbach Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Judd Guthmiller Vice President-International Operations
Sheila M. Anderson CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Rich E. Hinz Vice President-Information Technology
Brett D. Wendler Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAKTRONICS, INC.-7.01%377
CORNING INCORPORATED2.66%26 682
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD--.--%13 935
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%7 062
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%4 199
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%4 081
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.