Daktronics : Sames Auto Arena Receives New Daktronics Centerhung System

Sames Auto Arena Receives New Daktronics Centerhung System

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Aug. 3, 2018 - A large centerhung display is in place at Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, manufactured and designed by Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota. Five separate displays comprise the recently installed centerhung to show clips of game day action while entertaining and informing fans.



'This high-tech installation will play stunning visuals during events while engaging and informing our customers,' said Juan Mendiola, interim general manager of the SMG-managed Sames Auto Arena. 'This is a new technological addition to the arena that compliments the digital marquee on the corner of Jacaman Rd. and Loop 20.'



Four main LED video displays measure 12.5 feet tall by 17 feet wide to create the square-shaped centerhung configuration. Each display features 6-millimeter line spacing for sharp imagery and excellent contrast to bring highlights and game information to every seat in the arena.



An LED ring display encircles the bottom of the configuration and features 15-millimeter line spacing. It measures 2 feet high by 53 feet in circumference to show additional statistics, sponsor information and graphics, complementary to the main screens' content.



'Daktronics is honored to continue our relationship with the Sames Auto Arena and the City of Laredo, Texas,' said Dan Fjeldheim, Daktronics sales representative. 'We appreciate the repeat business and the confidence they have in Daktronics to provide the highest quality LED display system available in the industry.'



The main LED video displays are capable of variable content zoning, allowing them to show one large image or be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, game information, animations and sponsorship messages.



The new centerhung configuration replaces a Daktronics installation from 2005. The project adds to a Daktronics marquee display installed in 2015 used to promote upcoming events at the facility.



Sames Auto Arena will also receive a bank of hours for the creation of digital content to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services at the request of the venue.



Daktronics LED video and messaging display technology offers a long lifetime with consistent, industry-leading performance and low power consumption, providing value and excitement for years to come

