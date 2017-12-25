Dal'nevostochnoye Morskoye Parkhdstv : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

-
Clive Denis Bode, Legal counsil for Tarrant Management
Mark Garber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GHP Group
Natalia Izosimova, external advisor, member of the Board of Directors of SUEK
Alexandrs Isurins, President of FESCO PLC
Konstantin Kuzovkov, Chief Financial Officer at Summa Group
Leyla Mammad Zada, Summa Group Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Panchenko, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Summa Group
Maxim Sokov, Chief Executive Officer of En+Group
Dmitry Shvets, Head of TPG Capital Russia
The EGM also approved Regulations on payment of remuneration and compensation to members of the Board of Directors of FESCO PLC.
