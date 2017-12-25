Log in
Dal'nevostochnoye Morskoye Parkhdstv : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

12/25/2017

  • Clive Denis Bode, Legal counsil for Tarrant Management

  • Mark Garber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GHP Group

  • Natalia Izosimova, external advisor, member of the Board of Directors of SUEK

  • Alexandrs Isurins, President of FESCO PLC

  • Konstantin Kuzovkov, Chief Financial Officer at Summa Group

  • Leyla Mammad Zada, Summa Group Chief Operating Officer

  • Alexander Panchenko, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Summa Group

  • Maxim Sokov, Chief Executive Officer of En+Group

  • Dmitry Shvets, Head of TPG Capital Russia

The EGM also approved Regulations on payment of remuneration and compensation to members of the Board of Directors of FESCO PLC.

FESCO - Far Eastern Shipping Company OJSC published this content on 25 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2017 14:24:03 UTC.

