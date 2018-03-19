Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals

LONDON (Reuters) - The battle for GKN intensified on Monday, with both Melrose and Dana sweetening their proposals, as the clock ticks down to a March 29 takeover deadline.

Melrose, making a hostile bid, said it would inject about 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) into GKN's pension scheme, its latest attempt to convince shareholders to back its offer and win over political opponents of the deal.

Shareholders have until March 29 to decide on that offer.

GKN is trying to fight off the Melrose bid with an alternative $6.1 billion deal to merge its automotive business with U.S. company Dana Inc, leaving GKN focused on its aerospace division.

Dana said on Monday it would seek a secondary listing in London, enabling more UK shareholders to back the rival plan as some funds are subject to rules which prevent them from holding U.S. stock.

($1 = 0.7179 pounds)

