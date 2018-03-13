Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dana Inc    DAN

DANA INC (DAN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Dana CEO meeting top GKN investors in attempt to fight off Melrose

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 05:24pm CET
Branding is seen outside the headquarters of GKN in Redditch

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of U.S. firm Dana Incorporated (>> Dana Inc) is in London meeting top GKN (>> GKN) shareholders in a drive to persuade the British engineer's investors to back a deal with Dana and reject a hostile bid by Melrose Industries (>> Melrose Industries).

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of U.S. firm Dana Inc is in London meeting top GKN shareholders in a drive to persuade the British engineer's investors to back a deal with Dana and reject a hostile bid by Melrose Industries.

GKN agreed a $6.1 billion deal on Friday to merge its automotive division with Dana, an Ohio-based maker of axles and driveshafts, hoping to fend off an unwanted takeover approach by Melrose, a UK-based industrial turnaround specialist.

Melrose responded by raising its cash-and-shares bid for all of GKN on Monday. The offer, which at the time valued the FTSE 100 engineer at 8.1 billion pounds ($11.3 billion), was declared "final", meaning it cannot be increased under Britain's takeover rules.

James Kamsickas, the Dana chief executive, is now in Britain to discuss the merits of the automotive deal with GKN's major shareholders, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Dana CEO is expected to spend most of the week in Britain, one of the sources added.

It comes as the battle for the future of GKN, a mainstay of Britain's engineering sector, reaches its final stages.

GKN shareholders have two options. They can choose Melrose's bid of 81 pence in cash for each GKN share plus 1.69 new Melrose shares, a deal that will hand them a 60 percent stake in the London-listed turnaround specialist.

GKN investors have until March 29 to accept Melrose's offer.

Alternatively, they can back GKN's plan, which would give them a 47.25 percent stake in New York-listed Dana.

GKN, led by new CEO Anne Stevens, has also pledged to sell off its powder metallurgy business, which along with the Dana deal would leave the engineering group focused on the aerospace sector, supplying parts for aircraft including the Eurofighter Typhoon. It would then return as much as 2.5 billion pounds to its shareholders over three years.

Such a plan "would delever GKN, but weaken its business profile," analysts at Moody’s Investor Service warned in a March 12 report.

They argued that a deal with Dana would leave GKN as a "substantially smaller and less diversified" business.

Melrose has been pursuing GKN since January, when the fight between the two companies quickly descended into a war of words.

They clashed again on Tuesday over the future of GKN's retirement schemes following an intervention by the trustees of the engineer's pension plans.

The trustees said on Monday evening that they had held a number of discussions with Melrose about its takeover bid but had yet to receive proposals that addressed their "key concerns".

GKN said the trustees' statement showed Melrose was "not demonstrating a responsible approach to the serious issue of protecting the long-term interests of GKN’s pensioners."

Melrose's Executive Chairman Christopher Miller retorted that the turnaround specialist is "an exemplary custodian of pension schemes".

"We are working towards an agreement on the GKN pension schemes which will strengthen them and better protect GKN's pensioners," he said.

($1 = 0.7181 pounds)

(Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

By Ben Martin

Stocks treated in this article : Dana Inc, GKN, Melrose Industries
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
GKN 1.11% 428.8 Delayed Quote.32.78%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES 0.75% 215.3 Delayed Quote.0.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DANA INC
05:24pDana CEO meeting top GKN investors in attempt to fight off Melrose
RE
12:43pDANA INC : Blog Exposure - Dana to Merge with GKN's Automotive Business
AC
10:58aMelrose raises GKN bid to 8.1 billion pounds in final offer
RE
03/12Britain's Melrose raises GKN bid to $11.2 billion in final offer
RE
03/12Britain's GKN rejects Melrose $11.2 billion final offer
RE
03/12DANA : Announces Agreement to Combine with GKN's Driveline Division; Creates a g..
AQ
03/12GKN : Proposed combination of GKN Driveline and Dana
AQ
03/12DANA : Introduces Spicer D172 Series Heavy-Duty Tandem Axle for Construction, Se..
AQ
03/12DANA : Launches Spicer S172 Series Single Drive Axle for Class 7, 8 Commercial V..
AQ
03/12DANA : Next Generation of Rhombus TireAnalytics Provides New Insights into Maint..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/12The Best- And Worst-Performing Stocks Since The March 2009 Start Of This Hist.. 
03/11Dana - Doubling Down With GKN 
03/09Dana to merge with GKN's Driveline business 
03/01Automobile stocks in reverse 
02/16Dana declares $0.10 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 694 M
EBIT 2018 666 M
Net income 2018 415 M
Debt 2018 1 041 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 9,62
P/E ratio 2019 8,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 3 937 M
Chart DANA INC
Duration : Period :
Dana Inc Technical Analysis Chart | DAN | US2358252052 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DANA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 32,1 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James K. Kamsickas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith E. Wandell Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan M. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew H. Fahnestock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christophe Dominiak Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANA INC-18.34%3 937
CONTINENTAL-1.27%54 791
DENSO CORP-11.71%45 110
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE7.80%24 529
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%20 499
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.82%19 099
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.