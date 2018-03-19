Log in
DANA INC (DAN)
Dana to seek secondary London listing to help win GKN auto deal

03/19/2018

LONDON (Reuters) - Dana Incorporated (>> Dana Inc), the U.S. company seeking to merge with the auto unit of British engineering company GKN (>> GKN), said it would seek a secondary listing in London, a move which would allow more British shareholders to back the deal.

LONDON (Reuters) - Dana Inc, the U.S. company seeking to merge with the auto unit of British engineering company GKN, said it would seek a secondary listing in London, a move which would allow more British shareholders to back the deal.

GKN is the subject of a hostile takeover bid from Melrose which it is trying to fight off an alternative plan to merge its auto unit with Dana, leaving it focused on its aerospace business.

Dana said in a statement on Monday that some GKN shareholders had said they wanted to hold stock in the new enlarged company and it would list in London in order to enable them to do so, getting around rules that prevent some UK funds holding U.S. stock.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Stocks treated in this article : Dana Inc, GKN, Melrose Industries
GKN 0.86% 430 Delayed Quote.33.66%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES 0.00% 223.6 Delayed Quote.5.66%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 694 M
EBIT 2018 665 M
Net income 2018 415 M
Debt 2018 985 M
Yield 2018 1,25%
P/E ratio 2018 9,36
P/E ratio 2019 8,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 3 831 M
Technical analysis trends DANA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 32,1 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James K. Kamsickas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith E. Wandell Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan M. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew H. Fahnestock Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christophe Dominiak Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANA INC-17.49%3 789
CONTINENTAL-1.09%54 694
DENSO CORP-12.63%44 976
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE5.29%23 745
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%21 070
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.3.50%20 242
