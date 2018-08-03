Log in
DANAKALI LTD (DNK)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/03
0.9 AUD   +4.65%
07:46aDANAKALI : Issue of Equity
PU
07/26DANAKALI : Revised Code for Dealing in Danakali Securities
AQ
07/26DANAKALI : Issue of shares -s708A Notice
AQ
Danakali : Issue of Equity

08/03/2018 | 07:46am CEST

Friday, 3 August 2018

Issue of equity

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK) (Danakali, or the Company) advises that further to its announcement titled "Issue of Shares and Appendix 3B" published on 26 July 2018, those 30,000 new fully paid ordinary shares

of no par value in the Company (Ordinary Shares) have been issued and allotted to employees on the vesting of performance rights.

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of those 30,000 new Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 8 August 2018. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following admission, the Company will have in issue a total of 264,197,463 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 264,197,463 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For more information, please contact:

Danakali

Seamus Cornelius

William Sandover

Executive Chairman

Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs

+61 8 6315 1444

+61 499 776 998

Financial Adviser - Numis Securities

UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners

John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black /

David Simonson / George Yeomans /

Paul Gillam

Sarah Hourahane

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

[email protected]

+44 (0)207 457 2020

--- ENDS ---

Danakali Limited

Level 1, 234 Churchill Avenue, Churchill Court, Subiaco, Perth, WA 6008

Tel: +61 8 6315 1444 / ABN 56 097 904 302

Disclaimer

Danakali Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 05:45:11 UTC
