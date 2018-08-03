Danakali : Issue of Equity

Friday, 3 August 2018

Issue of equity

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK) (Danakali, or the Company) advises that further to its announcement titled "Issue of Shares and Appendix 3B" published on 26 July 2018, those 30,000 new fully paid ordinary shares

of no par value in the Company (Ordinary Shares) have been issued and allotted to employees on the vesting of performance rights.

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority for the admission of those 30,000 new Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on 8 August 2018. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following admission, the Company will have in issue a total of 264,197,463 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 264,197,463 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

