Danakali : Notification of transactions by PDMRs and PCAs

Monday, 6 August 2018

Notification of transactions by PDMRs and PCAs

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK) (Danakali, or the Company) has received notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA) with respect to 30,000 fully paid ordinary shares recently issued by the Company on the vesting of performance rights.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Stuart Tarrant a) Position/status PDMR Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment a) Name

2

Reason for the notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Danakali Limited

b) LEI

5493004SQ5E5Q6VRT472

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial Fully paid ordinary shares instrument, type of instrument Identification code AU000000DNK9 b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares on the vesting of performance rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 10,000 Danakali Limited

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Total

e) Date of the transaction

26 July 2018

f)Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

William Sandover a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment a) Name

2

Reason for the notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Danakali Limited

b) LEI

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial Fully paid ordinary shares instrument, type of instrument Identification code AU000000DNK9 b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares on the vesting of performance rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) Danakali Limited Price(s) Nil

Volume(s) 20,000

d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Total

e) Date of the transaction

26 July 2018

f)Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

