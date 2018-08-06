Log in
DANAKALI LTD (DNK)
Danakali : Notification of transactions by PDMRs and PCAs

08/06/2018 | 04:16am CEST

Monday, 6 August 2018

Notification of transactions by PDMRs and PCAs

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK) (Danakali, or the Company) has received notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA) with respect to 30,000 fully paid ordinary shares recently issued by the Company on the vesting of performance rights.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Stuart Tarrant

a) Position/status

PDMR

Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

a) Name

2

Reason for the notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  • a) Name

    Danakali Limited

  • b) LEI

5493004SQ5E5Q6VRT472

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

Fully paid ordinary shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

AU000000DNK9

b) Nature of the transaction

Award of shares on the vesting of performance rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

10,000

Danakali Limited

  • d) Aggregated information

    • - Aggregated volume

    • - Price

    • - Total

  • e) Date of the transaction

26 July 2018

f)Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

William Sandover

a) Position/status

PDMR

b) Initial notification

Initial notification

/Amendment

a) Name

2

Reason for the notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

  • a) Name

    Danakali Limited

  • b) LEI

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial

Fully paid ordinary shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

AU000000DNK9

b) Nature of the transaction

Award of shares on the vesting of performance rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Danakali Limited

Price(s) Nil

Volume(s) 20,000

  • d) Aggregated information

    • - Aggregated volume

    • - Price

    • - Total

  • e) Date of the transaction

26 July 2018

f)Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For more information, please contact:

Danakali

Seamus Cornelius Executive Chairman +61 8 6315 1444

William Sandover

Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs +61 499 776 998

Financial Adviser - Numis Securities

John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black / Paul Gillam +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Danakali Limited

UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners

David Simonson / George Yeomans / Sarah Hourahane[email protected]+44 (0)207 457 2020

--- ENDS ---

Disclaimer

Danakali Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 02:15:01 UTC
