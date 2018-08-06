Danakali : Notification of transactions by PDMRs and PCAs

Monday, 6 August 2018
Notification of transactions by PDMRs and PCAs
Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK / LSE: DNK) (Danakali, or the Company) has received notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA) with respect to 30,000 fully paid ordinary shares recently issued by the Company on the vesting of performance rights.
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
Stuart Tarrant
|
a) Position/status
|
PDMR
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b) Initial notification
|
Initial notification
|
/Amendment
a) Name
2
Reason for the notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
-
a) Name
Danakali Limited
-
b) LEI
5493004SQ5E5Q6VRT472
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a) Description of the financial
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
Identification code
|
AU000000DNK9
|
b) Nature of the transaction
|
Award of shares on the vesting of performance rights
|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
10,000
|
Danakali Limited
26 July 2018
f)Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
William Sandover
|
a) Position/status
|
PDMR
|
b) Initial notification
|
Initial notification
|
/Amendment
a) Name
2
Reason for the notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
-
a) Name
Danakali Limited
-
b) LEI
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a) Description of the financial
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
Identification code
|
AU000000DNK9
|
b) Nature of the transaction
|
Award of shares on the vesting of performance rights
|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Danakali Limited
Price(s) Nil
Volume(s) 20,000
26 July 2018
f)Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venueFor more information, please contact:
Danakali
Seamus Cornelius Executive Chairman +61 8 6315 1444
William Sandover
Head of Corporate Development & External Affairs +61 499 776 998
Financial Adviser - Numis Securities
John Prior / Matthew Hasson / James Black / Paul Gillam +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Danakali Limited
UK IR/PR - Instinctif Partners
David Simonson / George Yeomans / Sarah Hourahane[email protected]+44 (0)207 457 2020
--- ENDS ---