DANONE    BN   FR0000120644

DANONE (BN)
My previous session
News 
News

Danone : 1st Half Net Income Rose, Despite Morocco Boycott -- Update

07/27/2018 | 08:25am CEST

(Adds quote from CEO, background on Morocco boycott, details on second quarter sales, details on forward-looking statements) 

 
   By Anthony Shevlin

Danone SA (BN.FR) said Friday that first-half net income rose 24% on the year, boosted by growth in its specialized nutrition division, although a consumer boycott in Morocco adversely hit performance.

The French food company said net income was 1.2 billion euros ($1.40 billion), slightly up on a consensus provided by Danone of EUR1.12 billion.

Sales in the first half were EUR12.5 billion, up 4% on a new like-for-like basis that integrates the company's acquisition of WhiteWave.

Danone's operating income in the first half was hit by a consumer boycott in Morocco, which began in April in protest against rising consumer prices.

Operating profit was EUR1.09 billion, compared with EUR1.58 billion the year previous.

Second-quarter group sales were EUR6.41 billion, up 3.3% on a new like-for-like basis. However, volume growth fell 0.5%.

Reported sales in the second quarter fell 4.4% on the year, reflecting a negative currency hit.

Sales in Morocco were down around 40% in the second quarter, the company said, which in turn had a negative effect on Danone's essential dairy and plant-based international division. Analysts at Bryan Garnier expect the boycott to hit the company's organic sales growth by 0.8% over the year.

Last month Danone Chief Executive Emmanuel Faber said he fully respects the choice of the Moroccans who have decided to no longer buy the brand, but added that he "deeply regrets it."

Second-quarter sales in EDP international fell 2.4% on a new like-for-like basis. Excluding Morocco, the division was back to profitably growth with sales up 0.4%, the company said.

"Excluding the exceptional situation in Morocco, all reporting entities delivered growth in the second quarter," said Mr. Faber, who added that the company's first-half performance was achieved "despite ongoing volatility and unexpected headwinds in some markets."

Looking forward, the company said its focus will remain on accelerating growth and maximizing efficiencies.

"In 2018, the company will progress towards its 2020 ambition through further sales growth and an improved recurring operating margin," it said.

Danone targets double-digit recurring EPS growth at constant exchange rate for 2018, excluding the effect of the Yakult transaction.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 954 M
EBIT 2018 3 735 M
Net income 2018 2 362 M
Debt 2018 13 236 M
Yield 2018 3,00%
P/E ratio 2018 17,97
P/E ratio 2019 16,57
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 44 734 M
Chart DANONE
Duration : Period :
Danone Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 76,5 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Faber Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cécile Cabanis CFO, Executive VP-Strategy & Information Systems
Benoît Potier Independent Director
Isabelle Seillier Non-Independent Director
Jean-Michel Sévérino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANONE-6.16%52 097
NESTLÉ-4.65%247 370
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-22.22%73 516
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.10%61 245
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY19.04%26 449
GENERAL MILLS-25.50%25 568
