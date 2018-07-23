Log in
European regulator ESMA fines five Nordic banks 2.48 million euros

07/23/2018 | 09:01am CEST

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on Monday said it had fined five Nordic banks 2.48 million euros (2.22 million pounds) for issuing credit ratings without authorisation from the regulator.

ESMA said Danske Bank, Nordea Bank, SEB <SEB.a.ST>, Svenska Handelsbanken and Swedbank were each fined 495,000 euros.

The banks had issued credit reports to clients that provided opinions on different entities and underlying financial instruments, which ESMA found met the definition of a credit rating under the Credit Rating Agencies Regulation (CRAR), it said in a statement.

ESMA said no bank had acquired authorisation before issuing the reports, which were mainly produced between June 2011 and August 2016. SEB continued to issue the research until May 2018.

The fine has taken into account that the banks had committed the infringement for more than six months but had also voluntarily took measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, ESMA said.

The five banks may appeal the decision, the statement said.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANSKE BANK 1.60% 183.7 Delayed Quote.-25.19%
NORDEA BANK 0.18% 91.18 Delayed Quote.-8.34%
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN 0.49% 90.62 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB 0.93% 103.55 Delayed Quote.-8.60%
SWEDBANK 0.33% 196.75 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 46 868 M
EBIT 2018 23 707 M
Net income 2018 18 176 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,87%
P/E ratio 2018 8,81
P/E ratio 2019 7,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 162 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 252  DKK
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Fredrick Borgen Chief Executive Officer
Ole Gjessø Andersen Chairman
James Martin Ditmore COO, Group Head-Services & IT
Morten Mosegaard Chief Financial Officer
Charlotte Hoffmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DANSKE BANK-25.19%25 640
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY4.06%374 151
BANK OF AMERICA2.07%300 835
WELLS FARGO-7.02%274 489
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.77%267 534
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%229 597
