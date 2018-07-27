Log in
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP (DQ)
Daqo New Energy : to Announce Unaudited Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 7, 2018

07/27/2018 | 10:01am CEST

CHONGQING, China, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 7, 2018 (8:00 PM Beijing / Hong Kong time on the same day).

The dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

Participant dial in (U.S. toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

Participant international dial in:

+1-412-902-4272

China mainland toll free:

4001-201203

Hong Kong local dial in:

+852-301-84992

 

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and ask to join the Daqo New Energy Corp. call.

A replay of the call will be available 1 hour after the conclusion of the conference call through August 14, 2018. The dial in details for the conference call replay are as follows:

U.S. toll free:

+1-877-344-7529

International dial in:

+1-412-317-0088

Canada toll free:

855-669-9658

Replay access code:

10122848

 

Additional international dial-in numbers can be found at the following link:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

Participants will be asked to provide their name and company name upon entering the call.

ABOUT DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP.

Founded in 2008, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. As one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon and solar wafers, the Company primarily sells its products to solar cell and solar module manufacturers. The Company has built a manufacturing facility that is technically advanced and highly efficient with a nameplate capacity of 18,000 metric tons in Xinjiang, China. The Company also operates a solar wafer manufacturing facility in Chongqing, China.

For further information, please contact:

Daqo New Energy Corp.
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +86-187-1658-5553
Email: [email protected]com

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10- 5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]  

In US
Mr. Tip Fleming
Phone: +1-917-412-3333
Email: [email protected]  

For more information about Daqo New Energy, please visit http://daqo.gotoip1.com/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/daqo-new-energy-to-announce-unaudited-second-quarter-2018-results-on-august-7-2018-300687666.html

SOURCE Daqo New Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
