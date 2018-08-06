Log in
Darden Restaurants : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

08/06/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant

x

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

¨

Check the appropriate box:

¨ ¨ ¨ x ¨

Preliminary Proxy Statement

Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))

Definitive Proxy Statement

Definitive Additional Materials

Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12

DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

x ¨

No fee required.

Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.

  • (1) Title of each class of securities to which the transaction applies:

  • (2) Aggregate number of securities to which the transaction applies:

  • (3) Per unit price or other underlying value of the transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):

  • (4) Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:

  • (5) Total fee paid:

¨

Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

¨

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.

  • (1) Amount Previously Paid:

  • (2) Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:

  • (3) Filing Party:

  • (4) Date Filed:

Disclaimer

Darden Restaurants Inc. published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:10:02 UTC
