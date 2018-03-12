Darling Ingredients : to Present at The 30th Annual ROTH Growth Stock Conference

Log in
03/12/2018 | 09:16am EDT

IRVING, Texas, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) (the "Company") today announced that management will present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference to be held at The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA. Randall C. Stuewe, Darling's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 13, at 11:30 a.m. PT, and will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day.  Randy will be joined by Brad Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Melissa Gaither, Vice President Investor Relations and Global Communications.

The investor presentation will be webcast and accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. is the world's largest publicly-traded developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, technical, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.  With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides.  The Company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients.  In addition, the Company provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

For More Information, contact:

Melissa A. Gaither, V.P. Investor Relations and Global Communications

Email: [email protected]

251 O'Connor Ridge Blvd., Suite 300

Phone: 972-717-0300

Irving, Texas 75038


 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/darling-ingredients-to-present-at-the-30th-annual-roth-growth-stock-conference-300612247.html

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
