Dassault Aviation : Éric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, becomes Chairman of CIDEF

01/10/2018 | 06:09pm CET

Éric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, President and Chairman of the Board of the European Aerospace and Defence Industries Association (ASD) and President of the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS - Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales), was appointed Chairman of the Council of French Defense Industries (CIDEF - Conseil des Industries de Défense Françaises).

'I am honored and proud to have been appointed Chairman of CIDEF' stated Éric Trappier. 'CIDEF's priority will be to support the influence and development, in France and abroad, of a high-performance and competitive defense industry by highlighting the offer and expertise of all French companies, both small and large, which constitute the industrial and technological defense base, so that they can contribute to providing our armed forces with the means necessary to ensure the sovereign defense of our country.'

He succeeds Hervé Guillou, President of GICAN and Chairman and CEO of Naval Group, Éric Trappier wanted to recognize 'the remarkable work accomplished [by the former President] to preserve the interests of the French defense industry.'

CIDEF is an association that brings together professional groups from the French defense industry: GIFAS, Association for French industries involved in land and air-land defense and security (GICAT - Groupement des Industries Françaises de Défense et de Sécurité Terrestres et Aéroterrestres) and French Marine Industry Group (GICAN - Groupement des Industries de Construction et Activités Navales).

Dassault Aviation SA published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:09:01 UTC.

