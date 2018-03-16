Dassault Aviation: Launch of the Man Machine Teaming advanced study programme

Launch of the Man Machine Teaming advanced study programme

Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces,

has officially launched the "Man-Machine-Teaming" preliminary advanced study programme

awarded by the DGA to Dassault Aviation and Thales to develop the necessary Artificial Intelligence technologies for combat aviation of the future.

Saint-Cloud, France, 16 March 2018 - Today, Eric Trappier, Chairman & CEO of Dassault Aviation, and Patrice Caine, Chairman & CEO of Thales, received French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, and Joël Barre, Delegate General for Armament, at Dassault Aviation's headquarters in Saint-Cloud.

Florence Parly was shown some of the concepts on which the "Man-Machine-Teaming" advanced study programme (PEA MMT) is based. This design plan, awarded to Dassault Aviation (lead) and Thales (co-contractor) by the French defense procurement agency DGA, aims to develop the necessary Artificial Intelligence technologies for combat aviation of the future.

During her visit, the Minister of the Armed Forces was particularly able to see the "cognitive air system" concept, which is based on more autonomous functions onboard aircraft and on a Man/Machine relationship in which the human element is constantly maintained in the decision loop.

Florence Parly also met representatives of about a hundred French start-ups, SMEs, laboratories and research centers specialised in Artificial Intelligence, robotics and new Man/Machine interfaces. This ecosystem will be involved in the PEA, in partnership with Dassault Aviation and Thales, to develop cutting-edge algorithms and propose disruptive solutions.

Dassault Aviation and Thales thank the Ministry of the Armed Forces for its trust in such a highly strategic field. They are delighted to federate France's world-class Artificial Intelligence ecosystem around military aviation challenges.

About MMT:

The Man-Machine-Teaming advanced study programme was notified to the companies by the DGA in January 2018. It will take place over three years and will involve Dassault Aviation (lead contractor, air combat system) and Thales (co-contractor, Human/System interface and sensors).

MMT aims, inter alia, to:

Define future cockpits and independent systems.

Improve innovative technologies in Man/Machine teaming within the cognitive air system, particularly decision-making autonomy and machine learning.

Enhance concepts and technologies in the field of smart / learning sensors.

* * *

About Dassault Aviation:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 12,000 employees.

About Thales:

The people we all rely on to make the world go round - they rely on Thales. They come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer. Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depths of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the way. With 65,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €15.8 billion in 2017.

Press contacts :

Dassault Aviation

Corporate Communication

Mathieu Durand

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88

[email protected]

Thales

Media Relations, Defence aerospace

Anne-Sophie Malot

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 77 89 52

[email protected]



For high resolution photos, visit:

http://mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com/

For high resolution videos, visit:

http://mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com/

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Dassault Aviation via Globenewswire

