Datamatics Global Services : acknowledged at the 7th Global Economic Summit

Datamatics is a global provider of Information Technology, Data Management and Business Process Management and Consulting services to several Fortune 500 companies. Datamatics has a fully integrated offering to support the digital transformation of organizations through Smart Processes, Smart Systems, Smart Devices and Smart Data. These solutions are powered by Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning algorithms which offer improved business efficiency in the interconnected world. The core operation of Datamatics is built around 'Data to Intelligence', wherein Datamatics leverages data to extract intelligence and patterns thereby facilitating smarter and quicker decision making.

Datamatics has adopted the highest standards of service quality and operational excellence, enabling its clients across a wide range of industries to transform into a truly digital, data driven enterprise. Its customised solutions help enterprises maximize productivity, improve speed and accuracy. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has a presence across America, Australia, Asia and Europe.

Safe HarbourSome of the statements in this update that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, strategies, intentions and beliefs concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. These statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions in India and elsewhere around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry.

