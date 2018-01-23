Datawatch : Joins Baker Tilly in Revenue Cycle Innovation Center for Healthcare Providers

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) today announced that it is a strategic solutions partner powering the recently launched Revenue Cycle Innovation Center (RCIC) from Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly). The RCIC, an end-to-end solution that allows healthcare organizations to maximize and manage revenues, relies on Datawatch Monarch as the standard platform for self-service data preparation and automation.

Datawatch partnered with Baker Tilly last year to build an innovative healthcare financial system that helps providers solve the problems associated with disparate revenue cycle systems and poor operational processes. By combining best-in-class solutions from trusted technology partners, the Baker Tilly RCIC empowers hospitals, healthcare provider organizations and large physician groups with clear visibility into actionable data that will drastically improve the bottom-line and executive decision-making processes.

"Healthcare organizations struggle with reducing costs while maximizing revenue and cash flow operations. The RCIC leverages technology solutions to drive innovation, improve automated processes and apply advanced analytics to increase annual net revenue," said Michael Duke, principal at Baker Tilly. "Datawatch Monarch is an essential part of our new revenue cycle service as it eliminates manual, time-intensive data manipulation allowing analysts to gain insights faster and make more strategic client recommendations."

With the Datawatch Monarch self-service data preparation platform, healthcare financial departments and analysts can quickly access, manipulate, enrich and combine disparate information from virtually any source, including 835/837 insurance remittance forms, HL7 messages and data in unusable reports from EHR/EMR systems. Monarch automates repeatable business processes and workflows, thus eliminating human error concerns, allowing analysts to transform data quickly and confidently into actionable insights. By implementing effective operational analytics that streamline revenue cycle operations, Monarch allows healthcare providers to focus on increasing productivity, maintaining regulatory compliance and improving the quality of patient care.

"More than 720 hospitals and healthcare providers have turned to Datawatch Monarch to improve the preparation and analysis of patient and financial data. This rich history makes Monarch a strong choice as the defacto self-service data preparation provider in the Baker Tilly RCIC solution," said Ken Tacelli, chief operating officer, Datawatch. "We are looking forward to working even closer with Baker Tilly analysts to uncover patterns associated with under-performing revenue cycle programs and transforming the financial performance of healthcare organizations nationwide."

For more information about how healthcare providers are using Datawatch Monarch for improved revenue cycle management and optimization, please visit: www.datawatch.com/in-action/roles/revenue-cycle-management-healthcare-providers.

