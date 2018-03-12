Log in
News

DaVita : Recognized for 11th Consecutive Year Among FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®

03/12/2018 | 11:01am CET

DENVER, March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States and in 11 countries around the world, today announced has been recognized as one of FORTUNE ® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. This is the 11th consecutive year and 12th year overall the company has appeared on the list. In addition to being named to the list, DaVita ranked second in the Health Care: Medical Facilities category.

DaVita Recognized for 11th Consecutive Year Among FORTUNE® Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies®

"Our teammates are intentional about creating a special place that operates as a community first, company second," said Kent Thiry, chairman and CEO of DaVita. "This translates to exceptional quality care for our patients."

DaVita strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services.

FORTUNE ® surveys company executives, board members and industry analysts to compile its rankings. Other factors include people management, use of corporate assets, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment and global competitiveness.

Learn how DaVita's award-winning culture helps deliver quality patient care at DaVita.com/CSR.

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, is the parent company of DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Kidney Care is a leading provider of kidney care in the United States, delivering dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. As of Dec. 31, 2017, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,510 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 237 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside the United States. DaVita Medical Group manages and operates medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington in its pursuit to deliver excellent-quality health care in a dignified and compassionate manner. DaVita Medical Group's teammates, employed clinicians and affiliated clinicians provided care for approximately 1.7 million patients. For more information, please visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Media:
Caitlyn Major
[email protected]
(303) 876-3342

 

DaVita logo. (PRNewsFoto/DaVita)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-recognized-for-11th-consecutive-year-among-fortune-magazines-worlds-most-admired-companies-300611799.html

SOURCE DaVita Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
