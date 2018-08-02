Log in
Singapore's DBS second quarter profit rises 20 percent, misses market estimates

08/02/2018 | 01:44am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A DBS bank signage is pictured in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd Southeast Asia's biggest lender, reported a 20 percent jump in second-quarter profit, slightly below market expectations as the impact of business volume growth was moderated by a weak trading performance.

The Singaporean bank's net profit came in at S$1.37 billion (766.66 million pounds)in the three months ending June versus S$1.14 billion a year earlier and an average estimate of S$1.47 billion from three analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts say an easing of Singapore's economic growth amid an international trade row, as well as new property curbs imposed last month, have clouded the outlook for local banks after they reported record profits last year.

($1 = 1.3613 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.71% 26.94 End-of-day quote.8.11%
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED 0.26% 11.6 End-of-day quote.-6.45%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 0.89% 27.26 End-of-day quote.3.26%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 13 460 M
EBIT 2018 7 268 M
Net income 2018 5 753 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,35%
P/E ratio 2018 11,86
P/E ratio 2019 10,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,07x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,63x
Capitalization 68 303 M
