Singapore's DBS second quarter profit rises 20 percent, misses market estimates

The Singaporean bank's net profit came in at S$1.37 billion (766.66 million pounds)in the three months ending June versus S$1.14 billion a year earlier and an average estimate of S$1.47 billion from three analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts say an easing of Singapore's economic growth amid an international trade row, as well as new property curbs imposed last month, have clouded the outlook for local banks after they reported record profits last year.

($1 = 1.3613 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)