DCT Industrial Trust Inc    DCT

DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST INC (DCT)
News 
News Summary

DCT® Featured in BizJournals.com: Colorado’s DCT Industrial Trust lands anchor tenant for its 35-acre Houston development

02/21/2018 | 12:56am CET
February 20, 2018 / News

February 20, 2018
An Article in BizJournal.com by Cara Smith
Colorado's DCT Industrial Trust lands anchor tenant for its 35-acre Houston development

In around six months, Denver-based DCT Industrial Trust Inc. has fully leased its speculative industrial park that's underway near Port Houston, one of the Houston area's most land-constrained submarkets.

DCT (NYSE: DCT) broke ground last fall on DCT PetroPort Industrial Park, a two-building, 252,000-square-foot industrial park on 35 acres of land at 850 Sens Rd. At the time, one 163,000-square-foot building was preleased to a still undisclosed tenant, and 89,000 square feet was remaining.

Houston-based Leader Gasket Technologies, an international manufacturing and distribution company, recently leased the remaining 89,000 square feet, Justin Bennett, senior vice president at DCT, told the Houston Business Journal. The Welcome Group's Ryan Wasaff represented Leader Gasket and Cushman & Wakefield's Kelley Parker, Coe Parker and John Littman represented DCT.

'There is virtually no available land in this immediate area, which led to a bidding war for the vacancy at our project,' Bennett said.


Justin Bennett is senior vice president at DCT.

Leader Gasket couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

DCT PetroPort will deliver in April, Bennett said, and Leader Gasket will move into the park in June. It's unclear how many employees will be moving into the park, but the company will be relocating from its global headquarters at 905 W. 13th St. in Deer Park, Bennett said. Leader Gasket's new space in DCT PetroPort is larger than its current Deer Park space.

DCT acquired the 35 acres from one Fortune 200 company and one Fortune 100 petrochemical company; Bennett approached the companies in 2015 with hopes of buying their off-market land.

For several months, the answer was no. Though the land wasn't developed, the companies had several good reasons to hold onto the land. The city's petrochemical industry is undoubtedly in growth-mode, and with several significant projects set to come online in the coming years, companies could do well to hold onto extra land for future expansion and development.

The land brought substantial development challenges, Bennett said, such as a general lack of utilities and 22 pipeline easements.

'In my 15-year development career, I've encountered only one site that rivals the complexity of the PetroPort project,' Bennett said. 'As with any speculative project, there were certainly peaks and valleys.'

DCT Industrial Trust Inc. published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 23:55:02 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 444 M
EBIT 2018 136 M
Net income 2018 66,2 M
Debt 2018 1 723 M
Yield 2018 2,47%
P/E ratio 2018 79,24
P/E ratio 2019 71,92
EV / Sales 2018 15,7x
EV / Sales 2019 15,0x
Capitalization 5 222 M
Chart DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
DCT Industrial Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | DCT | US2331532042 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 61,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip L. Hawkins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas F. August Chairman
Matthew T. Murphy Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Thomas G. Wattles Chairman-Emeritus
John C. O'Keeffe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DCT INDUSTRIAL TRUST INC-6.12%5 222
PROLOGIS INC-4.81%32 978
GOODMAN GROUP-3.21%11 759
DUKE REALTY-6.17%9 217
GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST-13.62%3 686
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-9.44%3 471
