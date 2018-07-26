De La Rue : Result of AGM

Resolutions passed at Annual General Meeting ('AGM') - 26 July 2018
All resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 26 July 2018 were passed on a poll. There were 5,467 shareholders on the register as at 26 July 2018. The issued share capital was 102,752,006 ordinary shares of 44 152/175p each and the total number of voting rights in respect of these ordinary shares was 102,752,006, each ordinary share carrying one vote.
The final poll voting figures are shown in the table below and are also available on the De La Rue plc website atwww.delarue.com
Poll Voting Figures
No.
Resolution
Votes For (Including Discretionary)
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast (Excluding Withheld)
No. of Votes Withheld*
1.
Receive the strategic report, the directors' report and the financial statements of the Company, together with the report of the auditor
78,212,145
100.00
2,554
0.00
78,214,699
1,982,671
2.
Approve the directors' remuneration report
77,391,287
98.17
1,445,144
1.83
78,836,431
1,361,038
3.
Declare a final dividend
80,194,034
100.00
3,421
0.00
80,197,455
15
4.
Re-elect Nick Bray
79,905,431
99.64
285,300
0.36
80,190,731
6,739
5.
Re-elect Sabri Challah
78,303,696
99.30
550,816
0.70
78,854,512
1,342,957
6.
Re-elect Maria da Cunha
79,659,764
99.34
531,760
0.66
80,191,524
5,945
7.
Re-elect Philip Rogerson
78,273,408
99.50
394,853
0.50
78,668,261
1,529,208
8.
Re-elect Andrew Stevens
79,998,788
99.76
191,847
0.24
80,190,635
6,835
9.
Re-elect Martin Sutherland
79,755,767
99.46
434,295
0.54
80,190,062
7,408
10.
Re-appoint Ernst and Young LLP as auditor
79,670,005
99.77
185,400
0.23
79,855,405
342,064
11.
Authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration
80,126,589
99.92
67,393
0.08
80,193,982
3,488
12.
Authorise the Directors to allot shares
79,676,556
99.36
513,671
0.64
80,190,227
7,243
13.
Authorise political donations and political expenditure
72,783,419
90.79
7,385,965
9.21
80,169,384
28,086
14.
Authorise the Directors to allot shares as if s561(1) of the Companies Act did not apply
72,208,494
90.06
7,969,173
9.94
80,177,667
19,803
15.
Authorise the Directors to allot additional shares as if s561(1) of the Companies Act did not apply
77,851,911
97.10
2,324,152
2.90
80,176,063
21,406
16.
Authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares
79,355,905
98.98
818,986
1.02
80,174,891
22,578
17.
That a general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice
69,506,825
86.68
10,683,737
13.32
80,190,562
6,908
*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Please note that on the resolutions 1 and 3 the poll votes lodged AGAINST are insufficient to register 0.00%.
As we report to two decimal places the result for this resolution is reported as 100% FOR and 0.00% AGAINST.
LISTING RULES LR 9.6.2R AND LR 9.6.3R
