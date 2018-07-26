De La Rue : Result of AGM

De La Rue plc (the 'Company')

Resolutions passed at Annual General Meeting ('AGM') - 26 July 2018

All resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 26 July 2018 were passed on a poll. There were 5,467 shareholders on the register as at 26 July 2018. The issued share capital was 102,752,006 ordinary shares of 44 152/175p each and the total number of voting rights in respect of these ordinary shares was 102,752,006, each ordinary share carrying one vote.

The final poll voting figures are shown in the table below and are also available on the De La Rue plc website at www.delarue.com

Poll Voting Figures

No. Resolution Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast (Excluding Withheld) No. of Votes Withheld* 1. Receive the strategic report, the directors' report and the financial statements of the Company, together with the report of the auditor 78,212,145 100.00 2,554 0.00 78,214,699 1,982,671 2. Approve the directors' remuneration report 77,391,287 98.17 1,445,144 1.83 78,836,431 1,361,038 3. Declare a final dividend 80,194,034 100.00 3,421 0.00 80,197,455 15 4. Re-elect Nick Bray 79,905,431 99.64 285,300 0.36 80,190,731 6,739 5. Re-elect Sabri Challah 78,303,696 99.30 550,816 0.70 78,854,512 1,342,957 6. Re-elect Maria da Cunha 79,659,764 99.34 531,760 0.66 80,191,524 5,945 7. Re-elect Philip Rogerson 78,273,408 99.50 394,853 0.50 78,668,261 1,529,208 8. Re-elect Andrew Stevens 79,998,788 99.76 191,847 0.24 80,190,635 6,835 9. Re-elect Martin Sutherland 79,755,767 99.46 434,295 0.54 80,190,062 7,408 10. Re-appoint Ernst and Young LLP as auditor 79,670,005 99.77 185,400 0.23 79,855,405 342,064 11. Authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration 80,126,589 99.92 67,393 0.08 80,193,982 3,488 12. Authorise the Directors to allot shares 79,676,556 99.36 513,671 0.64 80,190,227 7,243 13. Authorise political donations and political expenditure 72,783,419 90.79 7,385,965 9.21 80,169,384 28,086 14. Authorise the Directors to allot shares as if s561(1) of the Companies Act did not apply 72,208,494 90.06 7,969,173 9.94 80,177,667 19,803 15. Authorise the Directors to allot additional shares as if s561(1) of the Companies Act did not apply 77,851,911 97.10 2,324,152 2.90 80,176,063 21,406 16. Authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares 79,355,905 98.98 818,986 1.02 80,174,891 22,578 17. That a general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice 69,506,825 86.68 10,683,737 13.32 80,190,562 6,908

*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Please note that on the resolutions 1 and 3 the poll votes lodged AGAINST are insufficient to register 0.00%.

As we report to two decimal places the result for this resolution is reported as 100% FOR and 0.00% AGAINST.

LISTING RULES LR 9.6.2R AND LR 9.6.3R

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 the full text of the resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business at this year's AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Ed Peppiatt

Company Secretary

26 July 2018

De La Rue plc's LEI code is 213800DH741LZWIJXP78.