DE LA RUE PLC (DLAR)
De La Rue : Result of AGM

07/26/2018 | 03:51pm CEST

De La Rue plc (the 'Company')

Resolutions passed at Annual General Meeting ('AGM') - 26 July 2018

All resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 26 July 2018 were passed on a poll. There were 5,467 shareholders on the register as at 26 July 2018. The issued share capital was 102,752,006 ordinary shares of 44 152/175p each and the total number of voting rights in respect of these ordinary shares was 102,752,006, each ordinary share carrying one vote.

The final poll voting figures are shown in the table below and are also available on the De La Rue plc website at www.delarue.com

Poll Voting Figures

No.

Resolution

Votes For (Including Discretionary)

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast (Excluding Withheld)

No. of Votes Withheld*

1.

Receive the strategic report, the directors' report and the financial statements of the Company, together with the report of the auditor

78,212,145

100.00

2,554

0.00

78,214,699

1,982,671

2.

Approve the directors' remuneration report

77,391,287

98.17

1,445,144

1.83

78,836,431

1,361,038

3.

Declare a final dividend

80,194,034

100.00

3,421

0.00

80,197,455

15

4.

Re-elect Nick Bray

79,905,431

99.64

285,300

0.36

80,190,731

6,739

5.

Re-elect Sabri Challah

78,303,696

99.30

550,816

0.70

78,854,512

1,342,957

6.

Re-elect Maria da Cunha

79,659,764

99.34

531,760

0.66

80,191,524

5,945

7.

Re-elect Philip Rogerson

78,273,408

99.50

394,853

0.50

78,668,261

1,529,208

8.

Re-elect Andrew Stevens

79,998,788

99.76

191,847

0.24

80,190,635

6,835

9.

Re-elect Martin Sutherland

79,755,767

99.46

434,295

0.54

80,190,062

7,408

10.

Re-appoint Ernst and Young LLP as auditor

79,670,005

99.77

185,400

0.23

79,855,405

342,064

11.

Authorise the Directors to determine the auditor's remuneration

80,126,589

99.92

67,393

0.08

80,193,982

3,488

12.

Authorise the Directors to allot shares

79,676,556

99.36

513,671

0.64

80,190,227

7,243

13.

Authorise political donations and political expenditure

72,783,419

90.79

7,385,965

9.21

80,169,384

28,086

14.

Authorise the Directors to allot shares as if s561(1) of the Companies Act did not apply

72,208,494

90.06

7,969,173

9.94

80,177,667

19,803

15.

Authorise the Directors to allot additional shares as if s561(1) of the Companies Act did not apply

77,851,911

97.10

2,324,152

2.90

80,176,063

21,406

16.

Authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares

79,355,905

98.98

818,986

1.02

80,174,891

22,578

17.

That a general meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice

69,506,825

86.68

10,683,737

13.32

80,190,562

6,908

*A vote 'Withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Please note that on the resolutions 1 and 3 the poll votes lodged AGAINST are insufficient to register 0.00%.

As we report to two decimal places the result for this resolution is reported as 100% FOR and 0.00% AGAINST.

LISTING RULES LR 9.6.2R AND LR 9.6.3R

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 the full text of the resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business at this year's AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Ed Peppiatt

Company Secretary

26 July 2018

De La Rue plc's LEI code is 213800DH741LZWIJXP78.

Disclaimer

De La Rue plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 13:50:04 UTC
