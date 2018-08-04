Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Dean Foods Co    DF

DEAN FOODS CO (DF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/03 10:02:00 pm
9.7 USD   +1.15%
12:36aDEAN FOODS : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securit..
PU
08/02DEAN FOODS CO : half-yearly earnings release
07/21DEAN FOODS : Good Morning
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Dean Foods : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 12:36am CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of D er i vati ve Security (Instr. 3)

2.

C o n ver si o n or Exercise Price of

3. Transaction D ate

(M o n th / D ay/ Year )

3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any

4.

(M o n th / D ay/ Year )

T r an sacti o n Code (Instr. 8)

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

D er i vati ve Security

D er i vati ve Securities A cq u i r ed (A) or

(M o n th / D ay/ Year )

D i sp o sed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

7. Title and Amount of Securities U n d er l yi n g D er i vati ve Security (Instr. 3 and 4)

8. Price of

D er i vati ve Security (Instr. 5)

9. Number of derivative Securities B en efi ci al l y Own ed

F o l l o wi n g R ep o r ted

10. Ownership F o r m: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

11. Nature of Indirect B en efi ci al Ownership (Instr. 4)

T r an sacti o n (s) (Instr. 4)

A mo u n t or

D ate

CodeV

(A)(D)

Exer ci sab l eExp i r ati o n D ate

N u mb er of

Title

Sh ar es

Restricted Stock

Units

(2)(3)

Common

$0.00

08/01/2018

M

2,101(1)

(2)

(2)

2,101(1)

$0.00

4,202

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

1. The Reporting Person received a total of 2,101 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer pursuant to the vesting provisions in the award of restricted stock units (RSUs). A total of 512 shares were surrendered to satisfy tax obligations of the Reporting Person, resulting in the issuance of a total of 1,589 net shares of Common Stock.

  • 2. These RSUs were awarded on 8/1/2017. The award vests annually, on a pro rata basis, over a 3-year period.

  • 3. RSUs convert into common stock on a one-for-one basis.

Remarks:

Kay F. Stockler, Attorney-in-

08/03/2018

Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Dean Foods Company published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 22:35:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEAN FOODS CO
12:36aDEAN FOODS : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08/02DEAN FOODS CO : half-yearly earnings release
07/30Free Technical Reports on Mondelez International and Three Additional Consume..
AC
07/26DEAN FOODS COMPANY : 's Trademark Application for "SCHEPPS" Filed
AQ
07/21DEAN FOODS : Good Morning
AQ
07/21MATTHEW RINK : End of an era for Erie institutions
AQ
07/20DEAN FOODS : End of an era for Erie institutions By Matthew Rink / [email protected]
AQ
07/16BEGALKA : Futuristic view of local dairy industry milky at best
AQ
07/12DEAN FOODS COMPANY : 's Trademark Application for "MAYFIELD" Filed
AQ
07/12DEAN FOODS : becomes majority shareholder of Good Karma
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/10How Contrarian Are You? My Foray Into Consumer Staples 
07/03Dean Foods takes controlling stake in Good Karma 
06/14DEAN FOODS AND CALIFORNIA : Two Casualties Of The US-China Trade War 
05/14Deutsche Bank warns on Dean Foods 
05/10Dean Foods declares $0.09 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 674 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 41,9 M
Debt 2018 878 M
Yield 2018 3,83%
P/E ratio 2018 19,45
P/E ratio 2019 14,18
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 873 M
Chart DEAN FOODS CO
Duration : Period :
Dean Foods Co Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEAN FOODS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph P. Scozzafava Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jim L. Turner Non-Executive Chairman
Jody L. Macedonio Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John R. Muse Independent Director
V. Janet Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEAN FOODS CO-17.30%873
NESTLÉ-3.65%248 723
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.61%72 273
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL0.84%63 177
DANONE-2.59%53 429
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY23.10%26 902
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.