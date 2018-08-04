Dean Foods : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of D er i vati ve Security (Instr. 3)

2.

C o n ver si o n or Exercise Price of

3. Transaction D ate

(M o n th / D ay/ Year )

3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any

4.

(M o n th / D ay/ Year )

T r an sacti o n Code (Instr. 8)

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

D er i vati ve Security

D er i vati ve Securities A cq u i r ed (A) or

(M o n th / D ay/ Year )

D i sp o sed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

7. Title and Amount of Securities U n d er l yi n g D er i vati ve Security (Instr. 3 and 4)

8. Price of

D er i vati ve Security (Instr. 5)

9. Number of derivative Securities B en efi ci al l y Own ed

F o l l o wi n g R ep o r ted

10. Ownership F o r m: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)

11. Nature of Indirect B en efi ci al Ownership (Instr. 4)

T r an sacti o n (s) (Instr. 4)

A mo u n t or

D ate

CodeV

(A)(D)

Exer ci sab l eExp i r ati o n D ate

N u mb er of

Title

Sh ar es

Restricted Stock Units (2)(3)

Common

$0.00

08/01/2018

M

2,101(1)

(2)

(2)

2,101(1)

$0.00

4,202

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

1. The Reporting Person received a total of 2,101 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer pursuant to the vesting provisions in the award of restricted stock units (RSUs). A total of 512 shares were surrendered to satisfy tax obligations of the Reporting Person, resulting in the issuance of a total of 1,589 net shares of Common Stock.

2. These RSUs were awarded on 8/1/2017. The award vests annually, on a pro rata basis, over a 3-year period.

3. RSUs convert into common stock on a one-for-one basis.

Remarks:

Kay F. Stockler, Attorney-in-

08/03/2018

Fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.