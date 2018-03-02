Log in
DEBENHAMS PLC (DEB)

DEBENHAMS PLC (DEB)
03/02 01:46:51 pm
29.08 GBp   +4.45%
01:28pDEBENHAMS : Sports Direct seeks 'partnership' with Debenhams after r..
RE
02/23'Sooner, faster, now' - the companies surfing the e-commerce wave
RE
02/22DEBENHAMS : Style files
AQ
News 
News Summary

Debenhams : Sports Direct seeks 'partnership' with Debenhams after raising stake

03/02/2018 | 01:28pm CET
A company logo is seen outside a Sports Direct store in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Sports Direct (>> Sports Direct International) has increased its stake in department store chain Debenhams (>> Debenhams Plc) to 29.7 percent and is seeking to extend its relationship with the firm to "a strategic partnership", it said on Friday.

LONDON (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has increased its stake in department store chain Debenhams to 29.7 percent and is seeking to extend its relationship with the firm to "a strategic partnership", it said on Friday.

Sports Direct, controlled by founder and Chief Executive Mike Ashley, has been steadily increasing its holding in Debenhhams.

Back in 2014 Sports Direct purchased a 4.63 pct stake and said it wanted to work with Debenhams at an operational level. That led to Sports Direct putting its sportswear in a handful of Debenhams' stores.

But Sports Direct said on Friday it wanted a deeper relationship.

"We see huge value for both companies in a strategic partnership between Debenhams and Sports Direct," said Liam Rowley, head of strategic investments at Sports Direct.

He said synergies could be achieved through the integration of both companies' web operations and there were also opportunities to work together internationally.

"Importantly, there is scope for greater collaboration in the UK in order to roll out an elevated offering to consumers," said Rowley. "We believe Sports Direct can complement Debenhams very well across the spectrum."

Shares in Debenhams, which warned on profit in January after a poor Christmas, have fallen 44 percent over the last year, but were up 5 percent at 1156 GMT. Sports Direct shares were down 0.5 percent.

A spokesman for Debenhams said the firm had "an established and constructive relationship" with Sports Direct.

"We continue to pursue our Debenhams Redesigned strategy, a key part of which is partnerships with other brands where there is an opportunity to improve the offer for Debenhams customers," he said.

Last month Sports Direct launched a 100 million pounds share buyback.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Stocks treated in this article : Debenhams Plc, Sports Direct International
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -0.77% 360.6 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 2 952 M
EBIT 2018 71,2 M
Net income 2018 33,3 M
Debt 2018 308 M
Yield 2018 6,68%
P/E ratio 2018 9,80
P/E ratio 2019 8,97
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Capitalization 342 M
Chart DEBENHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Debenhams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | DEB | GB00B126KH97 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEBENHAMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 0,27  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sergio Bucher Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Cheshire Chairman
Matthew Smith Chief Financial Officer & Director
Angela Morrison Director-Technology & Supply Chain
Martina Ann King Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEBENHAMS PLC-19.88%471
WESFARMERS LTD-6.46%36 565
AEON CO LTD-7.32%14 650
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD1.82%9 624
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV3.54%9 307
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.21%5 658
