Decheng Technology AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/12/2018 | 11:25am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.02.2018 / 11:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Schrollinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Decheng Technology AG

b) LEI
894500IFXG2OP0EKXD21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YDDM9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.514 EUR 53.46 EUR
0.53 EUR 10.60 EUR
0.55 EUR 116.60 EUR
0.55 EUR 82.50 EUR
0.55 EUR 394.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.5466 EUR 658.0600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-02-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


12.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Decheng Technology AG
Martin-Luther-Platz 26
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.dechengtechnology.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

40569  12.02.2018 


© EQS 2018
