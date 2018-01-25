4-Traders Homepage > Equities > London Stock Exchange > Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc DPH GB0009633180 DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (DPH) Add to my list Mes dernières consult. Most popular Manage my lists Report Report Delayed - 01/24 05:35:11 pm 2062 GBp -1.53% 08:14a DECHRA PHARMACE : Proposed EUR340m acquisition - EUR100m Placing 01/09 DECHRA PHARMACE : Trading Update & Notice of Half-Year Results 2017 DECHRA PHARMACE : ex-dividend day for final dividend Summary Quotes Charts News Analysis Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Sector news Tweets Dechra Pharmaceuticals : Proposed EUR340m acquisition - EUR100m Placing 0 01/25/2018 | 08:14am CET Send by mail :

25 January 2018 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC ('Dechra') Proposed Acquisition of AST Farma B.V. ('AST Farma') and Le Vet Beheer B.V. ('Le Vet') and Placing of New Ordinary Shares to raise c.£100 million (net) The Board of Dechra, the international veterinary pharmaceutical business, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a conditional acquisition agreement to acquire AST Farma and Le Vet for a total consideration of €340.0 million on a debt-free and cash-free basis (the 'Acquisition'). The total consideration will be satisfied approximately 75 per cent. in cash and 25 per cent. in new Dechra Shares, which are subject to a two year lock-in. AST Farma is one of the leading companion animal pharmaceutical companies in the Netherlands, focused on generic and generic plus products. The business and its reputation have grown strongly through launching generic plus, generic and niche novel products, and by offering added value services to veterinarians. Le Vet has focused on the European markets outside of the Netherlands. Working in partnership with AST Farma, Le Vet has developed a strong portfolio of products, and established a network of marketing partners across Europe, including Dechra, to sell them. AST Farma and Le Vet together hold approximately 90 product registrations. Highlights of the Acquisition: · Strengthens Dechra's portfolio in the Netherlands and across Europe · New opportunities through direct to vet model · Access to a broad portfolio of products · Access to a robust pipeline of products · Attractive financial returns for Dechra · Synergy benefits particularly in the form of revenue synergies Ian Page, Chief Executive Officer of Dechra, commented: 'The acquisition is a rare opportunity to strengthen our EU segment in all the major European countries in which we operate. AST Farma and Le Vet have been a primary target for a number of years so we are delighted to have reached this agreement.' Dechra also announces today the launch of a placing with institutional investors of 5,121,952 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of Dechra (the 'Placing Shares') at a price of 2050 pence per Placing Share (the 'Placing Price'), representing approximately 5.5 per cent. of Dechra's existing issued share capital (the 'Placing'). The Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the 'Bookbuild') which will be launched with immediate effect following release of this Announcement. Investec Bank plc ('Investec') is acting as sole bookrunner to the Company in connection with the Placing. The Placing is being fully underwritten by Investec on, and subject to, the terms of the placing agreement between the Company and Investec (the 'Placing Agreement'). The net proceeds of the Placing will be used to fund the Acquisition in part. The remaining Acquisition consideration is being funded through the issue of 3,670,625 new ordinary shares to the Sellers (the 'Consideration Shares') and the drawdown under a new banking facility ('New Facilities Agreement'). The Placing is not conditional upon completion of the Acquisition ('Completion'). The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in Appendix 1 (which forms part of this Announcement). The Acquisition constitutes a Class 1 transaction for the purposes of the Listing Rules, and therefore requires the approval of Dechra Shareholders. Completion is expected to occur on 13 February 2018. Dechra will in due course and following UKLA approval send a circular to Dechra Shareholders convening a general meeting to approve the Acquisition. The Board of Dechra considers the Acquisition to be in the best interests of Dechra and the Dechra Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board of Dechra intends to recommend that Dechra Shareholders vote in favour of the resolution in respect of the Acquisition to be proposed at the Dechra General Meeting, as the Dechra Directors intend to do so in respect of their own beneficial holdings of 878,718 Ordinary Shares, representing, in aggregate, approximately 0.94 per cent. of the total issued share capital of Dechra as at 24 January 2018, being the last practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement. A conference call for analysts and investors will be held today at 8.30 a.m. Standard International Access: Tel: +44 (0) 20 3003 2666 UK Toll Free: Tel: 0808 109 0700 Ref: Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC This summary should be read in conjunction with the full text of the following Announcement and its Appendices including, in particular, the risks and other factors that should be considered, which are set out in Appendix 3 to this Announcement. Capitalised terms used in this Announcement have the meanings given to them in Appendix 2 to this Announcement. For further information contact: Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC Tel: +44 (0) 1606 814 730 Ian Page, Chief Executive Officer Richard Cotton, Chief Financial Officer e-mail:[email protected] Investec Bank plc (Sole Sponsor, Bookrunner and Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 Chris Treneman / Daniel Adams / Jonathan Wynn / Neil Coleman TooleyStreet Communications Limited Office: +44 (0) 121 309 0099 Fiona Tooley, Director Mobile: +44 (0) 7785 703 523 About Dechra Dechra is an international specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. Its expertise is in the development, manufacture and sales and marketing of high quality products exclusively for veterinarians worldwide. The majority of its products are focused on key therapeutic categories where it has leading market positions, and many of its products are used to treat medical conditions for which there is no other effective solution or have a clinical or dosing advantage over competitor products. For more information, please visit: www.dechra.com. Stock Code: Full Listing (Pharmaceuticals): DPH Trademarks Dechra and the Dechra 'D' logo are registered Trademarks of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words ''targets'', ''plans'', ''believes'', ''expects'', ''aims'', ''intends'', ''anticipates'', ''estimates'', ''projects'', ''will'', ''may'', 'would', 'could' or 'should', or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the following: (i) future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, dividend policy, losses and future prospects; (ii) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the Dechra Group's, AST Farma's, Le Vet's or the Enlarged Group's operations and potential synergies resulting from the Acquisition; and (iii) the effects of government regulation on the Dechra Group's, AST Farma's, Le Vet's or the Enlarged Group's business. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause the Dechra Group's, AST Farma's, Le Vet's or the Enlarged Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, economic and business cycles, the terms and conditions of the Dechra Group's, AST Farma's, Le Vet's or the Enlarged Group's financing arrangements, foreign currency rate fluctuations, competition in the Dechra Group's, AST Farma's, Le Vet's or the Enlarged Group's principal markets, acquisitions or disposals of businesses or assets and trends in the Dechra Group's, AST Farma's, Le Vet's or the Enlarged Group's principal industries. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Readers of this Announcement are advised to refer, in particular, to Appendix 3 of this Announcement for a more complete discussion of the factors that could affect the Dechra Group's, AST Farma's, Le Vet's or the Enlarged Group's future performance and the industry in which the Dechra Group, AST Farma and Le Vet Group operate or the Enlarged Group would operate. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events described in the forward-looking statements in this Announcement may not occur. The forward-looking statements contained in this Announcement speak only as of the date of this Announcement. Dechra, the Dechra Directors and Investec each expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by applicable law or regulation, the Listing Rules, the DTRs, the rules of the London Stock Exchange or the FCA. Investec Bank plc is authorised by the Prudential Regulatory Authority and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority and is acting exclusively for Dechra and no one else in connection with the Acquisition, the Placing, the content of this Announcement and other matters described in this Announcement. Investec will not regard any other person as their client in relation to the Acquisition, the Placing, the content of this Announcement and other matters described in this Announcement and will not be responsible to anyone (including any Placees) other than Dechra for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for providing advice to any other person in relation to the Acquisition, the Placing, the content of this Announcement or any other matters referred to in this Announcement. This Announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made as to, or in relation to, and no responsibility or liability is or will be accepted by Investec or by any of its affiliates or agents as to, or in relation to, the contents of this Announcement, including its accuracy, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by it, or on behalf of it, the Company or any other person in connection with the Company, the Acquisition, the Placing or Admission or for any other written or oral information made available to or publicly available to any interested party or its advisers, and nothing in this Announcement should be read as a promise or representation in this respect, whether or not to the past or the future. Each of Investec and its affiliates and agents disclaims to the fullest extent permitted by law all and any responsibility or liability whatsoever, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which it might otherwise have in respect of this Announcement or any such statement. This Announcement contains certain financial measures that are not defined or recognised under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), including EBITDA (being earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation). Information regarding these measures are sometimes used by investors to evaluate the efficiency of a company's operation and its ability to employ its earnings toward repayment of debt, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. There are no generally accepted principles governing the calculation of these measures and the criteria upon which these measures are based can vary from company to company. These measures, by themselves, do not provide a sufficient basis to compare Dechra's performance with that of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating profit or any other measure as an indicator of operating performance, or as an alternative to cash generated from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. No statement in this Announcement is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in this Announcement should be interpreted to mean that earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Dechra Group, AST Farma, Le Vet or the Enlarged Group, as appropriate, for the current or future years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings, earnings per share or income, cash flow from operations or free cash flow for the Dechra Group, AST Farma, Le Vet or the Enlarged Group, as appropriate. Neither the content of Dechra's website (or any other website) nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on Dechra's website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this Announcement. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC ('Dechra') Proposed Acquisition of AST Farma B.V. ('AST Farma') and Le Vet Beheer B.V. ('Le Vet') And Placing of new Ordinary Shares to raise £100 million (net) 1. Introduction Dechra announces that it has conditionally agreed to acquire both AST Farma and Le Vet who are European developers of generic and generic plus animal pharmaceutical products predominantly for companion animals. Under the terms of the Acquisition, Dechra is paying to the Sellers an aggregate consideration of €340.0 million (£298 million) on a debt-free cash-free basis, subject to adjustment for working capital. Dechra has worked with AST Farma and Le Vet for a number of years, beginning with Dechra's acquisition of Eurovet Animal Health B.V. ('Eurovet') in 2012. In more recent years, the relationship has expanded through further distribution agreements for certain products and was further enhanced when Dechra acquired Genera in 2015, with whom AST Farma and Le Vet had an existing relationship. Dechra is a distributor of a number of AST Farma's and Le Vet's products in the following countries: UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Serbia, Macedonia and Kosovo. Today, Dechra represents approximately 13 per cent. of the combined turnover of AST Farma and Le Vet. Dechra also announces the launch of the Placing further details of which are set out below. The net proceeds of the Placing will be used to fund the Acquisition in part. The remaining Acquisition consideration is being funded through the Consideration Shares and the drawdown under the New Facilities Agreement. The Placing is not conditional upon Completion and is subject to the terms and conditions set out in Appendix 1 (which forms part of this Announcement). The Acquisition, to be effected by the Share Purchase Agreement, constitutes a Class 1 transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules and therefore requires and is conditional on, inter alia, Shareholder approval. Completion is targeted for 13 February 2018. 2. Background to and reasons for the Acquisition 2.1 Dechra's strategy Dechra's objectives are to innovate, develop, register, acquire, manufacture, supply and market high quality products to the veterinary profession worldwide. Dechra also offers high levels of service, technical support and educational training to support the Dechra brand and to develop strong relationships and be recognised as an important partner to veterinarians. To support the objectives, Dechra's four strategic growth drivers are summarised as follows: · Pipeline Delivery:Dechra aims to deliver its pipeline on time, at the right costs and with the expected returns. It is also important that the Group refills the pipeline so that it has a constant flow of new products in future years. · Portfolio Focus:Dechra is a specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals business focused on Companion Animal Products, Equine, Food producing Animal Products and Nutrition. The Group is looking to maximise its revenue by focusing on clearly defined therapeutic sectors. · Geographical Expansion: Dechra has identified a number of markets that present both volume and profit opportunities in the medium to long term. The Group's entry strategies will vary depending on the local market dynamics. · Acquisition:Dechra's priority is to target strategic acquisitions that will expand the Group's geographical footprint and/or enhance its product portfolio. The Directors believe the Acquisition fits these strategic growth drivers, by providing further scale in existing markets, broadening its product offering and expanding its pipeline re-enforcing their strategic growth drivers of pipeline delivery and portfolio focus. 2.2 Reasons for the acquisition of AST Farma and Le Vet Enhance the Group's offering in the Netherlands and across Europe The addition of AST Farma to Dechra's existing operations in the Netherlands will provide critical mass. Dechra would look to build upon AST Farma's reputation within the Dutch market and share best practice with its existing business to provide a stronger partner for companion animal veterinarians in the Netherlands through the combined product ranges. New opportunities with AST Farma direct to vet model As described below, AST Farma in the Netherlands employ a direct to vet model which avoids the use of wholesalers. Dechra will look to use these relationships to develop new opportunities, particularly with its existing range of products which are currently sold in the Netherlands through wholesalers. Access to a broad portfolio of products Both in the Netherlands and across Europe, Dechra will gain access to a broad portfolio of over 90 registered products, which will strengthen the Group's position in key markets. In certain markets, notably Germany and Belgium, Dechra does not currently have access to any of AST Farma and Le Vet's products. Access to a robust pipeline In line with one of Dechra's four strategic growth drivers, Pipeline Delivery, the acquisition of AST Farma and Le Vet will provide access to a pipeline of over 30 products, including eight already submitted for EU registration, which will materially enhance Dechra's own product pipeline within its current companion animal and therapeutic focus areas. In addition, following the Acquisition, Sebastiaan and Alexander Tesink, the founders of AST Farma and Le Vet respectively, will continue to develop further novel products outside of the Enlarged Group and which are not included in the accessible pipeline of products mentioned below. As a result and as part of the Acquisition, Dechra has entered into a five year agreement that gives us the right of first refusal to acquire the marketing rights in respect of any such products developed by Sebastiaan and Alexander Tesink. Attractive financial returns for Dechra The Acquisition is expected to be materially earnings enhancing for the year ending 30 June 2019, the first full financial year of ownership, and to deliver returns in excess of Dechra's cost of capital in a timely manner. Synergy benefits The Directors believe there will be potential synergy benefits from the Acquisition. These will fall into three areas: · Revenue synergies: the main target will be to bring sales that are currently made through third party marketing partners in-house over time and retain the distributor margin, which would be material. · Cost synergies: there will be some minor cost synergies through removing duplicated functions. · Manufacturing: the existing contract manufacturers of AST Farma and Le Vet are also the same partners for Dechra, which limits the short term need for any manufacturing integration. Over time, Dechra could look to bring some of this manufacturing in-house. 3. Information on AST Farma and Le Vet 3.1 Overview of AST Farma and Le Vet AST Farma is one of the leading companion animal pharmaceutical companies in the Netherlands, focused on generic plus products. It was established in 1999 by Sebastiaan Tesink, the ultimate owner of AST Farma, starting with a small range of companion animal products he had acquired. The business and its reputation have grown strongly through launching niche products, including ranges for minor species, and by offering added value services to veterinarians such as customised dispensing boxes, dosing information, vaccine books and syringes. Market research in the Netherlands assessing customers' opinions of suppliers has consistently scored AST Farma as number one or two among companion animal veterinarians. The Directors consider AST Farma to be an innovative and customer orientated company. The Directors consider that part of its success in this regard is due to its direct to vet delivery model, with the majority of sales going direct rather than through a wholesaler. Over the past approximately 15 years, AST Farma has been focused on developing quality generic plus products, often as the first veterinary licenced product behind the originator product, similar to what Dechra has been doing with their own product development strategy. Le Vet, established by Alexander Tesink, the brother of Sebastiaan, has focused on the European markets outside of the Netherlands and began operations in 2002. Alexander and Sebastiaan Tesink together are the ultimate owners of Le Vet. Working closely with AST Farma, Le Vet has developed a strong portfolio of products registered in Europe, and established a network of marketing partners, including Dechra, to sell them. AST Farma currently has approximately 90 pharmaceutical products which it markets in the Netherlands, of which 70 are registered by AST Farma. 60 of these products are registered by Le Vet in all EU member states and marketed through a network of distribution partners. For the year ended 31 December 2016, revenues for AST Farma and Le Vet were derived as to approximately 80 per cent. from CAP, 10 per cent. from Equine and 10 per cent. from farm animals. Approximately 90 per cent. of revenues are from the sale of generic and generic plus products, however they do have some innovative niche products, including a recently approved novel CAP pain product. The main categories are antibiotic tablets for dogs and cats, anaesthesia and analgesia for dogs, cats and horses, and a range of ear and eye preparations for dogs and cats. While mostly generic in nature, the companies have been very successful in adding value compared to the originator by developing flavoured tablets, improving administration methods, reducing pain by administration and by adding indications and species. In addition they have been successful in taking a number of products from human medicine and registering the first veterinary version. A selection of AST Farma and Le Vet's registered products include: · Clavubactin® - in their portfolio since 2002 with Mutual Recognition in 2003, this is an improved version of Synulox, a widely used antibiotic used for the treatment of a wide range of infections in dogs. · Metrobactin® - in their portfolio since 2015 after completion of a Decentralised Procedure to all EU member states in that same year. The first veterinary registered Metronidazol for the treatment of a wide range of infections in dogs and cats. · Phenoleptil® - in their portfolio since 2009 with Mutual Recognition in 2010 and 2012, Fenobarbital tablets for the treatment of epilepsy in dogs · Prevomax® - in their portfolio since 2017 after completion of a Centralised Procedure to all EU member states, an improved version of Cerenia for the treatment of nausea and vomiting in dogs and cats. · Prednicortone® - in their portfolio since 2015 after completion of a Decentralised Procedure to all EU member states, for the symptomatic treatment or as adjunct treatment of inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases in dogs and cats. · Equisolon® - in their portfolio since 2014 after completion of a Centralised Procedure to all EU member states, for the alleviation of inflammatory and clinical parameters associated with recurrent airway obstruction in horses In addition to those products currently registered and being marketed and sold, AST Farma and Le Vet have a strong pipeline of 30 generic and generic plus products in development, including eight already submitted for EU registration. Additionally, in recent weeks, two products have been successfully approved which will be marketed soon after Completion, one of which is the first Pan European veterinary license for the use of Tramadol for pain relief in dogs. The Directors believe that the success of AST Farma and Le Vet in recent years of achieving product approvals in the EU, added to these very recent licenses, should lead to a good conversion of the existing pipeline. The pipeline will further expand Dechra's offering to companion animal and equine practitioners while at the same time add increased strength and depth to our current focus therapeutic areas. In terms of manufacturing and product development, whilst AST Farma and Le Vet do not have these capabilities, they do exist in the wider group owned by Sebastiaan and Alexander Tesink, with the majority of the manufacturing undertaken by these other companies and the balance by third parties. The manufacturing and product development capabilities do not form part of the Acquisition, however AST Farma and Le Vet will enter into ongoing agreements as part of the Acquisition to maintain access to these capabilities to continue the development of the product pipeline Dechra is acquiring as part of the Acquisition. In addition, Dechra will have a right of first refusal to products at a much earlier stage in their development and which do not form part of this transaction. Both AST Farma and Le Vet are based in Oudewater in the Netherlands and employ, together, approximately 30 people. The employees comprise teams in sales, regulatory, customer services, finance and warehouse and logistics. Alexander and Sebastiaan Tesink are not joining Dechra following the Acquisition. However, they have each entered into a consultancy agreement to assist with the transition and will, in aggregate, through their respective holding companies be a c.3.6 per cent. shareholder of the Enlarged Group as a result of the Consideration Shares to be issued pursuant to the Acquisition (based on the number of Ordinary Shares in issue as at 24 January 2018 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this Announcement) together with the Consideration Shares and the Placing Shares). In addition, Dechra will continue to have access to the necessary product development expertise (as described above) following Completion until such time as the acquired pipeline is registered. 3.2 AST Farma financial information Summary of certain financial statements from 31 December 2014 to 31 December 2016 (€m) 31 Dec 2014 31 Dec 2015 31 Dec 2016 Turnover 17.2 18.2 19.9 Adjusted EBITDA 8.4 9.1 10.0 Adjusted Operating profit 8.3 9.0 10.0 Profit Before Tax 7.4 8.0 8.9 Total gross assets 4.1 4.7 5.2 Net assets 1.1 1.2 1.3 Note: The above figures are taken from AST Farma's financial statements, which were originally prepared under Dutch GAAP, but which for the purposes of the Acquisition have been prepared under IFRS and presented in a form consistent with Dechra's accounting policies. 3.3 Le Vet financial information Summary of certain financial statements from 31 December 2014 to 31 December 2016 (€m) 31 Dec 2014 31 Dec 2015 31 Dec 2016 Turnover 12.2 15.7 23.2 Adjusted EBITDA 2.9 4.5 8.1 Adjusted Operating profit 2.4 3.9 7.0 Profit Before Tax 0.7 2.0 2.3 Total gross assets 6.8 8.0 14.4 Net assets 3.5 5.0 6.8 Note: The above figures are taken from Le Vet's financial statements, which were originally prepared under Dutch GAAP, but which for the purposes of the Acquisition have been prepared under IFRS and presented in a form consistent with Dechra's accounting policies. EBITDA is operating profit before depreciation and amortisation. Adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA is operating profit and EBITDA, respectively, after adding back royalties that relate to costs paid by both AST Farma and Le Vet to AST Farma Beheer B.V. in relation to certain product registrations held by AST Farma Beheer B.V., which is the parent company of AST Farma. As part of the Acquisition, these products are being transferred to AST Farma and Le Vet and the royalty costs will no longer be paid following Completion. In relation to Le Vet only, their company's auditors have been unable to perform sufficient audit procedures to obtain reasonable assurance as to the completeness of turnover and related financial items. The two principal reasons for this are (i) a lack of segregation of duties within Le Vet's finance function, which was undertaken by one employee; and (ii) the absence of a formal inventory count coupled with inventory valuation issues in 2014, means it has not been possible to reconcile between opening inventory balances, purchases, sales and closing inventory balance. The Reporting Accountants have performed a review of the audit files and performed additional testing where necessary to issue their opinion on the financial information of Le Vet which will be included in the Circular to be sent to Dechra Shareholders. The conclusion at the end of their work was that the Reporting Accountants have not been able to obtain sufficient audit evidence to provide a basis for an opinion in respect of the financial information for the three years ended 31 December 2016. The disclaimer in the Reporting Accountant's opinion states that Le Vet did not implement and maintain appropriate or sufficient internal controls to ensure the completeness of the underlying accounting records, to a standard of reliability that is necessary for the Reporting Accountants to provide an unmodified audit opinion. Although the Reporting Accountants have been able to verify characteristics such as the accuracy of the information that has been included in the company's accounting records, through work in accordance with International Standards on Auditing, there remains the potential for transactions not to have been included in the company's accounting records. As such the Reporting Accountants are not able to verify the completeness of the financial information. As a result of the nature of the modification, which notes that there is potential for unknown balances not to have been entered into the company's accounting records, it is not practicable for the Reporting Accountant to quantify the possible effects of the modification. The Directors believe that, in spite of the disclaimer of opinion, the Acquisition of AST Farma and Le Vet, which are inter-conditional i.e. they will either both happen or none will happen, is in the best interests of Shareholders as a whole. Le Vet is a high-growth, profitable and cash generative business which Dechra has been working with since 2012 following its acquisition of Eurovet. Dechra is a significant partner to Le Vet, representing approximately 20 per cent. of Le Vet's revenues and is well known to Dechra management, operating in the same markets. Despite the fact the Le Vet financial information may not be complete, the Directors believe the financial position is supported. In addition, under the pharmaceutical regulatory environment (cGMP - current good manufacturing practice) that Le Vet (and AST Farma and Dechra) are required to operate, the receipt of product from a third party manufacturer and the release of product at the point of shipment must be independently validated by a registered Qualified Person. This provides an additional controls check on the completeness and accuracy of all inbound and outbound transactions undertaken by the business independently of the operational and financial processes, on which the Directors can place reliance. The Directors consider the Acquisition as one transaction split across two companies. Le Vet is closely associated with AST Farma, with significant cross shareholdings, significant product overlap and share the same auditors. While AST Farma received a clean audit opinion, this can provide no assurances over the position and performance of Le Vet. However, Dechra has conducted extensive financial, commercial, tax and legal due diligence on both businesses, which has confirmed both the Directors expectations and the representations made by the Sellers. As part of this the Directors have reconciled Dechra's purchases from Le Vet with Le Vet's sales to Dechra, which represents 20 per cent. of Le Vet's total revenue. Further, Le Vet's reported revenue numbers have been validated with independently available market share data. Dechra has also sought appropriate protections for Shareholders through the Share Purchase Agreement. While the Directors place importance on the historical financial information, a significant component to the value the Directors have placed on both AST Farma and Le Vet is the pipeline of products in development for which there is no account in the three year track record. Finally, the Directors are aware their ongoing obligations as directors of a premium listed company and as part of the transaction have prepared a detailed integration plan to ensure it can continue to meet these obligations following completion of the Acquisition, which incorporates plans to resolve the issues highlighted in the Reporting Accountants' disclaimer of opinion. 4. Financial effects of the Acquisition Under the terms of the Acquisition, Dechra is acquiring AST Farma and Le Vet for an aggregate consideration of €340.0 million (£298 million) on a debt-free cash-free basis and subject to adjustment for working capital at Completion. The consideration for the Acquisition is being satisfied through a combination of issuing the Consideration Shares, with the balance to be satisfied in cash from the net proceeds of the Placing and new debt facilities Dechra, as part of the Share Purchase Agreement, has agreed to continue to operate the Oudewater site, which is owned by companies controlled by Sebastiaan and Alexander Tesink, and maintain operations there for at least three years following Completion. In addition, Dechra has also agreed to maintain certain levels of manufacturing for five years at certain existing sites in which the Sellers hold minority interests. Earnings per share and ROCE vs WACC1 The Directors expect the impact of the Acquisition and the Placing to be accretive to underlying earnings per share in the year-ending 30 June 2018 before transaction costs and one-off integration costs and to be materially accretive to underlying earnings per share in the year-ending 30 June 2019. Dechra expects to report one off transaction and integration costs associated with the Acquisition of £3.5 million for the year ended 31 July 2018. The Directors expect the Acquisition to generate an underlying return on capital employed in excess of Dechra's weighted average cost of capital in the year-ending 30 June 2019. The Directors expect the leverage ratio to be approximately 1.95 times net debt to EBITDA on Completion, reducing to approximately 1.7 times by 30 June 2018. 1The contents of this paragraph does not constitute a profit forecast nor should it be interpreted to mean that the earnings per share of the Enlarged Group for the first full year after the transaction will increase. Dividend policy Following Completion, the Board expect to continue its progressive dividend policy recognising investment opportunities as they arise. Debt Financing Dechra is currently party to a £235 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders. To fund the Acquisition in part, and any further potential acquisitions, Dechra has entered into the New Facility Agreement with the same syndicate of lenders. The New Facility Agreement is a multi-currency term loan facility for £350 million, which must be repaid by 31 December 2020. Drawdown is subject to certain conditions, which includes a minimum of £90.0 million having been raised by the Placing. Any amounts not drawn by 30 June 2018 will cease to be available. Dechra is expecting to drawn down approximately £124 million under the new facility to fund the Acquisition. 5. Trading information 5.1 Dechra Dechra released the following statement on 9 January 2018. 'The Board of Dechra issues the following unaudited Trading Update covering the half year reporting period from 1 July to 31 December 2017 (the Period). Highlights · Trading in the Period was strong and in line with management expectations · Reported Group revenue for the Period increased by c.10.5% at constant exchange rate (CER) (c.11.5% at actual exchange rate (AER)) · European Pharmaceuticals revenue growth was c.5.5% at CER (AER c.8.5%) · North America Pharmaceuticals revenue growth was c.20.0% at CER (AER c.17.5%) · Small bolt on acquisition of RxVet Limited, New Zealand, was completed. Operational Review European Pharmaceuticals In the Period, our European Pharmaceuticals segment reported revenue increased by c.5.5% at CER (c.8.5%% at AER). Excluding third party contract manufacturing, and treating Apex on a like for like basis1, revenues increased by c.4.0% at CER (c.7.0% at AER). 1Apex was acquired in October 2016 North American Pharmaceuticals In the Period, our North American segment reported revenue increased by c.20.0% at CER (c.17.5% at AER). Pipeline Delivery New product registrations were achieved in the Period. In European Pharmaceuticals, this included Avishield® IB H120, our second EU registered poultry vaccine. A number of minor registrations were achieved in our International division following its formation in July 2017. In North America we have now launched all the dosage sizes of Amoxi-Clav tablets in the US, and Vetoryl® and Osphos® in Mexico. Acquisition In December 2017 we completed the acquisition of RxVet Limited, a small CAP business in New Zealand. RxVet have been Dechra's distributor since 2010, with revenue in the year to March 2017 of NZ$1.4 million; sales of Dechra products account for approximately half of this. The former owner managers will remain with the business and help to increase market share and build Dechra's presence in the region. US tax Following the passing into law of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the Act) in USA, the Group is in the process of reviewing and quantifying the effect of the Act on Dechra. Overall, an initial provisional assessment indicates that the effect is expected to be modestly favourable on an ongoing underlying basis. A material one-off non-cash non-underlying credit will arise due to the revaluation of Deferred Tax balances. Further details will be provided with the announcement of the Interim Results.' Since the date of this trading statement, Dechra continues to trade in line with the Directors' expectations. 5.2 AST Farma During the financial year ended 31 December 2017, AST Farma is expected to have delivered continued revenue growth, mainly driven by new product launches to its product portfolio. Adjusted operating margins are expected to be in line with the Directors' expectations. 5.3 Le Vet During the financial year ended 31 December 2017, Le Vet is expected to have delivered strong revenue growth, driven by a combination of continued market penetration and new product launches. Adjusted operating margins are expected to be in line with the Directors' expectations. 6. Principal terms of the Acquisition 6.1 Summary of the Acquisition The Purchasers and the Sellers have entered into a conditional Share Purchase Agreement in respect of the Acquisition, pursuant to which the Purchasers have agreed, on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement, to acquire AST Farma and Le Vet. The Acquisition will be governed by laws of the Netherlands. Under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, the Purchasers have agreed to pay €340 million, 75 per cent. of which is to be paid by way of cash and 25 per cent. in the form of the Consideration Shares. The number of Consideration Shares is based on the average closing price of a Dechra Share for the 30 trading days prior to the date of this announcement. The consideration is priced on a debt free /cash free/ normalised working capital basis - and so an estimated purchase price will be paid on completion, which will then be adjusted on a € for € basis to reflect any debt/cash at Completion and to the extent working capital at Completion is above or below a normalised working capital level. Such adjustment will be done by way of completion accounts and any adjustment will be satisfied in cash. The Sellers will be bound by lock-in provisions in respect of the Consideration Shares which prohibits them for a period of 24 months from disposing of any interest in the Consideration Shares, subject to customary exemptions. 6.2 Conditions to Completion Completion is conditional upon, among other things: · approval of the Acquisition as a 'Class 1 transaction' for the purposes of the Listing Rules by a simple majority of Dechra Shareholders (the 'Dechra Shareholder Approval'); · the completion by the Sellers of a pre-Completion carve-out of certain shares and assets; · the transfer of certain product registrations and associated intellectual property rights from one of the Sellers to AST Farma and/or Le Vet; · no material warranty breach between signing and Completion; · no breach of pre-Completion covenants; and · no material adverse change has occurred in relation to AST Farma or Le Vet. 7. The Placing Under the terms of the Placing, Dechra will place 5,121,952 Placing Shares, representing approximately c.5.5 per cent. of the current issued ordinary share capital of Dechra, with existing institutional shareholders and new institutional investors at the Placing Price of 2050 pence per Placing Share, raising approximately £105 million (gross) (approximately £100 million (net)). The Placing is being fully underwritten by Investec subject to the conditions and termination rights set out in the Placing Agreement. The Bookbuild will open with immediate effect following this Announcement. The timing of the closing of the Bookbuild and allocations are at the discretion of Investec following consultation with Dechra. Details of the results of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild. The Placing Price represents a discount of approximately 0.6 per cent. to the closing mid-market price of 2062 pence per ordinary share of 1 pence each in the capital of Dechra (the 'Ordinary Shares') on 24 January 2018, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Announcement. The Directors take a prudent view of balance sheet leverage and typically target maximum Net Debt to underlying EBITDA of 2 times, though under the right circumstances are prepared to allow leverage to increase to a level above this in the short term. The Directors considered it was therefore appropriate to issue equity to fund the proposed Acquisition in part and to raise equity funding at the time of the announcement of the Acquisition in order to provide certainty of that equity funding. Further, the Group are exploring a number of other acquisitions and the Board felt it desirable to maintain financial flexibility in the light of these further opportunities. The Placing Shares, when issued, will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on the existing Ordinary Shares after the date of issue. Applications will be made to the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for Admission of the Placing Shares. It is expected that Admission of the Placing Shares will become effective on or around 30 January 2018 and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at that time. The Placing is conditional, among other things, upon Admission of the Placing Shares becoming effective and the Placing Agreement having been unconditional and not having been terminated in accordance with its terms. Appendix 1 (which forms part of this Announcement) sets out further information relating to the Placing Agreement. In the event that the Acquisition does not complete, the Directors would consider, in light of circumstances at the time, the appropriate use of the funds raised, including the extent to which they should be retained for general purposes or used in relation to other capital investments or acquisition opportunities as well as the appropriate extent to which the funds would be returned to Shareholders. This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, your attention is drawn to the 'Important Notices' section of this Announcement, to the detailed terms and conditions of the Placing and further information relating to the Bookbuild set out in Appendix 1 (which forms part of this Announcement). 8. Placing Statistics Number of Ordinary Shares in issue before the Placing 93,491,670 Number of Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing 5,121,952 Placing Price 2050 pence Gross proceeds of the Placing £105 million Estimated net proceeds of the Placing £100 million Number of Ordinary Shares in issue immediately following the Placing including the Consideration Shares 102,284,247 Placing Shares as a percentage of the enlarged share capital 5.0 per cent. 9. Further information Further details in relation to the Acquisition will be set out in the Circular which is expected to be published in due course. 10. APPENDIX 2 - DEFINITIONS The following definitions apply throughout this Announcement unless the context otherwise requires: 'Acquisition' the proposed acquisition by the Group of AST Farma and Le Vet pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement; 'Admission' the admission of the Placing Shares and/or Consideration Shares (as applicable) to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities becoming effective in accordance with, respectively, the Listing Rules and the Admission and Disclosure Standards; 'Announcement' this announcement (including its appendices); 'AST Farma' AST Farma Farma B.V.; 'AST Farma Group' AST Farma and its subsidiaries and 'member of the AST Farma Group' shall be construed accordingly; 'Average Closing Price' 2031 pence per Ordinary Share, being the average of the middle market closing price of an Ordinary Share for the 30 days up to and including 24 January 2018 (being the last Business Day prior to the date of this announcement), as derived from the Daily Official List 'Business Day' a day (other than a Saturday or Sunday) in which clearing banks in the City of London are generally open for business; 'CAP' companion animal products 'Circular' the circular to be published by Dechra for the purposes of convening the Dechra General Meeting to consider and, if thought fit, approve, amongst others, the Acquisition; 'Company' or 'Dechra' Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC; 'Completion' completion of the Acquisition in accordance with the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement; 'Conditions' the conditions to Completion as set out in the Share Purchase Agreement, including those summarised at paragraph 6.2 of this Announcement; 'Consideration' the consideration payable by the Company to the Sellers, being €255 million (euro) in cash and 3,670,625 Ordinary Shares (equating to €85 million (euro) based on the Average Closing Price), in each case subject to adjustment as provided for in the Share Purchase Agreement 'Consideration Shares' the 3,670,625 Ordinary Shares to be issued to the Sellers as part settlement of the Consideration; 'CREST' the relevant system (as defined in the Regulations) in respect of which Euroclear is the operator (as defined in the Regulations); 'Dechra General Meeting' the general meeting of Dechra to be convened for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Acquisition 'Dechra Group' the Company and its subsidiaries and 'member of the Group' shall be construed accordingly; 'Dechra Shareholder' a holder of Ordinary Shares; 'Directors' or the 'Board' the directors of the Company; 'DTRs' the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules made by the FCA pursuant to Part VI of FSMA; 'EBITDA' means earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation; 'Enlarged Group' the Company as enlarged by the Acquisition; 'Euroclear' Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited; 'FCA' or 'Financial Conduct Authority' the UK Financial Conduct Authority; 'Group' or 'Dechra Group' the Company and its subsidiaries and 'member of the Group' shall be construed accordingly; 'Investec' Investec Bank plc; 'Le Vet' Le Vet Beheer B.V.; 'Le Vet Group' Le Vet and its subsidiaries and 'member of the Le Vet Group' shall be construed accordingly 'LSE' or 'London Stock Exchange' London Stock Exchange plc; 'New Dechra Shares' the Consideration Shares and the Placing Shares; 'New Facility Agreement' a multi-currency term loan facility in an aggregate amount equal to £350 million, which is being used to part fund the Acquisition; 'Ordinary Shares' ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company; 'Placing' the conditional placing of the Placing Shares by the Company at the Placing Price pursuant to the terms of the Placing Agreement; 'Placing Agreement' the agreement between the Company and Investec dated 24 January 2018 in connection with the Placing; 'Placing Price' the issue price of 2050 pence per Placing Share pursuant to the Placing; 'Placing Results Announcement' the announcement in the agreed form giving details of the results of the Placing; 'Placing Shares' the 5,121,952 new Ordinary Shares to be issued and allotted at the Placing Price pursuant to the Placing; 'Prudential Regulation Authority' theUK Prudential Regulation Authority; 'Purchasers' Dechra and Dechra Finance B.V. 'Regulations' the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001 No. 3755) 'Regulatory Information Service' means any of the services set out in Appendix 3 of the Listing Rules; 'Reporting Accountants' PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 'Sellers' Stichting Beheer Hippo.,and Stichting Beheer Stokstaart,both limited partnerships incorporated under the laws of the Netherlands, having their registered office in Utrecht, the Netherlands; 'Share Purchase Agreement' the conditional share purchase agreement dated 24 January 2018 between the Company and the Sellers relating to the Acquisition; 'subsidiary' as defined in section 1159 of the 2006 Act; 'UK' or 'United Kingdom' the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; 'UKLA or UK Listing Authority' the FCA acting in its capacity as the competent authority for the purpose of Part VI of the FSMA; ' uncertificated or in uncertificated form ' means in respect of a share or other security, where that share or other security is recorded on the relevant register of the share or security concerned as being held in uncertificated form in CREST and title to which may be transferred by means of CREST ' United States or US ' means the United States of America, its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America, the District of Columbia and all other areas subject to its jurisdiction and any political sub-division thereof Unless otherwise indicated in this Announcement, all references to '£', 'GBP', 'pounds', ''pound sterling'', 'sterling'', 'p', 'penny' or ''pence'' are to the lawful currency of the UK. Unless otherwise indicated in this Announcement, all references to '€', 'euros', or 'cents' are to the lawful currency of the euro area. APPENDIX 3 - RISK FACTORS 1 RISKS RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION Satisfaction of the conditions precedent to Completion The implementation of the Acquisition is subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, if applicable) of the contractual conditions precedent contained in the Share Purchase Agreement, including amongst, others: · approval of the Acquisition Resolution at the General Meeting; · no material adverse change having occurred in the business, assets, financial or trading position profits or prospects of AST Farma and/or Le Vet; and · no material warranty breach having been discovered prior to Completion There is no guarantee that these (or any of the other) conditions will be satisfied (or waived, if applicable). A failure to satisfy the conditions may result in the Acquisition not completing. Warranties and indemnities in the Share Purchase Agreement The Share Purchase Agreement contains certain warranties and indemnities given in favour of the Company, breach of which could cause the Enlarged Group to incur liabilities and obligations in the event that it seeks to make a claim for such breach. As is usual in such a transaction, the warranties and indemnities in the Share Purchase Agreement are subject to specific negotiated limitations also contained in the Share Purchase Agreement. As a result of such limitations, the right of the Enlarged Group to recover damages or compensation in the event of contingent liabilities covered by such warranties or indemnities crystallising or an undisclosed liability of either AST Farma or Le Vet coming to light after Completion, may not be sufficient to cover the full extent of the liability in question. Reliance on key individuals AST Farma and Le Vet have a relatively small workforce and loss of, or failure to retain key individuals could have a significant impact on their respective businesses. Counterparty risk AST Farma and Le Vet engage the services of a contract research organisation in relation to their product development requirements. If that entity were to fail to meet its contractual obligations this could result in a delay in, or the failure of, new products to reach the market. A material part of the value Dechra has put on AST Farma and Le Vet is its product pipeline and failure to achieve future approvals or a delay in achieving them would deliver a lower overall return from the Acquisition. Lack of a clean audit opinion in relation to Le Vet As described more fully in paragraph 3.3 of this Announcement, while AST Farma received a clean audit opinion from both its auditors and the Reporting Accountant in respect of its financial years ended 31 December 2014, 2015 and 2016, neither Le Vet's auditors nor the Reporting Accountant could provide a clean audit opinion for Le Vet and the Reporting Accountant for the purposes of this transaction has given a disclaimer of opinion in respect of these years, which states that the Reporting Accountant have been unable to perform sufficient procedures to obtain reasonable assurance as to the completeness of turnover and related financial items. The lack of completeness of the financial information is due to (i) a lack of segregation of duties within Le Vet's finance function, which was undertaken by one employee; and (ii) the absence of a formal inventory count coupled with inventory valuation issues in 2014, means it has not been possible to reconcile between opening inventory balances, purchases, sales and closing inventory balance. Therefore there is a potential for unknown balances not to have been entered into the company's accounting records. Although Dechra will be implementing enhanced financial controls and reporting procedures following Completion, there is a risk that Dechra Shareholders will be basing any decision to approve the Acquisition on financial information for Le Vet that may not be complete. 2 RISKS RELATING TO THE ENLARGED GROUP Integration risk Whilst Dechra has past experience of integrating acquisitions, and the integration of the AST Farma and Le Vet businesses is expected to be relatively straightforward, the Enlarged Group's success may in part be dependent upon Dechra's ability to integrate both AST Farma and Le Vet, and any other businesses that it may acquire in the future, without disruption to the existing business. Achieving the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition will depend in part upon whether AST Farma and Le Vet successfully integrate into the Dechra business in an effective and efficient manner. Dechra may not be able to accomplish this integration process successfully, either in full or in part, which could have a material adverse effect on the Enlarged Group's results of operations, financial condition and/or prospects. The integration of businesses is complex and time-consuming. The challenges of integrating AST Farma and Le Vet may also be exacerbated by differences between Dechra's and AST Farma's and Le Vet's operational and business culture and the need to implement cost cutting measures. In addition, there will be integration and transaction costs (such as fees paid to legal, financial, accounting and other advisers and other fees paid in connection with the Acquisition), including costs associated with combining the operations of AST Farma and Le Vet with Dechra and achieving the synergies Dechra expects to obtain, and such costs may be significant. An inability to realise the full extent of the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including estimated cost and revenue synergies, as well as any delays encountered in the integration process and realising such benefits, could have an adverse effect upon the revenues, level of expenses and operating results of the Enlarged Group, which may materially adversely affect the value of the Ordinary Shares after Completion. Cost savings and synergies achieved from the Acquisition may differ from those anticipated Dechra believes that the Consideration is justified in part by the business growth opportunities, margin benefits, cost savings and other synergies it expects to achieve by combining its operations with AST Farma and Le Vet. However, these expected business growth opportunities, margin benefits, cost savings and other synergies may not develop and other assumptions upon which Dechra determined to pursue the Acquisition may prove to be incorrect. The statements concerning potential synergies contained in this document relate to future actions and circumstances which, by their nature, involve issues, uncertainties and contingencies. As a result, the synergies may not be achieved, or those achieved could be materially different from those estimated. Dechra may also face challenges in the following areas: · redeploying resources in different areas of operations to improve efficiency; · minimising the diversion of management attention from ongoing business concerns; and · addressing possible differences between Dechra's business culture, processes, controls, procedures and systems, and those of AST Farma and Le Vet. Under these circumstances, the business growth opportunities, margin benefits, cost savings and other synergies anticipated by Dechra to result from the Acquisition may not be achieved as expected, or at all, or may be delayed. To the extent that Dechra incurs higher integration costs or achieves lower margin benefits or fewer cost savings than expected, both its and the Enlarged Group's results of operations, financial condition or prospects could be materially adversely affected and the price of the Ordinary Shares may suffer. Operating and financial restrictions as a result of increased debt facilities As a result of the Acquisition, the Enlarged Group will have an increased amount of debt and debt service obligations. This debt could have important adverse consequences insofar as it: · requires the Group to dedicate a significant proportion of its cash flows from operations to fund payments in respect of the debt, thereby reducing the flexibility of the Group to utilise its cash to grow the business; · increases the Group's vulnerability to adverse general economic industry conditions; · may limit the Group's flexibility in planning for, or reacting to, changes in its business or the industry in which it operates; · may limit the Group's ability to raise additional debt or equity in the future; and · could restrict the Group from making strategic acquisitions or exploiting business opportunities. A third party may claim that the products acquired by the Enlarged Group and/or the Enlarged Group's customers are infringing its patents and trademarks There is a large number of companies seeking to develop novel delivery devices for, and formulations of, pharmaceutical products using a range of different drug delivery technologies. There are a significant number of filed and granted patents and other intellectual property that aim to protect these technologies. A third party may claim that the Enlarged Group or its customers are using inventions covered by the third party's patents and may go to court to stop the Enlarged Group or its customers from engaging in normal operations and activities, including developing and marketing product. There is a risk that a court would decide that the Enlarged Group or its customers is infringing third party patents and would order the Enlarged Group or its customers to stop those activities and/or require the Enlarged Group or its customers to pay significant amounts in damages. The commercial success of the Enlarged Group's products may also depend on third parties not enforcing their trademark rights. If such third party is successful in enforcing its trademark, the Enlarged Group, or its licencees, may need to abstain from using a mark, obtain an alternative mark or reach commercial terms on the in-licensing of such third parties' intellectual property rights. An unfavourable decision could require the Enlarged Group or its customers to redesign or rebrand the Enlarged Group's or its customers' products, or require the Enlarged Group or its customers to licence a third party's intellectual property. There is no guarantee that the Enlarged Group or its customers could enter such licence arrangements on favourable terms, or at all, and if a licence or redesign is not available the Enlarged Group or its customers could be forced to abandon a product entirely. Increasing influence of corporates and buying groups in the veterinarian sector The veterinarian sector is in a transitional stage with a number of local independent veterinarians being acquired and consolidated by blue chip corporate entities. This is particularly evident in the UK and Dutch veterinarian markets. Whilst, in many ways, greater exposure to this consolidation presents opportunities for growth (not least as the corporate owners frequently provide wider product mandates to their underlying veterinarians), corporate customers also govern greater rebates resulting in reduced sales prices for the Enlarged Group. Similarly, in the French market the Group is experiencing an increase in buying groups which can also collectively influence sales prices without the benefit of the increased mandates. Risk of supply chain failure Neither AST Farma nor Le Vet manufactures any of its own product range hence the Enlarged Group will be reliant on a number of key third party suppliers across the UK and Europe. If any such suppliers fail to provide products on time, and where an alternative source of supply is not readily available, this could have a material adverse effect on the Enlarged Group's business. Change of control provisions AST Farma and Le Vet have a number of arrangements with suppliers, service providers and customers in relation to which the counterparties to those arrangements may, following the change of control on completion of the Acquisition, exercise any rights that they may have under any such arrangements to renegotiate the terms or terminate such arrangements. Although the Directors believe that the Enlarged Group will be considered more attractive as a larger supplier of a broader range of products and services to AST Farma's and Le Vet's respective and common customers and, notwithstanding that a number of those customer agreements are of a long term nature reflecting customer commitment to these relationships, there can be no guarantee that some customers will not seek to alter the terms on which they do business. Accordingly, the performance of the Enlarged Group could differ materially from that currently anticipated should such risk materialise and, in particular, the counterparties terminate their arrangements with the Enlarged Group. Shareholders will own a smaller percentage of the Enlarged Group than they currently own in Dechra After Completion, the existing shares in issue will represent a smaller percentage of the Enlarged Group than currently. Based on the number of Ordinary Shares in issue as at 24 January 2018 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this document), following Completion (taking into account both the Consideration Shares and the Placing Shares to be issued as part of the Acquisition), existing shares will represent approximately 91.4 per cent. of the Enlarged Group. Future results of Dechra may differ materially from the unaudited pro forma financial information of the Enlarged Group presented in this document The future results of Dechra following Completion may be materially different from those shown in the pro forma financial information contained in this document, which show only a combination of Dechra's, AST Farma's and Le Vet's standalone historical results after Completion, subject to the matters noted therein. Dechra has estimated that it will record approximately £3.5 million in transaction expenses. The final amount of any charges relating to acquisition accounting adjustments that Dechra may be required to record will not be known until after Completion. These and other expenses and charges may be significantly higher or lower than estimated. Impairment of goodwill and/or other intangible assets of the Enlarged Group In connection with the accounting for the Acquisition, the Enlarged Group is expected to record an amount of goodwill and other intangible assets. Under IFRS, the Enlarged Group will need to assess, at least annually and potentially more frequently, whether the value of goodwill and other intangible assets has been impaired. Any reduction or impairment of the value of goodwill or other intangible assets will result in a charge against earnings, which could materially adversely affect the Enlarged Group's results of operations and shareholders' equity in future periods. 3 RISKS RELATING TO THE ORDINARY SHARES The market price of the Ordinary Shares may decline as a result of the Merger The market price of the Ordinary Shares may decline as a result of the Acquisition if, among other reasons: · Completion is delayed or does not occur on the terms and subject to the conditions envisaged in the Share Purchase Agreement; · the integration of AST Farma's and Le Vet's businesses is delayed or unsuccessful; · Dechra does not achieve the expected benefits of the Acquisition as rapidly or to the extent it anticipates or to the extent anticipated by analysts and/or investors; · the effect of the Acquisition on the Enlarged Group's financial results is not consistent with Dechra's expectations or the expectations of analysts and/or investors; or · Shareholders (including holders of Placing Shares) sell a significant number of Ordinary Shares after Completion. In connection with the Acquisition and Placing Dechra expects that it will issue 8,792,577 New Dechra Shares (including both the Consideration Shares and Placing Shares), which will result in significant dilution of existing Ordinary Shares. This risk of dilution could result in downward pressure on the Ordinary Shares and encourage third parties to engage in short sales of Ordinary Shares. Accordingly, by increasing the number of shares offered for sale, material amounts of short selling and other activity could further contribute to depressing the market price of Ordinary Shares. In addition, these factors could also make it more difficult for the Enlarged Group to raise funds through future offerings of Ordinary Shares. The issuance of the New Ordinary Shares and the sale of additional Ordinary Shares that may become eligible for sale in the public market from time to time upon exercise of options or the vesting of restricted securities could depress the market price of the Ordinary Shares. Moreover, the increase in the number of Ordinary Shares, or an increase in the number of Ordinary Shares outstanding following a future issuance, sale or transfer of Ordinary Shares by Dechra or the possibility of such an issue, sale or transfer may lead to sales of such shares or the perception that such sales may occur, either of which may adversely affect the market for, and the market price of, Ordinary Shares. 4 EXISTING RISKS TO DECHRA POTENTIALLY IMPACTED BY THE ACQUISITION Regulatory environment Dechra, AST Farma and Le Vet (and, following Completion, the Enlarged Group) operate in a sector which is subject to regulation from a number of regulatory authorities in different countries, which can range from authorisation of a new product or service, the manufacturing processes for new and existing products or the pricing of new and existing products or services. The international veterinary pharmaceutical services industry is highly regulated by numerous governmental authorities in the UK, Europe and the US, and by regulatory agencies in other countries where Dechra and the Enlarged Group intends to test or market its current product offering or products it may develop. National and international regulatory authorities administer a wide range of laws and regulations governing the testing, approval, manufacturing, labelling, marketing and pricing of veterinary pharmaceutical products . Such authorities also review the quality, safety and effectiveness of veterinary pharmaceutical services and the distribution of veterinary pharmaceutical products . These regulatory requirements are a major factor in determining whether a substance can be developed into a marketable product, whether that product can be licenced for sale in a particular territory and the amount of time and expense associated with such development. Government regulation imposes significant costs and restrictions on the development of pharmaceutical products for animal use, including those that Dechra and the Enlarged Group is or will be developing and testing. The development, clinical evaluation, manufacture and marketing of Dechra's and the Enlarged Group's products and services, and ongoing research and development activities, are subject to regulation by governments and regulatory agencies in all territories within which Dechra and the Enlarged Group intends to manufacture and market its products or offer its services (whether itself or through a partner or licensee). No assurance can be given that any of Dechra's and the Enlarged Group's products or services under development will successfully complete any necessary accreditation or regulatory review process or that any required regulatory approvals to manufacture and market these products and services will ultimately be obtained or maintained in all or any territories. Product liability and related insurance Dechra and the Enlarged Group operate in a sector which exposes them to potential product liability risk which are inherent in its business activities. There can be no assurance that the necessary insurance cover that the Group currently has will continue to be available to Dechra and the Enlarged Group in the future and, in particular, at an acceptable cost, if at all, or that, in the event of any claim, the level of insurance carried by Dechra and the Enlarged Group now or in the future will be adequate or that a product liability or other claim would not materially and adversely affect the Group's or the Enlarged Group's business. Disruption to Enlarged Group's premises or infrastructure Failure of laboratory, environmentally controlled storage or other infrastructure, could adversely affect quality and timeliness of service delivery. The Group has implemented a range of measures to mitigate the risk of such failures or business interruption arising from such failures. These include, but are not limited to, replication of laboratory facilities across multiple sites, dual-site backup hosting arrangements for business critical IT servers, off-site hosting arrangements for website and e-commerce applications, extensive firewall and encryption hardware and software, installation of backup power supply, duplicated inventory of biological product materials stored in a secure second facility, telemetry and alarm systems for critical equipment, environmentally controlled premises and appropriate service and maintenance arrangements. The Enlarged Group could, however, experience an interruption in the future and this could have a material adverse effect on the Enlarged Group's business, financial condition and results of operations. Exchange rate fluctuation A significant proportion of the Enlarged Group's revenue is derived from overseas, especially from Europe and the US. The Enlarged Group also has exposure to exchange rate risk through purchases and cash balances held and translational foreign exchange risk with respect to the Euro net assets of foreign subsidiaries. Dechra currently seeks to mitigate foreign currency risk in general by matching revenue and costs in the same currency. However, there can be no assurance that this approach will fully protect the Enlarged Group from exchange rate risk, following the addition of AST Farma's and Le Vet's businesses to the Enlarged Group, given its additional exposure to exchange rate risk, or that the Enlarged Group will continue to be able to enter into such arrangements on commercially reasonable terms. Any significant adverse fluctuations in currency rates could have a material adverse effect on the Enlarged Group's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. New product development The Enlarged Group's future growth is dependent on its ability to develop drugs, new formulations of drugs or identifying opportunities for generic drugs. Dechra, AST Farma and Le Vet each have a good track record in developing new products. Development of new products is dependent on such products coming through the Enlarged Group's research and development department to drive future growth. At each stage of the development process there is a risk that the product does not pass internal requirements, particularly with respect to efficacy against the targeted disease/condition, or pass the relevant regulatory body's approval process. A material part of the value Dechra has put on AST Farma and Le Vet is its product pipeline and failure to achieve future approvals would deliver a lower overall return from the Acquisition. First to market and market competitors The actions of existing competitors, or the entry of new competitors into the market, could result in decreased profitability and loss of market share for the Enlarged Group. Whilst the Company believes it is well positioned in its target business areas, there can be no assurance that the Enlarged Group will be able to maintain its present competitive position in the future. This could have a material impact on the Enlarged Group's business, financial performance and prospects. Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.

