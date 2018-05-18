Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Deere & Company    DE

DEERE & COMPANY (DE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/18 07:12:22 pm
156.08 USD   +6.31%
07:01pDEERE MPANY : Today
AQ
06:37pDEERE MPANY : to Raise Prices as Costs Climb -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:54pDEERE MPANY : to Raise Prices as Costs Climb -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deere mpany : to Raise Prices as Costs Climb -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/18/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

By Bob Tita and Allison Prang

Deere & Co. is raising equipment prices this year to protect profit as costs rise.

The maker of farm and construction machinery said on Friday that profit was up 50% and equipment sales up 34% annually in its latest quarter, though both figures disappointed analysts. Deere's shares rose nearly 6% to $155.30.

Rising expenses in recent quarters have weighed on Deere's performance even as machinery demand picks up. Deere said Friday that it was still paying more for freight and materials.

Chairman and Chief Executive Samuel Allen said the company will cut costs and raise prices to protect profit.

Deere joined a host of U.S. manufacturers reporting rising expenses as a growing U.S. economy drives up prices for materials and shipping. Prices for steel and aluminum have been pushed up by U.S. tariffs on imported metal.

Deere executives said they had to pay more to get their shipments made early this year, pushing up transport costs. They said they would raise prices to reflect that and higher steel expenses as Deere begins taking orders on 2019 models later this year.

"We do expect the pricing we're going to take for 2019 is going to more than offset the inflation we're seeing," said Josh Jepsen, Deere's director of investor relations.

The Moline, Ill., company now expects net income of about $2.3 billion for year ending Oct. 31, up from its previous forecast of $2.1 billion. The company predicts equipment sales will increase by about 30% this year to $33.7 billion.

Deere forecast a 14% increase this year in sales of its iconic green and yellow farm machinery and landscaping equipment after several years of tough sales in its home market. U.S. farm incomes remain constrained by low commodity prices. Many farmers have been planting more soybeans in recent years to offset anemic corn prices.

But the market for U.S. soybeans has grown increasingly precarious in recent months as China's government threatens to impose a tariff on U.S. bean exports in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Chinese metal and other goods.

Sales of Deere's farm and landscaping machinery rose 22% to $7 billion in the quarter that ended April 29, while profit from the business rose 5% to $ 1.1 billion.

Deere expects sales for the construction unit to rise by 83% this year, aided by the addition of German road-paving equipment maker Wirtgen Group.

On an adjusted basis, Deere said it made $1.03 billion, or $3.14 a share, in the second quarter. Equipment sales were $9.7 billion. Analysts, though, were expecting the company to earn $3.31 a share on $9.8 billion in sales.

Write to Bob Tita at [email protected] and Allison Prang at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEERE & COMPANY
07:01pDEERE MPANY : Today
AQ
06:37pDEERE MPANY : to Raise Prices as Costs Climb -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:54pDEERE MPANY : to Raise Prices as Costs Climb -- Update
DJ
03:32pJOHN DEERE (NYSE : DE) reported earnings of $3.14 per share missing Walls Street..
AQ
01:37pDEERE MPANY : Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs
DJ
12:33pDeere-Hitachi Celebrates 30 Years of Construction Equipment Joint Venture
AQ
12:32pDEERE MPANY : John Deere 345G LC Excavator Navigates Tight Spaces With Ease
AQ
12:32pDEERE MPANY : John Deere Adds Grade Guidance to 210G LC Excavator and Makes Cust..
AQ
12:31pDEERE MPANY : Reports Second-Quarter Net Income of $1.208 Billion
AQ
12:28pDEERE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:03pDeere +6% on pledge to raise equipment prices to fight rising costs 
09:15aDeere slightly lower as analysts digest earnings miss, 'tepid' guidance 
07:47aDeere dips after missing estimates 
06:33aDeere misses by $0.19, misses on revenue 
05/17Notable earnings before Friday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33 483 M
EBIT 2018 4 178 M
Net income 2018 2 467 M
Debt 2018 35 486 M
Yield 2018 1,75%
P/E ratio 2018 20,84
P/E ratio 2019 13,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,48x
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
Capitalization 47 535 M
Chart DEERE & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Deere & Company Technical Analysis Chart | DE | US2441991054 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DEERE & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 179 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Samuel R. Allen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Kalathur Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John C. May Chief Information Officer
Vance D. Coffman Independent Director
Clayton M. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEERE & COMPANY-5.85%47 535
TORO CO-7.83%6 299
ESCORTS LIMITED19.22%1 716
ALAMO GROUP, INC.-13.52%1 149
LINDSAY CORPORATION9.93%1 043
FIRST TRACTOR CO LTD-23.80%734
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.