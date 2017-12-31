Defiance Announces Resignation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2017) - Defiance Silver Corp.(TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") announces the resignation of Mr. Roy Bonnell as Chief Executive Officer and President effective immediately. Defiance has commenced a search for his replacement.

A Panoramic Video on the San Acacio Deposit is available on our website, or Click Here to visit our Defiance YouTube Channel . Defiance Silver Corp. is a silver explorer and developer advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District of central Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring and developing 7 operating mines to date. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand San Acacio to become one of Mexico's premier high grade wide vein silver deposits.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Peter J. Hawley"

Chairman of the Board, Director

