DEFIANCE SILVER CORP (DNCVF)
Report
Defiance Announces Resignation

12/31/2017 | 06:05pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2017) - Defiance Silver Corp.(TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance") announces the resignation of Mr. Roy Bonnell as Chief Executive Officer and President effective immediately. Defiance has commenced a search for his replacement.

A Panoramic Video on the San Acacio Deposit is available on our website, or Click Here to visit our Defiance YouTube Channel. Defiance Silver Corp. is a silver explorer and developer advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District of central Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring and developing 7 operating mines to date. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand San Acacio to become one of Mexico's premier high grade wide vein silver deposits.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Peter J. Hawley"

Chairman of the Board, Director

For more information, please contact: Sunny Pannu — Corporate Development (604) 669 7315 or via email at [email protected]

2300 - 1177 West Hastings Street

www.defiancesilver.com

Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3

Tel: 604-669-7315 Email:[email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2017
Managers
NameTitle
George Roy MacKay Bonnell President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Jude Hawley Chairman
Michael W. Kinley Chief Financial Officer
Darrell A. Rader Non-Independent Director
George Arthur Gorzynski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP10.34%0
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP6.68%9 730
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 588
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%8 726
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH GP H-T CO LTD18.91%8 147
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD31.50%7 714
