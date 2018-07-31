Newest sweet offering available day and night at all Del Taco locations



Del Taco Combats Pricey and Overly Fancy Donuts with Introduction of $1 Donut Bites





LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced the introduction of Donut Bites, which can be found on the chain’s industry-leading Buck and Under Menu. Now available at Del Taco’s more than 560 restaurants, the crispy Donut Bites come four to an order, are sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and cost just one dollar,** a stark contrast to many of the overpriced trendy donuts which feature ridiculously complex flavors.

“A great donut shouldn’t cost more than a buck,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, Donut Bites evoke the simplicity and honesty of the humble donut. They’re hot, delicious and priced right.”

Donut Bites are available all day and night, and deliver the unparalleled value Del Taco is known for as part of its Buck and Under Menu, which features a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, beverages and more, starting at just 69 cents.** In addition, Del Taco’s value menu also offers hot breakfast items made with fresh scrambled eggs, as well as hash brown sticks and coffee drinks.

“Not only does our Buck and Under Menu offer unbeatable value in the industry, but it also provides our guests with an assortment of items loaded with bold flavors and fresh ingredients – from Breakfast Tacos to Quesadillas to our CrunchTada® Tostada – from the convenience of a drive thru,” Westrum added.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco. Del Taco’s new advertising campaign, “Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food,” further communicates the company’s commitment to providing guests with fresh, quality food prepared by hand every day. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 560 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

