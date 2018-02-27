Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Declared quarterly distribution of $0.725 per limited partner unit; increased by 6.6 percent year-over-year

Reported fourth quarter 2017 net cash from operating activities of $9.8 million and distributable cash flow of $21.9 million

Announces agreement to acquire Big Spring logistics assets with approximately $40 million of forecasted annual EBITDA from Delek US

Announced formation of 50/50 joint venture with Green Plains Partners LP to acquire two light products terminals for $138.5 million

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) ("Delek Logistics") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2017. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $18.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $15.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter 2016. Distributable cash flow was $21.9 million in the fourth quarter 2017, compared to $20.5 million in the prior-year period.

For the fourth quarter 2017, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $31.2 million compared to $24.4 million in the prior-year period. The combination of a higher gross margin per barrel in west Texas, improved performance from the Paline Pipeline and the east Texas marketing agreement were the primary factors in the year-over-year increase.

For 2017, net income attributable to all partners was $69.4 million, or $2.09 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $62.8 million, or $2.07 per diluted common limited partner unit for 2016. Net cash from operations was $87.7 million and distributable cash flow was $85.0 million in 2017 compared to net cash from operations of $100.7 million and distributable cash flow of $83.1 million in 2016. EBITDA was $115.0 million in 2017, compared to $97.3 million in 2016.

Uzi Yemin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delek Logistics' general partner, remarked: "Our operations performed well in the fourth quarter resulting in our highest quarterly EBITDA to date. At December 31, 2017, we had approximately $511 million of capacity on our credit facility and a total leverage ratio of approximately 3.8 times. This financial position supported the 6.6 percent year-over-year increase in our declared fourth quarter distribution. For 2017, our annual distribution declared per limited partner unit was 10.1 percent above 2016."

Yemin concluded, "I am excited about the future growth at Delek Logistics. We expect to close on the drop down of logistics assets from Delek US' Big Spring, Texas refinery in March with an effective date of March 1. These assets are expected to provide approximately $40.0 million of EBITDA on an annualized basis and will be financed with our existing borrowing capacity on the credit facility. Through our new joint venture with Green Plains Partners, we announced an agreement to acquire two third party terminals, which fits with our strategy to grow in our existing market areas. This joint venture should benefit from synergies between complementary assets and be better positioned to support Delek US' Tyler, Texas and El Dorado, Arkansas refineries and third party customers. The expansion of the Paline Pipeline capacity to 42,000 barrels per day is expected to be completed in early March and this should provide incremental growth from this asset as crude oil differentials support future shipments on this pipeline. We anticipate that the financial flexibility provided by our balance sheet and our focus on growth initiatives should support a distribution per limited partner unit increase of at least 10% annually through 2019."

Big Spring Logistics Asset Dropdown

On February 26, 2018, a definitive agreement was entered into with Delek US to acquire the Big Spring logistics assets, subject to customary closing conditions. These assets consist of storage tanks, terminals and a new marketing agreement associated with Delek US' Big Spring, Texas refinery. The expected annual EBITDA is $40.2 million and the purchase price is $315.0 million, which equates to a 7.8x EBITDA multiple. This dropdown will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings on the revolving credit facility.

This acquisition consists of the following assets and agreements:

Storage tanks and salt wells - Approximately 2.9 million barrels of aggregate shell capacity, consisting of 62 tanks, 4 salt wells and ancillary assets, including piping and pumps located at the refinery and at Duncan, Oklahoma.



Products terminals - An asphalt terminal that operated at 3,900 barrels per day during the second half of 2017 and a light products terminal with 54,000 barrels per day throughput capacity, which operated at 28,000 barrels per day during the second half of 2017.



Marketing agreement - As part of this transaction, Delek US will enter into a new wholesale marketing agreement whereby Delek Logistics will provide services necessary to market various refinery products produced at the Big Spring refinery. During the second half of 2017, total sales volume for products to be covered by this agreement was approximately 74,700 barrels per day.

In connection with the closing of the transaction, Delek US, Delek Logistics and various of their subsidiaries would enter into various long-term agreements for these assets. The transaction and related agreements were approved by the Conflicts Committee of Delek Logistics’ general partner, which is comprised solely of independent directors. The Conflicts Committee engaged Duff & Phelps to act as its financial advisor and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP to act as its legal counsel.

Joint Venture Formation and Terminal Acquisition

On February 20, 2018, Delek Logistics and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced the formation of a 50/50 joint venture, DKGP Energy Terminals LLC ("DKGP"). DKGP signed a membership interest purchase agreement to acquire two light products terminals from an affiliate of American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). These light products terminals are located in Caddo Mills, Texas and North Little Rock, Arkansas. The total purchase price for these assets is $138.5 million in cash. Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, this transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018.

If completed, DKGP is expected to consist of the assets purchased from an affiliate of American Midstream and assets contributed by Delek Logistics, with a total value of approximately $162.5 million. Taking into consideration the combination of the assets, synergies and future growth, the joint venture is currently forecasted to generate annualized EBITDA of approximately $19.2 million in 2019. Delek Logistics is expected to contribute to the joint venture its North Little Rock, Arkansas terminal with throughput capacity of 17,100 barrels per day and its Greenville tank farm located in Caddo Mills, Texas with approximately 330,000 barrels of aggregate shell capacity, which together will be valued at $24.0 million, along with $57.25 million in cash. Green Plains Partners will contribute $81.25 million in cash to DKGP. The DKGP board will oversee the newly formed joint venture and will appoint Delek Logistics as the operator with day-to-day operational responsibilities of the four terminals.

Distribution and Liquidity

On January 23, 2018, Delek Logistics declared a quarterly cash distribution for the fourth quarter of $0.725 per limited partner unit, which equates to $2.90 per limited partner unit on an annualized basis. This distribution was paid on February 12, 2018 to unitholders of record on February 2, 2018. This represents a 1.4 percent increase from the third quarter 2017 distribution of $0.715 per limited partner unit, or $2.86 per limited partner unit on an annualized basis, and a 6.6 percent increase over Delek Logistics’ fourth quarter 2016 distribution of $0.680 per limited partner unit, or $2.72 per limited partner unit annualized. For the fourth quarter 2017, the total cash distribution declared to all partners, including IDRs, was approximately $22.8 million. Based on the declared distribution for the fourth quarter 2017, the distributable cash flow coverage ratio for the fourth quarter was 0.96x. For 2017, the annual distributable coverage ratio was 0.97x.

As of December 31, 2017, Delek Logistics had total debt of approximately $422.6 million and cash of $4.7 million. Additional borrowing capacity, subject to certain covenants, under the $700.0 million credit facility was $511.1 million.

Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2017 was $151.2 million compared to $124.7 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenue is primarily due to higher sales prices in the west Texas wholesale business. Total operating expenses were $12.3 million in the fourth quarter 2017, compared to $8.8 million in the fourth quarter 2016. This increase was primarily due to outside services, maintenance, variable expenses and employee expenses. Total segment contribution margin was $32.8 million in the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $27.2 million in the fourth quarter 2016. General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million for the fourth quarter 2017, compared to $2.3 million in the prior year period primarily due to professional services and employee expenses.

Pipelines and Transportation Segment

Contribution margin in the fourth quarter 2017 was $18.7 million compared to $16.8 million in the fourth quarter 2016. This change was primarily due to improved performance on the Paline Pipeline and Lion Pipeline system, partially offset by lower volume on the SALA system. During the fourth quarter 2017, the Paline Pipeline was a FERC regulated pipeline with a tariff established for potential shippers, compared to the prior year period when 10,000 barrels per day of the pipeline capacity was under contract with a third-party for a monthly fee. Operating expenses were $8.6 million in the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $6.9 million in the prior year period primarily due to outside services and variable costs.

Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment

During the fourth quarter 2017, contribution margin was $14.0 million, compared to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter 2016. This increase was primarily due to improved performance in the west Texas wholesale operations and east Texas marketing agreement on a year-over-year basis. Operating expenses increased to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter 2017, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year period primarily due to outside services.

In the west Texas wholesale business, average throughput in the fourth quarter 2017 was 14,322 barrels per day compared to 13,906 barrels per day in the fourth quarter 2016. The wholesale gross margin in west Texas increased year-over-year to $5.18 per barrel and included approximately $1.7 million, or $1.26 per barrel, from renewable identification numbers (RINs) generated in the quarter. During the fourth quarter 2016, the wholesale gross margin was $1.96 per barrel and included $1.9 million from RINs, or $1.51 per barrel. On a year-over-year basis, continued growth in drilling activity in the Permian Basin increased fuel demand and improved the supply/demand balance, which led to improved performance in the west Texas wholesale business.

Average terminalling throughput volume of 130,547 barrels per day during the quarter increased on a year-over-year basis from 119,934 barrels per day in the fourth quarter 2016 primarily due to higher throughput at the Tyler, Texas terminal. During the fourth quarter 2017, average volume under the east Texas marketing agreement with Delek US was 78,810 barrels per day compared to 68,114 barrels per day during the fourth quarter 2016.

Non-GAAP Disclosures:

EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio are non-U.S. GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our combined financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

Delek Logistics' operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;



the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to Delek Logistics' unitholders;



Delek Logistics' ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and



the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

Delek Logistics believes that the presentation of EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio provide useful information to investors in assessing its financial condition, its results of operations and the cash flow its business is generating. EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash from operations or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, distributable cash flow and distributable cash flow coverage ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other partnerships in its industry, Delek Logistics' definitions of EBITDA and distributable cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships. Please see the tables below for a reconciliation of EBITDA and distributable cash flow to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Also, please see the accompanying table providing the calculation of distributable cash flow coverage ratio.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,675 $ 59 Accounts receivable 23,013 19,202 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,124 2,834 Inventory 20,855 8,875 Other current assets 783 1,071 Total current assets 50,450 32,041 Property, plant and equipment: Property, plant and equipment 367,179 342,407 Less: accumulated depreciation (112,111 ) (91,378 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 255,068 251,029 Equity method investments 106,465 101,080 Goodwill 12,203 12,203 Intangible assets, net 15,917 14,420 Other non-current assets 3,427 4,774 Total assets $ 443,530 $ 415,547 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,147 $ 10,853 Excise and other taxes payable 4,700 4,841 Tank inspection liabilities 902 1,013 Pipeline release liabilities 1,000 1,097 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,033 2,925 Total current liabilities 31,782 20,729 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 422,649 392,600 Asset retirement obligations 4,064 3,772 Other non-current liabilities 14,260 11,730 Total non-current liabilities 440,973 408,102 Total liabilities 472,755 428,831 Deficit: Common unitholders - public; 9,088,587 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 (9,263,415 at December 31, 2016) 174,378 188,013 Common unitholders - Delek; 15,294,046 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 (15,065,192 at December 31, 2016) (197,206 ) (195,076 ) General partner - 497,604 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 (496,502 at December 31, 2016) (6,397 ) (6,221 ) Total deficit (29,225 ) (13,284 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 443,530 $ 415,547





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) Net sales: Affiliate $ 39,706 $ 37,750 $ 156,280 $ 149,564 Third-party 111,501 86,930 381,795 298,495 Net sales 151,207 124,680 538,075 448,059 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 106,141 88,777 372,890 302,158 Operating expenses 12,288 8,753 43,274 37,198 General and administrative expenses 3,585 2,338 11,840 10,256 Depreciation and amortization 5,517 5,649 21,914 20,813 (Gain) on asset disposals (22 ) — (20 ) (16 ) Total operating costs and expenses 127,509 105,517 449,898 370,409 Operating income 23,698 19,163 88,177 77,650 Interest expense, net 7,287 3,695 23,944 13,587 (Income) loss from equity method investments (1,948 ) 435 (4,953 ) 1,178 Other income, net — — (1 ) — Income before income tax (benefit) expense 18,359 15,033 69,187 62,885 Income tax (benefit) expense (555 ) (279 ) (222 ) 81 Net income attributable to partners 18,914 15,312 69,409 62,804 Comprehensive income attributable to partners $ 18,914 $ 15,312 $ 69,409 $ 62,804 Less: General partner's interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights 5,023 3,890 18,429 12,193 Limited partners' interest in net income $ 13,891 $ 11,422 $ 50,980 $ 50,611 Net income per limited partner unit: Common units - (basic) $ 0.57 $ 0.47 $ 2.09 $ 2.08 Common units - (diluted) $ 0.57 $ 0.47 $ 2.09 $ 2.07 Subordinated units - Delek (basic and diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ 2.19 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding: Common units - basic 24,366,291 24,310,962 24,348,063 22,490,264 Common units - diluted 24,382,560 24,366,999 24,376,972 22,558,717 Subordinated units - Delek (basic and diluted) — — — 1,803,167 Cash distribution per limited partner unit $ 0.725 $ 0.680 $ 2.835 $ 2.575





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 Cash Flow Data Operating activities $ 87,703 $ 100,707 Investing activities (30,672 ) (72,692 ) Financing activities (52,415 ) (27,956 ) Net increase $ 4,616 $ 59





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reconciliation of Amounts Reported Under U.S. GAAP Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA: Net income $ 18,914 $ 15,312 $ 69,409 $ 62,804 Add: Income tax (benefit) expense (555 ) (279 ) (222 ) 81 Depreciation and amortization 5,517 5,649 21,914 20,813 Interest expense, net 7,287 3,695 23,944 13,587 EBITDA $ 31,163 $ 24,377 $ 115,045 $ 97,285 Reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to distributable cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,799 $ 13,946 $ 87,703 $ 100,707 Changes in assets and liabilities 14,603 7,652 3,462 (14,861 ) Maintenance and regulatory capital expenditures (4,433 ) (3,569 ) (9,444 ) (5,920 ) Reimbursement from Delek for capital expenditures (1) 1,723 2,403 3,453 3,251 Accretion of asset retirement obligations (73 ) (67 ) (292 ) (266 ) Deferred income taxes 269 173 111 173 Gain on asset disposals 22 — 20 16 Distributable Cash Flow $ 21,910 $ 20,538 $ 85,013 $ 83,100

In the current year, the reimbursed capital expenditure amounts in the determination of distributable cash flow were revised to reflect the accrual of reimbursed capital expenditures from Delek rather than the cash amounts received for reimbursed capital expenditures during the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2016. This resulted in an increase to the distributable cash flow of $2.0 million and $1.4 million during the three months and year ended December 31, 2016, respectively.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP Distributable Coverage Ratio Calculation (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Distributions to partners of Delek Logistics, LP 2017 2016 2017 2016 Limited partners' distribution on common units $ 17,677 $ 16,543 $ 69,057 $ 62,582 General partner's distributions 361 338 1,408 1,278 General partner's incentive distribution rights 4,739 3,656 17,389 11,159 Total Distributions to be paid $ 22,777 $ 20,537 $ 87,854 $ 75,019 Distributable Cash Flow $ 21,910 $ 20,538 $ 85,013 $ 83,100 Distributable cash flow coverage ratio (1) 0.96x 1.00x 0.97x 1.11x (1) Distributable cash flow coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by distributions to be paid in each respective period.





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Pipelines and Transportation Net sales: Affiliate $ 27,327 $ 26,069 $ 109,298 $ 103,749 Third party 4,520 2,684 12,431 18,423 Total pipelines and transportation 31,847 28,753 121,729 122,172 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 4,519 5,024 18,210 19,425 Operating expenses 8,579 6,918 33,240 29,235 Segment contribution margin $ 18,749 $ 16,811 $ 70,279 $ 73,512 Total Assets $ 349,351 $ 337,349 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Net sales: Affiliate $ 12,379 $ 11,681 $ 46,982 $ 45,815 Third party 106,981 84,246 369,364 280,072 Total wholesale marketing and terminalling 119,360 95,927 416,346 325,887 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 101,622 83,753 354,680 282,733 Operating expenses 3,709 1,835 10,034 7,963 Segment contribution margin $ 14,029 $ 10,339 $ 51,632 $ 35,191 Total Assets $ 94,179 $ 78,198 Consolidated Net sales: Affiliate $ 39,706 $ 37,750 $ 156,280 $ 149,564 Third party 111,501 86,930 381,795 298,495 Total consolidated 151,207 124,680 538,075 448,059 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 106,141 88,777 372,890 302,158 Operating expenses 12,288 8,753 43,274 37,198 Contribution margin 32,778 27,150 121,911 108,703 General and administrative expenses 3,585 2,338 11,840 10,256 Depreciation and amortization 5,517 5,649 21,914 20,813 (Gain) on asset disposals (22 ) — (20 ) (16 ) Operating income $ 23,698 $ 19,163 $ 88,177 $ 77,650 Total Assets $ 443,530 $ 415,547





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Capital Spending (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Pipelines and Transportation 2017 2016 2017 2016 Maintenance capital spending $ 4,079 $ 3,758 $ 8,643 $ 7,386 Discretionary capital spending 3,468 683 5,619 1,092 Segment capital spending $ 7,547 $ 4,441 $ 14,262 $ 8,478 Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Maintenance capital spending $ 1,693 $ 1,144 $ 2,461 $ 1,317 Discretionary capital spending 467 1,173 1,680 1,972 Segment capital spending $ 2,160 $ 2,317 $ 4,141 $ 3,289 Consolidated Maintenance capital spending $ 5,772 $ 4,902 $ 11,104 $ 8,703 Discretionary capital spending 3,935 1,856 7,299 3,064 Total capital spending $ 9,707 $ 6,758 $ 18,403 $ 11,767





Delek Logistics Partners, LP Segment Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Pipelines and Transportation Segment: Throughputs (average bpd) Lion Pipeline System: Crude pipelines (non-gathered) 58,497 58,353 59,362 56,555 Refined products pipelines 54,874 52,895 51,927 52,071 SALA Gathering System 15,013 16,518 15,871 17,756 East Texas Crude Logistics System 18,078 11,624 15,780 12,735 El Dorado Rail Offloading Rack — — — — Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment: East Texas - Tyler Refinery sales volumes (average bpd) 78,810 68,114 73,655 68,131 West Texas marketing throughputs (average bpd) 14,322 13,906 13,817 13,257 West Texas marketing margin per barrel $ 5.18 $ 1.96 $ 4.03 $ 1.43 Terminalling throughputs (average bpd) 130,547 119,934 124,488 122,350





Big Spring Logistics Drop Down and Marketing Agreement Reconciliation of Forecasted Annualized EBITDA to Forecasted Net Income ($ in thousands) Tanks, Terminals and Marketing Agreement Forecasted Net income $ 20,500 Add: Income tax expense — Depreciation and amortization 5,100 Interest expense, net 14,600 Forecasted EBITDA $ 40,200





DKGP Energy Terminals LLC Reconciliation of Forecasted 2019 EBITDA to Forecasted Net Income ($ in thousands) DKGP Joint Venture (1)

Forecasted Net income $ 11,000 Add: Income tax expense — Depreciation and amortization 8,200 Interest expense, net — Forecasted EBITDA $ 19,200

This amount represents the forecasted 2019 performance for the total joint venture. Each partner will record performance based on their respective percentage ownership in the joint venture.