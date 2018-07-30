Delfingen Industry : Net sales for 2nd quarter 2018

Consolidated sales at the end of June 2018

In millions euros 20181 2017 Published Net sales 108.1 107.1 0.9 %

In millions euros 20181 2017 Published Automobile 85.6 83.8 2.1 % Specialty markets 22.5 23.3 - 3.4 % 1 Unaudited

Organic growth Exchange rates impact 9.6 % - 8.7 %

Organic growth Exchange rates impact 11.0 % - 8.9 % 4.6 % - 8.0 %

Automotive market: growth is 11 % in a market that increased by 1.8 %

The net sales at constant exchange rates went up by + 11 % in the ﬁrst quarter (+ 2.1 % at constant perimeter and constant exchange rates) at a period when the global automotive production went up by + 1.8 %.

Net sales in the "on-board networks protection" business - which account for 60.2 % of overall sales - went up by 6 % at constant exchange rates (- 2.6 % in published data).

The "technical tubing for ﬂuid transfer" business went up by + 50 % at constant exchange rates (+ 37.8 % in published data), with the production of our plant in Celaya (Mexico) that ramp up.

The "mechanical parts assembly" business went down by - 1 % at constant exchange rates (- 5.8 % in published data).

The impact of the exchange rates on - Automotive - sales was unfavorable of - 7.4 M€ at the end of June mainly due to the parity (€/$).

Specialty markets

Sales in the specialty markets went up by + 4.6 % at constant exchange rates. The exchange rates had a negative impact of - 8 % conducting to a sales decrease of - 3.4 %.

This sales growth at constant exchange rates was due to:

• the sharp growth of Drossbach North America (+ 6.9 %);

• the growth of non-automotive "electrical and thermal insulation" business (+ 8.8 %);

• the decrease of the non-automotive "technical textiles" business (- 2.6 %).

The impact of the exchange rates on - Specialty markets - sales was unfavorable of - 1.9 M€ at the end of June mainly due to the parity (€/$).

The sales increase at constant exchange rates in 2018 conﬁrms DELFINGEN growth potential, in line with its strategic plan: leadership in on-board networks protection and diversiﬁcation in ﬂuid transfer technical tubing.

At constant exchange rates, sales per region evolved as follows:

• + 8 % in Europe-Africa (37.8 % of - Automotive - sales) in a market that went up by + 2.2 %2;

• + 14.3 % in Americas (46.9 % of - Automotive - sales) in a market that went down by - 2.9 %2;

• + 5.5 % in Asia (15.3 % of - Automotive - sales) including + 30.1 % in India and + 4.8 % in China, in a market that went up by + 2.8 %2.

With the increase of media content and safety constraints, the development of hybrid and electric engines along with the advent of connected and autonomous cars, wire harnesses have truly become the nervous system of a vehicle. DELFINGEN mission is to protect it by providing even more innovative solutions and with more added value.

