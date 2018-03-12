Log in
DELIVERY HERO
Delivery Hero AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/12/2018 | 02:10pm CET

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delivery Hero AG
Delivery Hero AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.03.2018 / 14:05
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Delivery Hero AG
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Christian Leone,
Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 March 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 5.003 % 0 % 5.003 % 182498900
Previous notification 4.76 % 0 % 4.76 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 9130879 0 % 5.003 %
Total 9130879 5.003 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners, LP 3.58 % % %
--- --- --- ---
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Wavefront, LP % % %
--- --- --- ---
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP 3.58 % % %
--- --- --- ---
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Thebes Partners, LP % % %
Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP 3.58 % % %
--- --- --- ---
Christian Leone % % %
LCG Holdings, LLC % % %
Qena Capital Partners, LP % % %
Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP 3.58 % % %
--- --- --- ---
Christian Leone % % %
Luxor Management, LLC % % %
Luxor Capital Group, LP 3.58 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


12.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero AG
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

661969  12.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=661969&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 548 M
EBIT 2017 -166 M
Net income 2017 -232 M
Finance 2017 509 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 11,9x
EV / Sales 2018 8,46x
Capitalization 7 045 M
Chart DELIVERY HERO
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero Technical Analysis Chart | DHER | DE000A2E4K43 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 42,8 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO17.03%8 673
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD9.61%542 461
NETFLIX65.14%137 562
NASPERS LIMITED1.17%130 783
WEIBO CORP (ADR)32.97%30 433
IAC/INTERACTIVECORP31.51%13 184
