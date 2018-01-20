Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Delivery Hero    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO (DHER)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Delivery Hero : Takeaway.com says merger with Delivery Hero an option - paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 03:47pm CET
The Delivery Hero headquarters is pictured in Berlin

Dutch Takeaway.com (>> Takeaway.com) sees a merger with German peer Delivery Hero (>> Delivery Hero) as a possibility in a potential consolidation of the European meal delivery market, Chief Executive Jitse Groen told a German daily.

Dutch Takeaway.com (>> Takeaway.com) sees a merger with German peer Delivery Hero (>> Delivery Hero) as a possibility in a potential consolidation of the European meal delivery market, Chief Executive Jitse Groen told a German daily.

"In each country, there can only be one supplier," Groen was quoted as saying by German daily Tagesspiegel on Saturday. "A merger (with Delivery Hero) would be an option."

A Delivery Hero spokesman declined to comment. But a person close to the matter said last week that the two companies were currently not in talks about a potential combination.

The two companies are market leaders in Germany's meal delivery business.

Delivery Hero, which floated on the Frankfurt stock exchange in 2017 and whose competitors also include Deliveroo, UberEATS and Amazon, has grown into a global company thanks to a string of deals.

Meal orders at Takeaway.com's German unit Lieferando are estimated to have outstripped those of Delivery Hero's top German brands Lieferheld and Pizza.de by 20 percent, Groen told the newspaper.

Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Oestberg said in November the company "had more orders in Germany than our peers."

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Clelia Oziel)

Stocks treated in this article : Takeaway.com, Delivery Hero
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELIVERY HERO
03:47p DELIVERY HERO : Takeaway.com says merger with Delivery Hero an option - paper
01/15 DELIVERY HERO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
01/15 DELIVERY HERO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
01/12 DELIVERY HERO : OLA PAID Rs202 CRORE TO BUY FOODPANDA
01/11 Rocket Internet CEO says ready to pounce with cash pile
2017 DELIVERY HERO : SoftBank-backed firm to buy online food delivery business in Ind..
2017 DELIVERY HERO : With foodpanda deal, ola to take a bit of uber's share
2017 DELIVERY HERO : Ola acquires Foodpanda's India business, to invest USD 200 mn
2017 DELIVERY HERO : and Ola join forces in India
2017 DELIVERY HERO : to Raise USD429.55 Million in Placement of New Shares
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 542 M
EBIT 2017 -162 M
Net income 2017 -233 M
Finance 2017 398 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 10,5x
EV / Sales 2018 7,41x
Capitalization 6 103 M
Chart DELIVERY HERO
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero Technical Analysis Chart | DHER | DE000A2E4K43 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 40,9 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
Managers
NameTitle
Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO0.48%7 457
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD10.94%551 370
NASPERS LIMITED6.04%134 475
NETFLIX13.30%95 400
WEIBO CORP (ADR)24.88%28 486
COSTAR GROUP INC8.42%12 333
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.