Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Delivery Hero    DHER   DE000A2E4K43

DELIVERY HERO (DHER)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delivery Hero : raises 2018 revenue guidance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 08:19am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Delivery Hero headquarters is pictured in Berlin

(Reuters) - Delivery Hero, a German online food delivery platform, raised its revenue guidance for the full year after announcing plans to invest an additional 80 million euros (£71.12 million) across its countries to stimulate growth.

(Reuters) - Delivery Hero, a German online food delivery platform, raised its revenue guidance for the full year after announcing plans to invest an additional 80 million euros (£71.12 million) across its countries to stimulate growth.

The company said on Thursday it now expected revenues of between 760 million and 780 million euros in 2018, compared with previous guidance for 740 million to 770 million euros.

It added that due to investment costs, it doesn't expect to reach its target to break even on an adjusted EBITDA basis on a monthly level by the end of 2018.

The company, which operates in more than 40 countries, said its first-half revenues rose 60 percent on a like-for-like basis to 357 million euros, driven by strong order growth in Middle East and North Africa and Asia.

Delivery Hero will publish its full half-year results on Sept. 13.

(Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELIVERY HERO
08:19aDELIVERY HERO : raises 2018 revenue guidance
RE
07:40aDELIVERY HERO : continues its strong performance with revenues up by 60% and inv..
EQ
07:40aDELIVERY HERO SE : Delivery Hero SE reports revenues up by 60% in the first half..
EQ
07/30DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
07/26DELIVERY TAKEAWAY FOOD MARKET TOP DE : This Delivery Takeaway Food marketplace s..
AQ
07/24DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
07/19DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
07/16DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
07/16DELIVERY HERO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
07/16DELIVERY HERO : changes to SE and introduces new Supervisory Board
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 765 M
EBIT 2018 -113 M
Net income 2018 -93,6 M
Finance 2018 627 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 11,1x
EV / Sales 2019 7,97x
Capitalization 9 083 M
Chart DELIVERY HERO
Duration : Period :
Delivery Hero Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELIVERY HERO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 48,8 €
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niklas Östberg Chief Executive Officer
Martin Karl Enderle Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pieter-Jan Vandepitte Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Thomassin Chief Financial Officer
Christian von Hardenberg Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELIVERY HERO47.58%10 580
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD-13.09%444 171
NETFLIX76.28%145 861
NASPERS LIMITED-6.76%110 566
IQIYI INC0.00%23 375
WEIBO CORP (ADR)-20.77%18 321
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.