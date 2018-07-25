Delta Air Lines : CNBC shadows Delta flight attendant for 10 hours (Article)

Becoming a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines is no easy task - just ask the more than 100,000 people who apply each year with only one percent hired for the job.
To understand what it's actually like to work as a Delta flight attendant, CNBC spent the day flying with New York City-based Melissa Pittman on her two-leg trip from NYC to Atlanta and back.
'As I learned when I spent a 10-hour day shadowing Delta flight attendant Melissa Pittman, there's a lot more to the job than serving food and drinks to passengers,' said CNBC reporter Kathleen Elkins.
Follow CNBC and Melissa's journey from commuting to pre-flight and mid-flight to post-flight on CNBC.com.
