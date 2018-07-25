Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Air Lines : CNBC shadows Delta flight attendant for 10 hours (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 06:39pm CEST

Becoming a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines is no easy task - just ask the more than 100,000 people who apply each year with only one percent hired for the job.

To understand what it's actually like to work as a Delta flight attendant, CNBC spent the day flying with New York City-based Melissa Pittman on her two-leg trip from NYC to Atlanta and back.

'As I learned when I spent a 10-hour day shadowing Delta flight attendant Melissa Pittman, there's a lot more to the job than serving food and drinks to passengers,' said CNBC reporter Kathleen Elkins.

Follow CNBC and Melissa's journey from commuting to pre-flight and mid-flight to post-flight on CNBC.com.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 16:38:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
06:54pDELTA AIR LINES : and Aeromexico launch new service between Querataro, Mexico, a..
PU
06:39pDELTA AIR LINES : CNBC shadows Delta flight attendant for 10 hours (Article)
PU
04:59pDELTA AIR LINES : How Delta people served record 652,730 customers without missi..
PU
12:46pDELTA AIR LINES : AF-KLM, Virgin tighten TATL JV, drop Alitalia
AQ
07/25DELTA AIR LINES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/23DELTA AIR LINES : linking Raleigh-Durham and Chicago O’Hare with new nonst..
PU
07/22DELTA AIR LINES : Auburn University, Delta take to the skies together
AQ
07/21DELTA AIR LINES : Middle Georgia State prepares next generation of Delta pilots
AQ
07/20DELTA AIR LINES : people serve customers on busiest flight day of 2018 (Article)
PU
07/20DELTA AIR LINES : people ready to handle busiest flight day of 2018 (Article)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:08aUnited Looks Like A Good Buy, But Beware The Trade War And Increasing Oil Pri.. 
07:37aTrump/Juncker In Trade Talks (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07:01aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Key Talks On U.S.-EU Trade 
05:02aU.S. airlines bow to Beijing on Taiwan 
01:10aA Pair Trade Idea In Energy And Air Travel 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 322 M
EBIT 2018 5 435 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 873 M
Yield 2018 2,48%
P/E ratio 2018 9,16
P/E ratio 2019 7,76
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 36 115 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,3 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES-7.71%36 115
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC18.75%22 622
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-6.57%19 499
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP4.02%17 906
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.36%15 910
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-5.92%13 123
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.