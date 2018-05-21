Delta Air Lines : again makes top tier of Fortune 500 (Article)

Log in
DELTA AIR LINES
Delta Air Lines : again makes top tier of Fortune 500

05/21/2018

On Monday, Fortune 500 status became the latest in a series of awards and recognition Delta Air Lines has racked up during the past 12 months.

Delta ranks 75th on the 2018 list, nearly the same as last year. Fortune noted that while profits dipped last year as fuel prices rose, Delta remains well ahead of top competitors in operating margin as well as profitability. Fortune also noted Delta's strength in attracting business travelers and the early success of its partnership with Aeromexico.

In addition to the Fortune 500 list, the publication has also named Delta as one the 'Best Companies to Work For' in 2018 for the second straight year, one of the 'Most Admired ' companies for the fifth consecutive year and included CEO Ed Bastian on its list of the 'World's 50 Greatest Leaders' for his business leadership.

Delta has also been named as one of Fast Company's 'Most Innovative Companies,' earning the No. 6 spot among travel companies for its use of RFID technology to track customer bags in real time. As 2017's most on-time global airline in a review of 250 carriers around the world, Delta continues to redefine operational excellence across the industry.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 18:14:10 UTC
