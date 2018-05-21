Log in
Delta Air Lines : and Coca-Cola Team Up to Celebrate the Middle Seat (Article)

05/21/2018 | 04:10pm CEST

[Attachment] Flying out of Boston today? Double check that boarding pass, because middle seat customers snagged the golden ticket.

All customers need is their Delta boarding pass* and they can pop into the exclusive Middle Seat Lounge before their flight out of Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) today. As Delta and Coca-Cola recognize middle seat customers, they'll enjoy the royal treatment and Share a Coke with fellow middle seat travelers in the lounge, and can even win a trip with Delta once onboard by posting a selfie with their seatmates.

'From getting the VIP treatment with fellow middle seat travelers in the lounge to a surprise onboard, we wanted to recognize Boston middle seat customers in a unique way that will brighten their Monday,' said Julieta McCurry, Delta's Managing Director - U.S. Marketing Communications and Sponsorships.

Located near gate A11 at BOS, customers visiting the Middle Seat Lounge can:

  • Share a Coke and conversation at the 'Share a Coke' Beverage Station
  • Play games with their fellow middle guests
  • Meet current Celtics TV Analyst and former NBA Champion Brian Scalabrine
  • Receive a 3-pack of specially branded Coca-Cola bottles so they can Share a Coke with their seatmates, snap a selfie of the row and enter to win a trip on Delta

And the fun doesn't stop there - there are more surprises for customers sitting in the middle seat.

[Attachment]'Coca-Cola is excited to partner with Delta to help celebrate middle seat travelers and provide them with a special beverage experience during their time at Boston-Logan International Airport and onboard,' said Lou Grill, Coca-Cola North America's Vice President - Strategic Partnership Marketing. 'This unique opportunity to Share a Coke with fellow seatmates is another way to create meaningful moments and enhance our fans' travel experience.'

Delta and Coca-Cola's partnership began in 1927. Today, the airline offers Coca-Cola products on all flights and in Delta Sky Clubs, serving millions of drinks per year.

'From growing our Boston network to offering lie flat beds in Delta One on flights to San Francisco and Los Angeles to having two Delta Sky Clubs for guests to enjoy in Boston, we are investing in creating an unmatched experience for customers - one that's right for every customer on every flight,' said Charlie Schewe, Delta's Director - New England Sales.

Over the past several years, Delta has been investing in the customer experience in the Boston market. As the leading global airline, this summer Delta will grow its total Boston peak-day departures to 112, reaching 17 international destinations. This October, Delta will launch is 50th and 51st nonstop service from Boston - to Las Vegas and Philadelphia, following the addition of seasonal service to New Orleans, Savannah and Charleston, and new flights to top business markets. In addition, Delta has a state-of-the-art facility at BOS, and two Delta Sky Clubs for guests to enjoy in Terminal A.

*Not sure if you are in a middle seat? Check out your flight's seat map on the Fly Delta App in 'My Trip' or 'Today' to view your seat assignment.

No purchase necessary; void where prohibited. Must be a US resident 18+. Enter May 21-22, 2018. Sponsors: Delta Air Lines and Coca Cola. Full Rules: http://www.delta.com/middleseatlounge

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 14:09:06 UTC
