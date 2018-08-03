Delta Air Lines : and Virgin Atlantic support U.S. and U.K. veterans’ awareness expedition (Video)

Six veterans are in the midst of a 12-week, 1,000-mile trek across the U.S., raising awareness about mental health, fundraising for military causes and representing the strength of a social responsibility partnership between Delta and Virgin Atlantic airlines.

Delta and Virgin Atlantic are the airline sponsors of the Walk of America ​​mission, and their employees supported the American and British military veterans this week, 700 miles into their journey, as they came through Atlanta, the world headquarters of Delta and North American headquarters of U.K.-based Virgin Atlantic. Walk of America is a Walking with the Wounded expedition that supports veterans' efforts to reintegrate into society with the goal of employment.

Watch the video to learn more about the partnership from airline employees and the veterans themselves.