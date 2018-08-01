Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES (DAL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Delta Air Lines : extends weather waiver ahead of New York storms (Article)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 04:53pm CEST

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for New York City area airports ahead of a series of forecasted storms over the next two days.

Airports included in the waiver are New York-JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart and White Plains.

The weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities through Aug. 3 to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

July 30 Update:

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for New York City area airports ahead of a series of forecasted storms over the next two days.

Airports included in the waiver are New York-JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart and White Plains.

The weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities on July 31 and Aug. 1 to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 14:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTA AIR LINES
04:53pDELTA AIR LINES : extends weather waiver ahead of New York storms (Article)
PU
02:46pDELTA AIR LINES : Savannah Tech receives $50,000 Delta Airlines Foundation grant
AQ
02:07pJune 2018 Passenger, Cargo traffic at Austin-Bergstrom; June 2018 Set a New M..
AQ
01:15pAir France sees better than expected 2018 despite strike fallout
RE
12:25pJune 2018 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom
AQ
10:42aSkyWest secures additional US3 flying contracts
AQ
04:46aDELTA AIR LINES : Savannah Tech receives Delta Airlines Foundation grant
AQ
07/31DELTA AIR LINES : launches performance metrics for connecting trips to corporate..
PU
07/31DELTA AIR LINES : Travel + Leisure magazine highlights Delta as best in U.S. to ..
PU
07/31DELTA AIR LINES : Foundation issues grants totaling $350K to nine Aviation Maint..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:59aA 40% Gain In One Day? 
07/31Expected Dividend Increases In August 2018 
07/3027 Industrial Sector 'Safer' Dividend WallStars Tagged For July 
07/30DIVIDEND SENSEI'S PORTFOLIO UPDATE 4 : Time For Some Spring Cleaning 
07/3050 Top Industrial WallStars By Yield And By Price Targets For July 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 327 M
EBIT 2018 5 441 M
Net income 2018 3 894 M
Debt 2018 6 896 M
Yield 2018 2,36%
P/E ratio 2018 9,64
P/E ratio 2019 8,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capitalization 37 187 M
Chart DELTA AIR LINES
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 67,2 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Gilbert West Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Paul A. Jacobson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES-2.82%37 187
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC19.29%21 827
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.91%18 920
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP9.06%18 346
AIR CHINA LTD.-37.91%15 481
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-7.20%12 943
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.