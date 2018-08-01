Delta Air Lines : extends weather waiver ahead of New York storms (Article)

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for New York City area airports ahead of a series of forecasted storms over the next two days.
Airports included in the waiver are New York-JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart and White Plains.
The weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities through Aug. 3 to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.
Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.
July 30 Update:
Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for New York City area airports ahead of a series of forecasted storms over the next two days.
Airports included in the waiver are New York-JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart and White Plains.
The weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities on July 31 and Aug. 1 to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.
Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.
Disclaimer
Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 14:52:03 UTC