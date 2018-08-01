Delta Air Lines : extends weather waiver ahead of New York storms (Article)

Delta has proactively issued a weather waiver for New York City area airports ahead of a series of forecasted storms over the next two days.

Airports included in the waiver are New York-JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Stewart and White Plains.

The weather waiver allows customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities through Aug. 3 to make a one-time change to their travel plans without incurring a fee.

Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

