Delta Air Lines : honors LA’s rising stars in entertainment, technology and media (Article)

News Summary

Delta Air Lines : honors LA's rising stars in entertainment, technology and media

05/21/2018 | 11:35pm CEST

Delta recognized some of the brightest and most innovative rising stars across Los Angeles' entertainment, media and technology industries at its second annual Delta Ones to Watchreception in LA. ​

Launched in 2017, the program honors innovative, inspirational and upwardly mobile leaders in LA's key industries - the movers, shakers and tastemakers who 'Keep Climbing' to new heights in their pursuits. The 24 members of the Ones to Watch Class of 2018 were selected from more than 100 nominees and represent some of LA's top studios, networks, agencies, venture capital firms and early-stage companies.

[Attachment] 'This year's 24 Delta Ones to Watch honorees represent a cross-section of this city's vital industries, but they share a common spirit and a need to grow, climb, learn and push,' said Ranjan Goswami, Delta's Vice President - Los Angeles and Sales, West. 'Delta is proud to recognize this talented group because they symbolize what we strive to do every day - to Keep Climbing.'

The reception was held at ArtCubed, an immersive culinary experience inside a unique art installation in the heart of Hollywood. At the event, Ranjan talked about his passion for aviation and how that has influenced his career before introducing special guest Chriselle Lim. The LA-based digital entrepreneur and Founder of CINC Studios then spoke about her career path.

'When I first started out in my career, I wasn't sure what I wanted to do,' said Lim. 'I knew that my passions lied within the fashion industry, but I didn't know exactly where I saw my career going or what the end goal would be. What I've learned is that it's really important to always focus on and stay true to what you're most passionate about. Surround yourself with a great community that will help guide you and continue to learn and stay innovative.'​​

Since 2009, Delta has been the fastest-growing carrier at LAX. The airline is investing $1.86 billion to modernize, upgrade and connect Terminals 2, 3 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal to create the Delta Sky Way at LAX. The Delta Ones to Watch program is part of Delta's commitment to being the airline of choice and serving the specialized needs of customers in LA's entertainment, production, tech and media industries through nonstop service to top industry destinations, exclusive partnerships that provide in-flight content on Delta Studio, and curated travel experiences like the Delta Festival Shuttle.​

The 2018 Delta Ones to Watch honorees are:

  • Alex Tompkins, Senior Vice President - Feature Development, Monkeypaw Productions

  • Baolu Lan, Entertainment Lawyer, Del Shaw Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano

  • Brady Fujikawa, Director - Development, Good Universe

  • Christina Diaz, Brand Strategy Director, Buzzfeed

  • CJ Stanley, Global Head of Consumer PR, Spotify

  • Dre London, Owner, London Entertainment Group

  • Emily Bender, Public Relations Director - U.S. Concerts, Live Nation

  • Joe Izzi, Agent, WME

  • Jon Gonda, Vice President - Production, Paramount

  • Julia Sourikoff, Executive Producer - AR/VR/360, Tool of North America

  • Kevin Ferguson, Head of North America, Musical.ly

  • Laura Delahaye, Manager - Drama Originals, Netflix

  • Lauren Neustadter, Head of Film and TV, Hello Sunshine

  • Michael Aragon, Senior Vice President - Content, Twitch

  • Molly Saffron, Director - Development, FOX 2000

  • Natasha Vaquer, Vice President - Talent Partnerships & Influencer Strategy, Refinery29

  • Neil Parris, AR/VR, Entertainment Partnerships Lead, Google

  • Olivia de Courson-Weber, Senior Video Producer - Original Content & Live Events, Apple Music

  • Preeya Khanna, Content Partnerships, Entertainment, YouTube

  • Rebecca Arzoian, Vice President - Production, Focus Features

  • Sasha Quintana, Director - Communications, Mitu

  • Sasha Silver, Director - Content Development, Hulu

  • Shaden Abboushi, Director - Marketing, Bumble

  • Shujin Lan, Senior Executive - International Production, Alibaba

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 21:34:01 UTC
