Delta Electronics :, Inc. Announces Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer for Shares of Delta Electronics : (Thailand) PCL

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. (later referred as "Delta Electronics") announced today its board of directors has approved a Conditional Voluntary Tender Offer through its subsidiary Delta Electronics Int'l (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (later referred as "DEISG") to acquire the Thailand-listed outstanding shares of Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited (later referred as "DET") to strengthen its global manufacturing reach and to further enhance sales support in South East Asia and its related regions.

Mr. Yancey Hai, Delta Electronics' chairman, underscored, "DET possesses excellent manufacturing competencies that shall enhance our capability to deal with international trade uncertainties. Moreover, the transaction allows Delta to sharpen its sales platforms to better serve customers in the region."

Delta Electronics currently holds 20.93% ownership in DET and will offer, through its subsidiary DEISG, a cash payment of THB 71.0 for each outstanding share. After closing, Delta Electronics may acquire up to all the remaining 986,269,024 shares or 79.07% stake (the total transaction amount is estimated as high as US$2.14 billion approximately). The acquisition transaction is expected to commence after approval by the respective authorities in designated countries is obtained.

DET, listed in the Stock Exchange of Thailand since 1995, is an electronics manufacturing company in Thailand focused on the production of switching power supplies, power systems, automotive electronics and related products. The company has sales offices in South East Asia, India, Australia and Europe as well as manufacturing facilities in Thailand, India and Slovakia.

About Delta Electronics

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global provider of power and thermal management solutions. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," focuses on addressing key environmental issues such as global climate change. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business domains include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure.

Throughout its history, Delta has received many global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to corporate social responsibility. Since 2011, Delta has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World) for 7 consecutive years. In 2017, Delta was selected by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) for its Climate Change Leadership Level for the 2nd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

