Delta Electronics Thailand PCL : August 02, 2018 Delta-Sponsored Teams Win Top Prizes at 5th Delta Cup

August 02, 2018

Delta-Sponsored Teams Win Top Prizes at 5th Delta Cup

Wujiang, China, July 23-26, 2018- Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. sponsored student teams from top universities in Thailand, India and Vietnam at the 5th Delta Advanced Automation Contest (Delta Cup) at Wujiang, China. The teams from the three countries vied for top prizes with elite engineering student teams from Taiwan and China. Delta Thailand's business associate, Delta Electronics Inc. organized the 5th Delta Cup under the event theme-Seeking Smart Manufacturing Talents.

Since 2016, Delta Thailand sponsored prize-winning teams from Thailand's Chulalongkorn University, Kasetsart University, King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) and King Mongkut's University of Technology campuses in North Bangkok (KMUTNB) and in Thonburi (KMUTT). Delta's offers training and sponsorship in the Delta Automation Academy, Delta Automation Labs and Delta Cup as part of its commitment to develop society and support Thailand's competitiveness in the Industry 4.0 Era.

This year the three Thai teams participating at the Delta Cup received the following awards from the judging committee comprised of industry, government and academic experts.

• Team CU Soon from Chulalongkorn University won 1st prize for its Smart Refreshment Vending Machine project.

• Team Automed from King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi won 2nd prize for its Patient Monitoring System project.

• Team PMAL from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang won 3rd prize for its Prognostic Maintenance Artificial Neural Network and Machine Learning System project.

In addition, the three Indian teams and two Vietnamese teams sponsored by Delta won prizes for their creative use of Delta automation products for industrial applications.

• Team Matrix 2.0 from Vellore Institute of Technology, India won 1st prize for its IoT Electronic Retail Order Sorting and Verification System project.

• Team Alfred & Cadbury from Vellore Institute of Technology, India won 1st prize for its Intelligent Warehousing and Logistics-Transportation project.

• Team CLONE TRIBE from Vidaya Raya School of Engineering, India won 1st prize for its 3D Scanning and Printing Machine project.

• Team Tiger Tiger from HCMC University of Technology, Vietnam won 3rd prize for its Intelligent Automated Parking System project.

• Team BK-OCEAN from HCMC University of Technology, Vietnam won 3rd prize for its Shoe Auto Assembly Production Line project.

As a global provider of automation solutions, Delta is striving to foster the next generation of world-class engineers in Thailand and Asia. Delta Cup aims to inspire the spirit of innovation and support development in automation technology education. The contest reflects Delta's motto of 'Smarter. Greener. Together' by bringing together global talent to develop smarter and more eco-friendly industrial automation innovations to benefit future generations.