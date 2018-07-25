Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Deltex Medical Group plc    DEMG   GB0059337583

DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC (DEMG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deltex Medical : 25 July 2018 Pre-close Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 12:44pm CEST

25 July 2018

Deltex Medical Group plc ("Deltex Medical" or the "Group")

Pre-close Trading Update

Change to increase the focus on driving sales from the Group's established customer base

Deltex Medical Group plc (AIM: DEMG), the global leader in Oesophageal Doppler Monitoring ("ODM"), today announces an update on trading for the half year ended 30 June 2018.

As previously reported, first half revenues were below H1 2017 with Q2 revenues not making up for poor trading in the first quarter. Leadership changes have been made to focus the business on driving recurring revenues from the established customer base and to reduce further the cost base of the business to match the current trading of the Group.

H1 2018 Highlights

  • Total revenues of £2.3m (2017: 2.9m)

  • Probe revenues at £2.0m down from £2.4m in H1 2017

    • o US revenues down £0.2m, held back by the weaker US dollar compared with H1 2017, together with changes in ordering by two large accounts, masking encouraging growth in use by major hospital systems

    • o International sales £0.1m lower due to temporary inventory adjustment by our French distributor in preparation for the transition to the previously announced new large Paris hospital contract

    • o UK probe revenues down £0.1m with continuing tough trading conditions associated with the NHS

  • Other revenues (including monitor sales) at £0.3m down from £0.5m in H1 2017

  • Benefits of earlier cost reductions made starting to be seen in H1 with further cost savings expected in H2 which should lead to a much reduced cash-burn

  • FDA 510(k) marketing approval received for "TrueVueTM Impedance" on the CardioQ-EDM+ platform with US product launch expected later in H2 2018

  • Cash at 30 June 2018 of £1.1m (30 June 2017: £0.2m)

Nigel Keen, Deltex Medical's Chairman, commented:

"We have responded to disappointing trading in the first half and the leadership of the Group has been changed to sharpen the focus on driving recurring revenues across our substantial user base. The funds we raised at the beginning of the year have enabled us to re-size the Group to help us to match the current trading levels of the Group. We enter the traditionally stronger second half with anticipated growth in our key export markets, a more stable UK position, significantly lower costs in our US operation, higher probe margins and a slimmed down, re-focussed management team."

For further information, please contact:-

Deltex Medical Group plc

01243 774 837 [email protected]

Nigel Keen, Chairman

Andy Mears, Chief Executive

Jonathan Shaw, Group Finance Director

Nominated Adviser & Broker

Arden Partners plc

020 7614 5900

Chris Hardie Ciaran Walsh

Joint Broker

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd

0203 621 4120 [email protected]

Andy Thacker

Financial Public Relations IFC Advisory

0203 934 6630

Tim Metcalfe Graham Herring Heather Armstrong

Notes for Editors

Deltex Medical manufactures and markets haemodynamic monitoring technologies. Deltex Medical's proprietary ODM (TrueVueTM Doppler) is the only technology to measure blood flow in the central circulation in real time. Minimally invasive, easy to set up and quick to focus, the technology generates a low-frequency ultrasound signal, which is highly sensitive to changes in flow and measures them immediately. Deltex has been the only group in the enhanced haemodynamic space to build a robust and credible evidence base proving the clinical and economic benefits of its core technology, TrueVueTM Doppler, which is proven to reduce complications suffered by patients after surgery and save hospitals the costs of treating those complications.

Deltex Medical's TrueVueTM System on the CardioQ-ODM+ monitor platform also now provides clinicians with two further advanced haemodynamic monitoring technologies. High Definition Impedance Cardiography (TrueVueTM Impedance) is an entirely non-invasive monitoring technology which creates an electrical field across the chest and measures the disruption to this field when the heart pumps blood. Pulse Pressure Waveform Analysis (TrueVueTM Pressurewave) uses peripheral blood pressure signal analysis to give doctors information on changes in the circulation and is particularly suited to monitoring lower risk or haemodynamically stable patients.

Group goal

Haemodynamic management is now becoming widely accepted as an important major new medical modality. Consequently, the Group's focus is on maximising value from the opportunities presented, as enhanced haemodynamic management is adopted into routine clinical practice around the world. The Group aims to provide clinicians with a single platform, a 'haemodynamic workstation', which offers them a range of technologies from simple to sophisticated to be deployed according to the patient's condition as well as the skill andexpertise of the user. Doing this will enable the Group to partner healthcare providers to support modern haemodynamic management across the whole hospital.

The Group is currently in the implementation phase of achieving this goal in a number of territories worldwide, operating directly in the UK, USA, Spain and Canada and through distribution arrangements in a further 30 countries.

Disclaimer

Deltex Medical Group plc published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 10:43:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC
12:44pDELTEX MEDICAL : 25 July 2018 Pre-close Trading Update
PU
07/06IT&RSQUO;S ALL IN THE EVIDENCE : FEDORA Study at EBPOM
PU
06/08DELTEX MEDICAL : Studies Overlap to Confirm Haemodynamic Therapy is All About Ti..
PU
05/30RELIEF STUDY CHALLENGES RESTRICTIVE : Oesophageal Doppler Removes Guesswork
PU
05/29DELTEX MEDICAL : Another Successful Learning Event Sponsored by Deltex
PU
05/17DELTEX MEDICAL : 17 May 2018 Annual Report and Notification of AGM
PU
05/09DELTEX MEDICAL : 9 May 2018 TrueVue Loops display launched on CardioQ-ODM+ platf..
PU
04/27DELTEX MEDICAL : Sponsoring Evidence-Based Clinical Event
PU
04/23DELTEX MEDICAL : FEDORA Study “Take-Homes” for clinicians
PU
04/20DELTEX MEDICAL : TopMedTalk Journal Review of FEDORA study
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 6,30 M
EBIT 2018 -0,10 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 0,90 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,92x
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 4,93 M
Chart DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Deltex Medical Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Andy Mears Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel John Keen Chairman
Graham Lowe Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan David Shaw Secretary, Director & Group Finance Director
Charles Julian Cazalet Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTEX MEDICAL GROUP PLC-52.94%6
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC16.60%87 900
DANAHER CORPORATION11.56%72 051
INTUITIVE SURGICAL43.37%58 899
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION35.42%46 513
ILLUMINA41.26%45 723
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.