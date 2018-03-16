Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Delticom AG    DEX   DE0005146807

DELTICOM AG (DEX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Summer Business with Yourtyres.co.uk: New Shop Feature and High-Performance Tyre Models

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 03:12pm CET

  • An advice mode immediately helps trade customers use the full potential of upcoming seasonal business.
  • Large selection of current summer and all-season tyres of all brands and models available in the online shop.

Each year, summer trade means great challenges for car garages and tyre dealers. As a result and at just the right time, Yourtyres.co.uk, the online trade customer shop by Europe’s leading online tyre dealer Delticom, is introducing a new feature intended to make the daily work of the shop’s customers easier: An advice mode is available from now on at Yourtyres.co.uk. When changing from the purchasing to the sales view, the individual end customer prices are displayed instead of the actual purchase prices. In order to use this feature, users of Yourtyres.co.uk simply have to insert their individual markups for the different item groups. From the markup and the purchase price, the online shop automatically calculates the personal end customer price. The usual purchasing view is also still available.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005448/en/

An advice mode immediately helps trade customers use the full potential of upcoming seasonal busines ...

An advice mode immediately helps trade customers use the full potential of upcoming seasonal business (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As a partner of our business customers, we want to make the use of our online shop as easy and as convenient as possible for them. In addition to our low prices and fast delivery times, our new shop feature will also offer them support in the future for customer and sales talks,” explains Andreas Faulstich, Head of B2B at Yourtyres.co.uk.

Of course, as well as the new shop function, the tried and trusted features will also still be there at Yourtyres.co.uk: There are no minimum order quantities or delivery fees, but many payment and return options. To enable the greatest possible flexibility for trade customers, the online shop also has a comprehensive range of tyres of various different makes and models – from high-performance premium products to low-cost quality tyres. The new products in our range include, among others, the Falken Ziex 310 and Michelin Primacy 4 summer car tyres, and the new Michelin Road 5 and Bridgestone T31 motorcycle tyres. There is also something new to the range for price-conscious customers: Yourtyres.co.uk offers current CST summer tyres in more than 60 dimensions, including the Marquis MR61, Medallion MD-A1 and Adreno Sport AD-R8, meaning that we have the right product for all individual requirements.

As well as the new, practical shop function and the various purchasing advantages, Yourtyres.co.uk also offers trade customers lots of potential to gain new clients. For example, collaboration as a fitting partner enables your own business to be supplemented with customers who order their tyres from one of the Delticom B2C shops (Mytyres.co.uk, Tirendo.co.uk, Moto-tyres.co.uk). This creates an effective connection between online and offline trading.

About Yourtyres.co.uk

Yourtyres.co.uk is the exclusive online store from Delticom AG for workshops, retailers, wholesalers, tyre fitters/service stations and car accessories. With over 15 years’ expertise in the online tyre business, the Yourtyres.co.uk specialist B2B team offers its clients a spectacular range of car and motorbike tyres of all brands and dimensions for all types of vehicles, tyres for light trucks, trucks and buses, custom tyres, complete wheel sets, car spare parts and accessories, engine oil and batteries. In addition to favourable purchasing conditions, retail clients benefit from the online shop’s time-saving tyre search function, high availability, reliable delivery thanks to in-house warehouses, as well as a simple registration process with no hidden costs - from the very first tyre.

Information about the company: www.delti.com

Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DELTICOM AG
03:12pSUMMER BUSINESS WITH YOURTYRES.CO.UK : New Shop Feature and High-Performance Tyr..
BU
02/19DELTICOM AG/REIFENDIREKT.DE : Watch out for Aquaplaning
BU
02/09DELTICOM AG/REIFENDIREKT.DE : ABC of Proper Tyre Maintenance Ensures More Road S..
BU
02/0606.02.18 : Delticom Group grows by 10 % in FY 2017 and achieves an EBITDA margin..
PU
02/06DELTICOM : grows by 10 % in FY 2017 and achieves an EBITDA margin of 1.5 %.
EQ
2017DELTICOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2017DELTICOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2017DELTICOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2017DELTICOM AG/REIFENDIREKT.DE : Stay eco with eco-driving
BU
201714.11.17 : Delticom publishes Q3 business development
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 662 M
EBIT 2017 6,00 M
Net income 2017 2,75 M
Debt 2017 21,3 M
Yield 2017 3,03%
P/E ratio 2017 48,89
P/E ratio 2018 30,56
EV / Sales 2017 0,24x
EV / Sales 2018 0,22x
Capitalization 137 M
Chart DELTICOM AG
Duration : Period :
Delticom AG Technical Analysis Chart | DEX | DE0005146807 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DELTICOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,4 €
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rainer Binder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Thöne-Flöge Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alan Revie Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Prüfer Member-Management Board
Philip von Grolman Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTICOM AG-4.35%173
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING11.67%482 822
JD.COM6.45%63 146
EBAY13.49%43 337
MERCADOLIBRE28.70%17 946
SHOPIFY INC (US)44.80%14 426
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.