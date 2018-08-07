Log in
DENKA CO LTD
Denka : Price revision of Denka Fused Silica Filler

08/07/2018 | 04:16am CEST

August 7th, 2018

Denka Company Limited

Price revision of Denka Fused Silica Filler

Kindly be informed that Denka Company Limited will increase its global sales price of Denka Fused Silica Filler, effective from September 1st, 2018.

. Product

Denka Fused Silica FillerFBFBX

. Effective Date

From September 1st, 2018 Delivery onwards

. Price increase

By 10% of current price

The production cost for Denka Fused Silica Filler has been increasing due to the rising price of silica quartz which is raw material of fused silica.

While we have been making the utmost efforts to cut production costs and other expenses, our effort alone cannot absorb all the increasing costs.

Hence, we have decided to raise our price in order to maintain our supply and business continuity.

Sincerely,

Denka Company Limited

Advanced Specialty Materials Dept.

Disclaimer

Denka Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 02:15:05 UTC
