Denka : Price revision of Denka Fused Silica Filler

August 7th, 2018
Denka Company Limited
Price revision of Denka Fused Silica Filler
Kindly be informed that Denka Company Limited will increase its global sales price of Denka Fused Silica Filler, effective from September 1st, 2018.
|
１. Product
|
：Denka Fused Silica Filler（FB・FBX）
|
２. Effective Date
|
：From September 1st, 2018 Delivery onwards
|
３. Price increase
|
：By 10% of current price
The production cost for Denka Fused Silica Filler has been increasing due to the rising price of silica quartz which is raw material of fused silica.
While we have been making the utmost efforts to cut production costs and other expenses, our effort alone cannot absorb all the increasing costs.
Hence, we have decided to raise our price in order to maintain our supply and business continuity.
Sincerely,
Denka Company Limited
Advanced Specialty Materials Dept.
