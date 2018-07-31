Log in
DENSO CORP (6902)

DENSO CORP (6902)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DENSO : Announces Changes of Executive Responsibility

07/31/2018 | 06:02am CEST

Jul. 31, 2018 News ReleasesOrganization Announcement

DENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan has more than 220 subsidiaries in 35 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.denso.com, or visit our media website at www.denso.com/global/en/news/media-center/

Disclaimer

Denso Corporation published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:01:09 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 402 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 313 B
Finance 2019 399 B
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 14,07
P/E ratio 2020 12,99
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 4 465 B
Chart DENSO CORP
Duration : Period :
Denso Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENSO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 6 657  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Arima President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshifumi Kato Head-Technology Development Center
Tomoaki Shirai Manager-Information Systems
Yasushi Yamanaka Representative Director, VP & Head-Quality
Shoji Tsuzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENSO CORP-17.91%40 272
CONTINENTAL-12.26%46 124
APTIV9.04%24 690
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.9.73%20 697
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 931
AISIN SEIKI CO LTD-19.97%13 480
