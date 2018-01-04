Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

DENSO : and Kyoto University Startup FLOSFIA will Develop Next-Gen Power Semiconductor Device for Electrified Vehicles

01/04/2018 | 03:39am CET

KARIYA (Japan) ― DENSO Corporation, one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, and FLOSFIA Inc., a tech startup spun from Kyoto University, are partnering to develop a next-generation power semiconductor device expected to reduce the energy loss, cost, size and weight of inverters used in electrified vehicles (EVs). Through the joint development project, the two companies aim to improve the efficiency of EV power control units, a key to drive widespread EV use, and usher in a future of safer, more sustainable mobility.

In addition to the joint development partnership, DENSO has acquired new shares issued by FLOSFIA in its Series C funding round.

Professor Shizuo Fujita at Kyoto University pioneered the application of corundum structured gallium oxide (α-GaO) for use in semiconductors. α-GaO semiconductors provide superior performance to other semiconductors on the market. These semiconductors have a wide bandgap of 5.3 eV and high electric breakdown field strength, meaning they can better withstand high voltage applications. α-GaO will replace today's current silicon (Si) and silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors and help further develop the technologies that make tomorrow's electrified vehicles a reality.

Originally established at Kyoto University in 2011, FLOSFIA is a world leader in R&D and commercializing α-GaO. Aligning with its vision to create the future of mobility through Connected, Automated Drive, and Electrification technologies, DENSO became interested in FLOSFIA's technology. The two will further research and develop technology in high-voltage products for hybrid and electric vehicles, including semiconductors.

Since 2007, DENSO has provided power control units (PCUs) for hybrid and electric vehicles. PCUs use an inverter to control the power supplied from the battery to the motor generator. To use electric energy more efficiently, energy losses during the DC to AC conversion by the inverter must be reduced, and so DENSO is conducting R&D on low-loss power semiconductors.

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Denso Corporation published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 02:39:00 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 5 025 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 309 B
Finance 2018 588 B
Yield 2018 1,92%
P/E ratio 2018 17,14
P/E ratio 2019 16,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
Capitalization 5 370 B
Chart DENSO CORP
Duration : Period :
Denso Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 6902 | JP3551500006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DENSO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 6 737  JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Arima President, CEO & Representative Director
Nobuaki Katoh Chairman
Yasushi Yamanaka Representative Director, VP & Head-Technology
Bill Foy Senior Vice President-Engineering
Masahiko Miyaki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DENSO CORP0.00%47 742
CONTINENTAL-0.02%54 023
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%23 516
APTIV PLC1.51%22 551
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.42%20 354
VALEO-0.53%17 820
