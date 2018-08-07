Log in
News Summary

Dentsu : Accelerates Development of Communication Platform for the Mobility Society of the Near Future

08/07/2018 | 04:06am CEST

Dentsu Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Toshihiro Yamamoto) is currently exploring the possibility of MaaS (Mobility as a Service), a new transportation system that focuses on a combination of services rather than vehicle ownership, that is made possible by the improvement of automated drive-related technology. In an effort to respond to the mobility society of the near future, the Company has established a mobility project team to accelerate the research and development of the next generation communication platform relating to mobility.

The Company has been focusing on the possibility of creating new industries and advertising/content business through the alignment of cutting-edge information communication technologies and automated driving technologies, and we have been carrying out research and development activities toward achieving this end.

As part of such research and development, on August 7, we signed a 'University-Industry Collaboration Agreement on Next Generation Mobility Society Research' with the National University Corporation Gunma University (President: Hiroshi Hiratsuka). Based on this agreement, and in collaboration with the Center for Research on Adoption of NextGen Transportation Systems (CRANTS) * of Gunma University, we intend to promote research and development of communication platforms for advertising / content delivery methods for the mobility society of the near future

In the future, along with the development of advanced technologies such as IoT and AI, it is expected that automated driving technology will not only be used in the driving sector but will also have a much larger impact on society as a whole. Therefore, in collaboration with companies in a wide range of industries we anticipate the development of new business opportunities that will contribute to the expansion of the Dentsu Group.

* CRANTS is a center for research, development and practice in a society of fully automated driving vehicles that do not require drivers and operation. In cooperation with industry and the region, the center aims to commercialize fully automated driving systems in limited areas by 2020.

#####

Disclaimer

Dentsu Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 02:05:05 UTC
