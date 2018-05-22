Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Destination Maternity Corp    DEST

DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP (DEST)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Destination Maternity : Investor Group Comments on Destination Maternity’s Misleading Statements and Reactive Pledges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 12:35am CEST

- Believes Company’s New-Found Commitments are Disingenuous and are Too Little, Too Late –

– Encourages Investors to Vote on the GOLD Card Today –

Nathan G. Miller and Peter O’Malley (the “Investors”), collective holders of approximately 9% of the outstanding common stock of Destination Maternity Corporation (Nasdaq: DEST) (“Destination Maternity” or the “Company”), today released the following statement in response to the Company’s most recent open letter to shareholders issued on May 21st. For more information, investors are encouraged to visit: www.destfacts.com.

“Clearly, our message that the Destination Maternity Board needs fresh perspectives and diversity has been gaining traction with investors. However, it is unfortunate that it has taken the threat of losing a proxy contest to push the Company’s Board to commit to adding additional female directors. Further, we find it highly disingenuous that Destination Maternity implies they are “reaffirming” a commitment to gender diversity on the Board, given that they have had ample opportunity to achieve this but have failed to do so. Even more egregious is the fact that, when we previously recommended adding two highly-qualified female Board members, the Company responded by adding two men.

We believe gender diversity in the boardroom is critical and that is why our slate of four highly-qualified nominees includes three women – Holly N. Alden, Marla A. Ryan and Anne-Charlotte Windal – along with Christopher B. Morgan. In our view, a majority female Board would be truly advantageous for the Company, given its business and customer base.

Finally, while the Company’s commitment to engaging more with shareholders would certainly be a good development in a vacuum, the fact that it comes in the final days of a proxy contest reeks of insincerity. We can only ask, would the Board make a similar commitment of its own volition and without the threat of potentially losing their seats and control at the upcoming Annual Meeting?

It is time for shareholders to send a message that Destination Maternity must reverse the years of mismanagement and underperformance the Company has suffered. We believe that the Company has great potential and that our turnaround plan can meaningfully improve shareholder value. We urge you to vote on the GOLD proxy card today in support of our four highly-qualified nominees, who will be valuable independent voices for the best interests of all shareholders.”

Contacts:


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP
12:35aDESTINATION MATERNITY : Investor Group Comments on Destination Maternity’s..
BU
05/21DESTINATION MATERNITY : Encourages Stockholders to Vote FOR its Director Nominee..
PR
05/17DESTINATION MATERNITY : Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote to Elect All Fou..
BU
05/17DESTINATION MATERNITY : Sends Letter to Stockholders Regarding Reasons to Vote F..
PR
05/14DESTINATION MATERNITY : Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Desti..
AQ
05/14DESTINATION MATERNITY : Urges Stockholders to Vote FOR its Four Highly Qualified..
PR
05/11DESTINATION MATERNITY : ISS Joins Fellow Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis in Reco..
PR
05/11DESTINATION MATERNITY : Investor Group Comments on ISS Recommendation at Destina..
BU
05/11DESTINATION MATERNITY : Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Desti..
PR
05/07DESTINATION MATERNITY : Responds to Dissident Group Seeking Company Control at 2..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/21Board duel at Destination Maternity culminates this week 
05/14Midday Gainers / Losers (05/14/2018) 
05/11Destination Maternity receives backing of proxy firm in board fight 
05/04Destination Maternity digs in ahead of board vote 
04/19Midday Gainers / Losers (04/19/2018) 
Chart DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP
Duration : Period :
Destination Maternity Corp Technical Analysis Chart | DEST | US25065D1000 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Melissa J. Payner-Gregor Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry Erdos Non-Executive Chairman
David Ross Stern Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Blitzer Independent Director
Peter Longo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP-7.74%39
MEINIAN ONEHEALTH HEALTHCR HLDNGS CO LTD--.--%11 989
AOTECAR NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 783
HANDSOME CORP--.--%855
LANCY CO LTD--.--%852
ANZHENG FASHION GROUP CO LTD-25.96%822
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.