Destination Maternity : Investor Group Comments on Destination Maternity’s Misleading Statements and Reactive Pledges

Nathan G. Miller and Peter O’Malley (the “Investors”), collective
holders of approximately 9% of the outstanding common stock of
Destination Maternity Corporation (Nasdaq: DEST) (“Destination
Maternity” or the “Company”), today released the following statement in
response to the Company’s most recent open letter to shareholders issued
on May 21st. For more information, investors are encouraged
“Clearly, our message that the Destination Maternity Board needs fresh
perspectives and diversity has been gaining traction with investors.
However, it is unfortunate that it has taken the threat of losing a
proxy contest to push the Company’s Board to commit to adding additional
female directors. Further, we find it highly disingenuous that
Destination Maternity implies they are “reaffirming” a commitment to
gender diversity on the Board, given that they have had ample
opportunity to achieve this but have failed to do so. Even more
egregious is the fact that, when we previously recommended adding two
highly-qualified female Board members, the Company responded by adding
two men.
We believe gender diversity in the boardroom is critical and that is why
our slate of four highly-qualified nominees includes three women – Holly
N. Alden, Marla A. Ryan and Anne-Charlotte Windal – along with
Christopher B. Morgan. In our view, a majority female Board would be
truly advantageous for the Company, given its business and customer base.
Finally, while the Company’s commitment to engaging more with
shareholders would certainly be a good development in a vacuum, the fact
that it comes in the final days of a proxy contest reeks of insincerity.
We can only ask, would the Board make a similar commitment of its own
volition and without the threat of potentially losing their seats and
control at the upcoming Annual Meeting?
It is time for shareholders to send a message that Destination Maternity
must reverse the years of mismanagement and underperformance the Company
has suffered. We believe that the Company has great potential and that
our turnaround plan can meaningfully improve shareholder value. We urge
you to vote on the GOLD proxy card
today in support of our four highly-qualified nominees, who will be
valuable independent voices for the best interests of all shareholders.”
Contacts:
